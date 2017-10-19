Euronext Extraordinary General Meeting Results

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that, during its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that took place today, the appointment of Franck Silvent as a member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. was approved by its shareholders, subject to regulatory approval.

The detailed results of the voting will be made available on the Euronext website www.euronext.com/investors/general-meetings

