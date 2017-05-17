European Medical Device Firm BrainCool AB Enters US Market with 510(k) Clearance from FDA for IQoolTM System for Temperature Management

European medical device firm BrainCool AB has received 510(k) clearance
from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its first
product in the United States, the IQoolTM System, with an
indication for use of temperature reduction in adult patients when
clinically indicated.
The IQool System is a next-generation precision surface cooling system
intended for temperature management with a focus on three independent
anatomical zones: head/neck, thigh and torso. The IQool System quickly
and effectively cools adult patients when clinically indicated using
easy-to-apply non-stick adhesive pads prefilled with BCCOOL (a non-toxic
and bacteria-static cooling agent) that are attached to an automated
chiller. The IQool engages within seconds, allowing clinicians in a
variety of settings to manage patient temperature quickly and
effectively.
"Precise and tolerable temperature management can be critical in
achieving positive patient outcomes in a large variety of clinical
settings. The patented IQool System is designed to work with both
sedated and conscious patients, and works with several independent
cooling zones of the body to maximize its effectiveness, commented
BrainCool CEO Martin Waleij.
Based in Lund, Sweden, Europe, BrainCool AB (publ) (AktieTorget: BRAIN)
is a publicly traded medical device company focused on next-generation
temperature management systems. The technology platform both cools and
warms patients using focused anatomical zones as opposed to whole body
applications such as cooling blankets. BrainCool dramatically advances
the temperature management standard of care by delivering a
physically-targeted, speed-driven temperature management system designed
to be easy to use and effective. The company currently markets a number
of CE-marked devices in Europe addressing therapeutic hypothermia for
cardiac arrest and stroke (BrainCoolTM and RhinoChillTM),
with products focused on oncology, traumatic brain injury and pain
management currently in development.
This information is information that BrainCool (publ) is obliged to
make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information
was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person
set out herein, on May 17, 2017.
