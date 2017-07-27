+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
Europcar Group Completes the Acquisition of Buchbinder

Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets, concluded the acquisition of Buchbinder, one of the largest car rental companies in Germany, after receiving the agreement of antitrust authorities.

The acquisition of Buchbinder is a strategic step in the transformation of the Europcar Group and in its value creation ambitions. It will position the Group as a leader in Germany, the Groups first market, especially on the Vans&Trucks business. Bunchbinder will also offer a strategic platform to source further into the large pool of German and Austrian travelers and to expand further in Eastern Europe.

"The finalization of the Buchbinder acquisition is a key milestone of our way towards our 2020 ambitions. We are pleased to welcome within the Group Konrad Altenbuchner and all his team and our priority now is to work jointly on the integration to make this acquisition a success for both our companies and to allow a strong value creation. said Caroline Parot, CEO Europcar Group.

About Europcar Group
Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners.The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrows mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

Further details on our website:
europcar-group.com

