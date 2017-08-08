Euronext: Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on Thursday 19 October 2017 at 10am CET, at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Composition of the Supervisory Board: Appointment of Franck Silvent as a member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

3. Close

The EGM will be conducted in English.

Biography Franck Silvent

Franck Silvent, Managing Partner at Degroof Petercam Finance (France)

After graduating from École Nationale dAdministration, Franck Silvent worked in the French Ministry of Finance as auditor (Inspection Générale des Finances). In April 2002 he was appointed Deputy Director of Strategy, Finance, Management Control and Accounting at Caisse des Dépôts.

From 2005 to 2012 Franck Silvent worked at Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), a French listed company which is one of the European leaders in the leisure market, where he served as Director of Finance, Strategy and Development, before becoming Deputy CEO.

From 2013 to August 2017, Franck Silvent has been Director of Finance, Strategy and Holdings at Caisse des Dépôts, being in charge of a portfolio of about 80 billion euros of medium term financial and strategic assets. He has been appointed as Managing Partner at Degroof Petercam Finance (France) in September 2017 and will also develop activities in strategic advisory.

Registration date EGM

Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the EGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the "Shareholders") on Thursday 21 September 2017, after processing of all settlements on that date (the "Registration Date).

Registration

Shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear France S.A. (i.e. the public) who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department  BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than Thursday 12 October 2017 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than Sunday 15 October 2017 by BNP Paribas Securities Service CTS Assemblées Générales, 9 rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex, France. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the Euroclear France admitted institution on the Registration Date. This certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

Shareholders holding their shares through Interbolsa in Portugal who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext Securities Department  BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. The Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than Thursday 12 October 2017 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than Sunday 15 October 2017 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ARTS  Av. D. Joao II  Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

We advise Shareholders to make contact with their financial intermediary for any questions.

Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted.

At the time of the publication of this convening notice, Euronexts total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting rights is published on Euronexts website:

https://www.euronext.com/investors/share/capital-shareholding

EGM Documentation

The EGM Documentation (i.e. this convening notice and the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto) is available:

at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

at the following addresses : in Belgium : Euronext, Rue du Marquis, 1, bte 1 / Markiesstraat 1, b1, 1000 Bruxelles / 1000 Brussel, Belgium in France : Euronext, 14, place des Reflets, 92054 Paris La Défense Cedex, France in Portugal : Euronext, Av. da Liberdade, n.º 196 - 7º, 1250-147 Lisboa, Portugal in the United Kingdom : Euronext, 10th floor, 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU, United Kingdom



on Euronexts website https://www.euronext.com/investors/general-meetings

at BNP PARIBAS Securities Services CTS Assemblées Générales  9 rue du Débarcadère

93761 Pantin Cedex, France - + 33 1 57 43 02 30

Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, under number 60234520

