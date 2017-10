Eurotunnel Retains Carbon Trust Standard Certification Following a New 9% Reduction in Its Carbon Footprint

Regulatory News:

The Eurotunnel Group (Paris:GET) is delighted to have retained the prestigious, independently awarded Carbon Trust Standard certification for its Fixed Link following its policy and success in reducing its carbon footprint for the period 2015-2016.

In order to retain the certification, the Fixed Link had to satisfy a number of criteria and reach a series of objectives, including the reduction of carbon footprint by more than 7.3%, a goal which Eurotunnel out-performed with a reduction of almost 9%1 for the period 2015-2016 compared to 2012-20132.

During the course of these two years, three major initiatives were taken which enabled the company to continue its ongoing efforts:

Concentration of electrical energy supply from the continent (98% in 2016), using energy that is 7 times less carbon generating compared to the UK.

Replacement of the Halon gas used in all technical rooms inside the Tunnel with Novec, a gas that is 7,000 times less carbon generating

Replacement of the cooling system at Sangatte.

Michel Boudoussier, Eurotunnel Chief Operating Officer, stated: "Each year since its opening, Eurotunnel has been fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint. At a time when the environmental impact of a transport system is an important element in customer purchasing decisions, validation of our efforts by the Carbon Trust Standard brings an additional competitive advantage”.

1 Exactly 8.6%

2 Comparison possible through the application of the "Banking Rule”.

