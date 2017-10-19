Euronext Extraordinary General Meeting Results

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced
that, during its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) that took place
today, the appointment of Franck Silvent as a member of the Supervisory
Board of Euronext N.V. was approved by its shareholders, subject to
regulatory approval.
The detailed results of the voting will be made available on the
Euronext website www.euronext.com/investors/general-meetings
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange
in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to 3.6
trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2017, an unmatched
blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar®
Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international
client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and
derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities,
Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives,
Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in
running markets by providing technology and managed services to third
parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also
operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext
AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find
us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext)
and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes
only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities.
This press release is provided "as is without representation or
warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure
the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or
completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages
of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information
provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may
be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights
and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the
exchanges operated by Euronexts subsidiaries shall depend solely on the
applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and
interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This
press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext
N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and
intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
©
2017, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171019005604/en/