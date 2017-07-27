Europcar Group Completes the Acquisition of Buchbinder

Regulatory News:
Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental
services and a major player in mobility markets, concluded the
acquisition of Buchbinder, one of the largest car rental companies in
Germany, after receiving the agreement of antitrust authorities.
The acquisition of Buchbinder is a strategic step in the transformation
of the Europcar Group and in its value creation ambitions. It will
position the Group as a leader in Germany, the Groups first market,
especially on the Vans&Trucks business. Bunchbinder will also offer a
strategic platform to source further into the large pool of German and
Austrian travelers and to expand further in Eastern Europe.
"The finalization of the Buchbinder acquisition is a key milestone of
our way towards our 2020 ambitions. We are pleased to welcome within the
Group Konrad Altenbuchner and all his team and our priority now is to
work jointly on the integration to make this acquisition a success for
both our companies and to allow a strong value creation. said
Caroline Parot, CEO Europcar Group.
