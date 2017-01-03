Euronext Annual General Meeting Results

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced
that, in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place today, all the
items on the agenda were approved.
These items were as follows:
1. Proposal to adopt the 2016 financial statements
2. Proposal to adopt a dividend of EUR 1.42 per ordinary share
3. Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of
their duties performed during the year 2016
4. Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect
of their duties performed during the year 2016
5. Appointment of Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as a member of the Managing
Board
6. Proposal to appoint the external auditor
7. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to
issue ordinary shares
8. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to
restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders
9. Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares
in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company
As a reminder, the payment of the annual dividend will occur on 26 May
2017, with ex-dividend on 24 May and record date on 25 May.
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange
in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to 3.5
trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2017, an unmatched
blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50®
benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.
Euronext
operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its
total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds,
Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices.
Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing
technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates
regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers
EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs access to capital markets.
For
the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext)
and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes
only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities.
This press release is provided "as is without representation or
warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure
the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or
completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages
of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information
provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may
be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights
and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the
exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the
applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and
interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This
press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext
N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and
intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005260/en/