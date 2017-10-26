Eutelsat Communications First Quarter 2017-18 Revenues

Regulatory News:
Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext
Paris: ETL) today reported revenues for the First Quarter ended 30
September 2017.
Note: Since its First Half 206-17 results on 9 February 2017,
Eutelsat publishes revenues on the basis of five applications: Video,
Fixed Data and Government Services (Core Businesses), Fixed Broadband
and Mobile Connectivity (Connectivity).
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous reported
applications
|
|
Proforma: New applications
|
|
Variation
|
In millions
|
|
Q1 2016-17
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1 2016-171
|
|
Q1 2017-18
|
|
Vs. reported revenues
|
|
Like-for-like change2
|
Video Applications
|
|
224.3
|
|
Video Applications
|
|
226.5
|
|
223.3
|
|
N/A
|
|
-0.8%
|
Data Services
|
|
56.8
|
|
Fixed Data
|
|
43.4
|
|
37.1
|
|
|
-11.7%
|
Value-Added Services
|
|
29.4
|
|
Government Services
|
|
42.3
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
+1.1%
|
Government Services
|
|
47.1
|
|
Fixed Broadband
|
|
24.9
|
|
22.3
|
|
|
-9.7%
|
Other revenues
|
|
27.1
|
|
Mobile Connectivity
|
|
14.5
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
+33.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Other revenues3
|
|
27.1
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
-74.8%
|
Total
|
|
384.8
|
|
Total
|
|
378.7
|
|
349.1
|
|
-9.3%
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
EUR/USD exchange rate
|
|
1.11
|
|
1.16
|
|
Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "First Quarter
revenues were in line with our expectations. Our key operational metrics
were well oriented with a further rise in HD penetration, a
stabilisation of the Backlog and an improved Fill Rate on a
quarter-on-quarter basis. The Fall renewal campaign with the US
Government yielded a favourable outturn, at some 95% in value while the
outcomes of Video renewals during the quarter were positive, notably
with Polsat on HOTBIRD. Elsewhere we took further measures to optimise
Video distribution with the absorption of Noorsat in the MENA region.
"For the remainder of the year, revenues in our Core Businesses are
on track, and Mobility will further benefit from the entry into service
of EUTELSAT 172B in November. However, the late availability of the
payload leased on the Al Yah 3 satellite, representing the majority of
the capacity dedicated to Konnect Africa, will push out revenues in
Fixed Broadband. In recognition of this delay, revenue
expectations
for FY 2017-18 are mechanically adjusted from broadly stable to
between -1 and -2%. This adjustment will not affect our ability to
attain our other objectives, in particular EBITDA margin and
discretionary free cashflow, which are all re-affirmed for the current
and future years.
1 Proforma revenues reflecting disposals of Wins/DHI and DSAT
Cinema. For more details, please refer to the appendices.
2 At
constant currency and perimeter.
3 Other revenues
include mainly compensation paid on the settlement of business-related
litigation, the impact of EUR/USD currency hedging, the provision of
various services or consulting/engineering fees as well as termination
fees.
KEY EVENTS
The key events of the First Quarter were as follows:
-
Q1 revenues down 1.0% at constant currency and perimeter and excluding
Other revenues;
-
Well-oriented operational metrics, with a further rise in HD
penetration as well as a stabilisation of the Backlog and an improved
Fill Rate on a quarter-on-quarter basis;
-
Favourable outcome of the US Government Fall renewals with a rate of
almost 95% in value;
-
Positive outcome of Video contract renewals, notably with Cyfrowy
Polsat on HOTBIRD;
-
Absorption of Noorsat to optimise Video distribution in the MENA
region;
-
Delayed availability of Al Yah 3 capacity impacting Konnect Africa
ramp-up. All other verticals on track.
FIRST QUARTER REVENUES4
First Quarter revenues
stood at 349.1 million, down 6.7%
at constant currency and perimeter. On a reported basis, revenues were
down 9.3% reflecting a 6 million negative perimeter effect (disposal5
of Wins/DHI and DSAT Cinema) and a 5 million negative currency effect.
Excluding Other revenues, the underlying applications were down 1.0%
like-for-like.
Quarter-on-quarter, revenues were down 2.6% on a reported basis and by
-0.2% on a like-for-like basis.
Unless otherwise stated, all variations indicated below are on a
like-for-like basis.
Core businesses
Video Applications (65% of revenues)
First Quarter revenues for Video Applications amounted to 223.3
million, down 0.8% year-on-year. Revenues from Broadcast were up 0.5%
year-on-year excluding the carry-forward impact of the termination of
the TV dOrange contract last year, with growth coming from Russia (at
the 36° East and 56° East orbital positions) and MENA (at the 7/8° West
and 7° East orbital positions).
Professional Video revenues continued to reflect ongoing tough
conditions.
Revenues were up by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.
At 30 September 2017, the total number of channels broadcast by Eutelsat
satellites stood at 6,755, up 6.6% year-on-year. The number of HD
channels stood at 1,210 versus 940 a year earlier, up by 28.7% and
represented 17.9% of channels compared to 14.8% a year earlier.
On the commercial front a major contract was renewed with Cyfrowy Polsat
at the HOTBIRD position as well as with the distributor, Globecast.
Elsewhere, the Group took steps to streamline Video distribution in MENA
with the absorption of Noorsat, its largest reseller in the region.
Fixed Data (11% of revenues)
First Quarter revenues for Fixed Data stood at 37.1 million,
down 11.7% year-on-year. They continued to reflect ongoing pricing
pressure in all geographies.
Quarter-on-quarter revenues were down by 4.7%.
Government Services (12% of revenues)
In the First Quarter, Government Services revenues stood at 41.1
million, up 1.1% year-on-year, reflecting the carry-over effect of the
solid commercial performance in FY 2016-17.
Revenues were down by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting the absence of
the positive one-off recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016-17.
The latest round of contract renewals with the US Government (Fall 2017)
resulted in an estimated renewal rate of almost 95% in value, with
virtually stable volumes and a slight decline in price.
4 The share of each application as a percentage of total
revenues is calculated excluding "other revenues. Unless otherwise
stated, all growth indicators are made in comparison with First Quarter
ended 30 September 2016.
5 Wins/DHI (Mobile
Connectivity) deconsolidated from end-August 2016 and DSAT Cinema
(Video) from end-October 2016.
Connectivity
Fixed Broadband (7% of revenues)
Fixed Broadband revenues stood at 22.3 million, down 9.7%
year-on-year, reflecting the absence of a positive one-off booked last
year related to the phasing of payments by a specific customer.
Underlying trends in European Broadband remained resilient, with a
decline in subscriber numbers broadly offset by a well-oriented ARPU.
Quarter-on-quarter, revenues were down by 3.5%.
The launch and entry into service of Yahsats Al Yah 3 satellite, on
which Eutelsat will lease the majority of the capacity dedicated to
Konnect Africa, is now definitively delayed, with the start of
commercial services on this satellite now expected in June 2018 at the
earliest. The attendant postponement of related commercial initiatives,
is also affecting revenue generation on the Al Yah 2 satellite. In
consequence, the vast majority of revenue expectations from Konnect
Africa are pushed out into FY 2018-19.
Mobile Connectivity (5% of revenues)
Mobile Connectivity revenues stood at 18.6 million, up 33.3%
year-on-year, reflecting the effect of the Taqnia contract signed last
year as well as continued growth on wide-beam capacity with customers
including Gogo, Hunter and Panasonic.
Revenues were up by 5.1% quarter-on-quarter.
Revenues will benefit from the entry into service of EUTELSAT 172B in
November, on which the incremental HTS payload for in-flight
connectivity is partly pre-sold.
Other Revenues
Other revenues amounted to 6.8 million in the First Quarter
versus 27.1 million a year earlier and 6.0 million in the Fourth
Quarter last year.
In Q1 2016-17, they included fees in respect of technical and
engineering services provided to a third party operator, termination
fees related to the rationalisation of the distribution at HOTBIRD as
well as revenues related to the agreements with SES at 28.5° East, which
ended on 31 December 2016.
OPERATIONAL AND UTILISED TRANSPONDERS
The number of operational 36 MHz-equivalent transponders stood at 1,374
at 30 September 2017, up by 47 units compared with end-September 2016,
reflecting principally the entry into service of EUTELSAT 117 West B in
January 2017. As a result, the fill rate stood at 68.4% at end-September
2017 versus 71.5% a year earlier, reflecting mainly the impact of this
new capacity.
An incremental nine transponders have been sold since end-June 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 September
2016
|
|
30 June
2017
|
|
30 September
2017
|
Number of operational 36 MHz-equivalent transponders 6
|
|
1,327
|
|
1,372
|
|
1,374
|
Number of utilised 36 MHz-equivalent transponders7
|
|
948
|
|
931
|
|
940
|
Fill rate
|
|
71.5%
|
|
67.9%
|
|
68.4%
Note: Based on 36 MHz-equivalent transponders excluding high
throughput capacity (KA-SAT 82 spotbeams, EUTELSAT 3B 5 Ka-band
spotbeams, EUTELSAT 65 West A 24 Ka-band spotbeams, EUTELSAT 36C 18
Ka-band spotbeams and 16 spotbeams leased on Al Yah 2 satellite).
6 Number of 36 MHz-equivalent transponders on satellites in
stable orbit, back-up capacity excluded.
7 Number of 36
MHz-equivalent transponders utilised on satellites in stable orbit.
BACKLOG
The backlog8 stood at 5.2 billion at 30 September 2017,
versus 5.4 billion at end September 2016, and 5.2 billion at end-June
2017. The sequential stabilization in the Backlog reflects video
renewals during the quarter which offset natural consumption.
The backlog was equivalent to 3.5 times 2016-17 revenues, with Video
representing 86%.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 September
2016
|
|
30 June
2017
|
|
30 September 2017
|
Value of contracts (in billions of euros)
|
|
5.4
|
|
5.2
|
|
5.2
|
In years of annual revenues based on last fiscal year
|
|
3.6
|
|
3.5
|
|
3.5
|
Share of Video Applications
|
|
85%
|
|
85%
|
|
86%
OUTLOOK
Based on the performance of the First Quarter, revenues from the Core
businesses and Mobile Connectivity are on track to meet full year
targets. On the other hand, Fixed Broadband revenues will be below
expectations mainly due to the delayed availability of the Al Yah 3
satellite.
In consequence, total revenues for FY 2017-18 are now expected at
between -1 and -2% (at constant currency and perimeter9),
versus broadly stable previously.
This adjustment has no impact on the other elements of the financial
outlook which are all confirmed for the current and coming years:
-
Revenues (at constant currency and perimeter) are expected to
return to slight growth from FY 2018-19;
-
The EBITDA margin (at constant currency) is expected above 76%
for FY 2017-18. From FY 2018-19 onwards it is expected at above 77%;
-
Cash Capex will be maintained at an average of 420 million10
per annum for the period July 2017 to June 2020;
-
Discretionary Free Cash Flow11 is expected to
deliver mid-single digit CAGR in the period July 201712 to
June 2020 (at constant currency), with growth back-end loaded in the
outer two years;
-
The Group is committed to maintaining a sound financial structure to
support its investment grade credit rating and aims at a net
debt / EBITDA ratio below 3.0x;
-
It also retains its commitment to serving a stable to progressive dividend.
This outlook is based on the nominal deployment plan hereunder.
FLEET DEVELOPMENTS
Nominal launch programme
The upcoming launch schedule is indicated below.
8 The backlog represents future revenues from capacity lease
agreements and can include contracts for satellites under procurement.
9
For fiscal year 2016-17, revenues on the basis of perimeter as of 30
June 2017 stood at 1,472 million (excluding revenues from Wins/DHI and
DSAT Cinema which were sold during fiscal year 2016-17)
10
Including capital expenditure and payments under existing export credit
facilities and long-term lease agreements on third party capacity.
11
Net cash-flow from operating activities Cash Capex - Interest and
Other fees paid net of interest received
12
Discretionary Free-Cash-Flow of 407.8 million in FY 2016-17.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satellite1
|
|
Orbital
position
|
|
Estimated launch
(calendar year)
|
|
Main
applications
|
|
Main geographic coverage
|
|
Physical
transponders
|
|
36 MHz-equivalent transponders / Spotbeams
|
|
Of which expansion
36 MHz-equivalent transponders
|
EUTELSAT 7C
|
|
7° East
|
|
H2 2018
|
|
Video
|
|
Turkey, Middle-East, Africa
|
|
44 Ku
|
|
49 Ku
|
|
19 Ku
|
EUTELSAT 5 WEST B
|
|
5° West
|
|
H2 2018
|
|
Video
|
|
Europe, MENA
|
|
35 Ku
|
|
35 Ku
|
|
None
|
EUTELSAT QUANTUM
|
|
To be
confirmed
|
|
2019
|
|
Government Services
|
|
Flexible
|
|
8 beams
"QUANTUM
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
Not applicable
|
African Broadband satellite
|
|
To be
confirmed
|
|
2019
|
|
Broadband
|
|
Africa
|
|
65 spotbeams
|
|
75 Gbps
|
|
75 Gbps
|
1 Chemical propulsion satellites (EUTELSAT QUANTUM,
EUTELSAT 5 West B) generally enter into service 1 to 2 months
after launch. Electric propulsion satellites (EUTELSAT 7C and the
African Broadband satellite) between 4 and 6 months.
The launch of the Al Yah 3 satellite, on which Eutelsat will lease
capacity for its Konnect Africa project, is now expected in the first
quarter of 2018.
Changes in the fleet
There have been no changes in the fleet since 30 June 2017.
GOVERNANCE
The Board of 27 July 2017 proposed, amongst others, the following
resolutions to be submitted to the vote of shareholders present at the
Annual General Meeting of 8 November 2017:
-
Approval of the accounts;
-
Dividend relating to Financial Year 2016-2017;
-
Appointment of Dominique DHinnin (currently permanent representative
of FSP) as a Board Member. Following the AGM and subject to the
approval of this appointment, Dominique DHinnin will replace Michel
de Rosen who will step down from his functions as Chairman and Board
Member of Eutelsat Communications; Agnès Audier will replace Dominique
DHinnin as permanent representative of FSP.
-
Appointment of Esther Gaide, Paul-François Fournier and Didier Leroy
as Board Members;
-
Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy;
-
Several financial resolutions.
Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of
Directors will comprise 12 members of which eight independent (Dominique
DHinnin, FSP (which will be represented by Agnès Audier), Esther Gaide,
Didier Leroy, Lord Birt, Ana Garcia Fau, Ross Mc Innes, Carole Piwnica).
RECENT EVENTS
Acquisition of Noorsat
Eutelsat acquired 100% of NOORSAT, one of the leading satellite service
providers in the Middle East, from Bahrains Orbit Holding Group for a
consideration of US$75 million, debt- and cash-free. The acquisition
will add upwards of US$15 million to Eutelsats consolidated revenues on
an annualised basis after the elimination of the capacity leased by
NOORSAT from Eutelsat. Its slightly dilutive impact on Eutelsats EBITDA
margin will be absorbed within existing margin objectives.
******
First Quarter 2016-17 revenues conference call
A conference call will be held on Thursday, 26 October 2017 at 18.30
CET / 17.30 GMT / 12:30 EST
To connect to the call, please use the following numbers:
-
France: +33 (0) 1 76 77 22 74
-
UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9105
-
United States: +1 719 325 2202
Access code: 8203389#
Instant replay will be available from 26 October, 22.00 CET to 2
November, 22.00 CET on the following numbers:
-
France: +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
-
UK: + 44 (0) 207 984 7568
-
United States: + 1 719 457 0820
Access code: 8203389
#
Financial calendar
Note: The financial calendar is provided for information purposes
only. It is subject to change and will be regularly updated.
-
8 November 2017: Annual General Shareholders Meeting
-
16 February 2018: First Half 2017-18 results
APPENDICES
Quarterly revenues by application
Proforma revenues
As a reminder,
-
Proforma revenues were published with the H1 2016-17 revenues release
on 9 February 2017, reflecting notably new classification of revenues
on the basis of five applications: Video, Fixed Data and Government
Services (Core Businesses), and Fixed Broadband and Mobile
Connectivity (Connectivity).
-
Wins / DHI (Mobile Connectivity) was deconsolidated from end-August
2016 and DSAT Cinema (Video) from end-October 2016.
The table below shows quarterly proforma revenues for FY 2016-17 under
the new classifications and excluding revenues from Wins / DHI and DSAT
Cinema:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1 2016-17
|
|
Q2 2016-17
|
|
Q3 2016-17
|
|
Q4 2016-17
|
|
FY 2016-17
|
|
Q1 2017-18
|
Video
|
|
226.5
|
|
228.7
|
|
228.1
|
|
224.3
|
|
907.7
|
|
223.3
|
Fixed Data
|
|
43.4
|
|
41.4
|
|
42.1
|
|
41.1
|
|
168.1
|
|
37.1
|
Government Services
|
|
42.3
|
|
43.8
|
|
45.2
|
|
44.8
|
|
176.1
|
|
41.1
|
Fixed Broadband
|
|
24.9
|
|
23.7
|
|
24.2
|
|
23.4
|
|
96.2
|
|
22.3
|
Mobile Connectivity
|
|
14.5
|
|
17.9
|
|
17.2
|
|
18.9
|
|
68.5
|
|
18.6
|
Other revenues
|
|
27.1
|
|
14.5
|
|
7.5
|
|
6.0
|
|
55.0
|
|
6.8
|
Total
|
|
378.7
|
|
370.0
|
|
364.3
|
|
358.5
|
|
1,471.6
|
|
349.1
Reported Revenues for FY 2016-17
Under the previous classification (Q1 only):
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1 2016-17
|
Video Applications
|
|
224.3
|
Data Services
|
|
56.8
|
Value-Added Services
|
|
29.4
|
Government Services
|
|
47.1
|
Other revenues
|
|
27.1
|
Total
|
|
384.8
Under the new classifications:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
Q1 2016-17
|
|
Q2 2016-17
|
|
Q3 2016-17
|
|
Q4 2016-17
|
|
FY 2016-17
|
Video
|
|
226.5
|
|
228.9
|
|
228.1
|
|
224.3
|
|
908.0
|
Fixed Data
|
|
43.4
|
|
41.4
|
|
42.1
|
|
41.1
|
|
168.1
|
Government Services
|
|
42.3
|
|
43.8
|
|
45.2
|
|
44.8
|
|
176.1
|
Fixed Broadband
|
|
24.9
|
|
23.7
|
|
24.2
|
|
23.4
|
|
96.2
|
Mobile Connectivity
|
|
20.6
|
|
17.9
|
|
17.2
|
|
18.9
|
|
74.6
|
Other revenues
|
|
27.1
|
|
14.5
|
|
7.5
|
|
6.0
|
|
55.0
|
Total
|
|
384.8
|
|
370.2
|
|
364.3
|
|
358.5
|
|
1,477.9
|
|
About Eutelsat Communications:
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's
leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and
associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across
Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to
communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their
location. Over 6,600 television channels operated by leading media
groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped
for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks.
Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the
globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 32 countries
who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock
Exchange (ticker: ETL). For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative
purposes only and are based on managements current views and
assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not
limited to: postponement of any ground or in-orbit investments and
launches including but not limited to delays of future launches of
satellites; impact of financial crisis on customers and suppliers;
trends in Fixed Satellite Services markets; development of Digital
Terrestrial Television and High Definition television; development of
satellite broadband services; Eutelsat Communications ability to meet
market demand; the effects of competing technologies developed and
expected intense competition generally in its main markets;
profitability of its expansion strategy; partial or total loss of a
satellite at launch or in-orbit; supply conditions of satellites and
launch systems; satellite or third-party launch failures affecting
launch schedules of future satellites; litigation; ability to establish
and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses; and the
effect of future acquisitions and investments.
Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates
contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006105/en/