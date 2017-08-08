Euronext: Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that
its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will take place on Thursday 19
October 2017 at 10am CET, at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The
Netherlands.
The agenda for the meeting is as follows:
1. Opening
2. Composition of the Supervisory Board: Appointment of
Franck Silvent as a member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.
3.
Close
The EGM will be conducted in English.
Biography Franck Silvent
Franck Silvent, Managing Partner at Degroof Petercam Finance (France)
After
graduating from École Nationale dAdministration, Franck Silvent worked
in the French Ministry of Finance as auditor (Inspection Générale des
Finances). In April 2002 he was appointed Deputy Director of Strategy,
Finance, Management Control and Accounting at Caisse des Dépôts.
From
2005 to 2012 Franck Silvent worked at Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), a
French listed company which is one of the European leaders in the
leisure market, where he served as Director of Finance, Strategy and
Development, before becoming Deputy CEO.
From 2013 to August 2017, Franck Silvent has been Director of Finance,
Strategy and Holdings at Caisse des Dépôts, being in charge of a
portfolio of about 80 billion euros of medium term financial and
strategic assets. He has been appointed as Managing Partner at Degroof
Petercam Finance (France) in September 2017 and will also develop
activities in strategic advisory.
Registration date EGM
Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.s Articles of Association, the
persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the EGM
are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held
by their financial intermediaries (the "Shareholders") on Thursday 21
September 2017, after processing of all settlements on that date (the
"Registration Date).
Registration
Shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear France S.A. (i.e.
the public) who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a
power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form
(voting form / attendance card request) provided for this purpose by
their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department BNP
PARIBAS Securities Services. The Shareholders should be aware that these
documents must be received, no later than Thursday 12 October 2017 by
their financial intermediary for receipt no later than Sunday 15 October
2017 by BNP Paribas Securities Service CTS Assemblées Générales, 9 rue
du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex, France. The financial intermediary
should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing:
name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name
and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the
Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the
Euroclear France admitted institution on the Registration Date. This
certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the EGM for the
Shareholder.
Shareholders holding their shares through Interbolsa in Portugal who
wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of
attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form /
attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext
Securities Department BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. The
Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no
later than Thursday 12 October 2017 by their financial intermediary for
receipt no later than Sunday 15 October 2017 by BNP Paribas Securities
Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ARTS Av. D. Joao II Lote 1.18.01,
Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary should
deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and
city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the
Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if
different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as
admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.
We advise Shareholders to make contact with their financial intermediary
for any questions.
Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access
to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to
being admitted.
At the time of the publication of this convening notice, Euronexts
total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting
rights is published on Euronexts website:
https://www.euronext.com/investors/share/capital-shareholding
EGM Documentation
The EGM Documentation (i.e. this convening notice and the agenda and the
explanatory notes thereto) is available:
-
at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
-
at the following addresses :
-
in Belgium: Euronext, Rue du Marquis, 1, bte 1 /
Markiesstraat 1, b1, 1000 Bruxelles / 1000 Brussel, Belgium
-
in France: Euronext, 14, place des Reflets, 92054 Paris La
Défense Cedex, France
-
in Portugal: Euronext, Av. da Liberdade, n.º 196 - 7º,
1250-147 Lisboa, Portugal
-
in the United Kingdom: Euronext, 10th floor, 110 Cannon
Street, London EC4N 6EU, United Kingdom
-
on Euronexts website https://www.euronext.com/investors/general-meetings
-
at BNP PARIBAS Securities Services CTS Assemblées Générales 9 rue du
Débarcadère
93761 Pantin Cedex, France - + 33 1 57 43 02 30
Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.
Beursplein 5,
1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Registered at the Dutch Chamber
of Commerce, under number 60234520
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170905006043/en/