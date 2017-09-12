12.09.2017 17:45
Everest Group Recognizes Teleperformance as a Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing

Regulatory News:

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170912006313/en/

Everest Group PEAK Matrix for CCO (Graphic: CABINET EVEREST GROUP)

Everest Group PEAK Matrix for CCO (Graphic: CABINET EVEREST GROUP)

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced the company was recognized as a Leader by the Everest Group in the Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO)  Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017. This marks the fifth consecutive year Teleperformance has received these honors from this distinguished independent consulting and research firm.

Everest Group classifies 35+ CCO service providers on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix into three categories of Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. On the PEAK Matrix for CCO (matrix above) Teleperformance achieved the highest possible scores and positioning of all companies evaluated on both market success and CCO delivery capability. Buyers cite some of Teleperformances key strengths as being process-driven, consistency and flexibility.

"The CCO landscape varies significantly across geographies and industries and with high market success and robust capabilities across all dimensions, Teleperformance dominates the market across all major geographies and key industries, said Katrina Menzigian, Vice President, Research, Everest Group. "Teleperformance has a broad market presence that is spread across geographies and major industries, allowing them to serve clients who are looking for strategic vendors to manage their global portfolio.

Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, said: "We are grateful to Everest for their thoughtful mapping of the contact center outsourcing industry. Receiving the top ranking position is a reflection of our global leadership and the ability to passionately serve Global, Glo-cal, and local companies. Over the last 40 years, Teleperformance has become "The Personal link between brands and their customers all over the world, and we are deeply committed to continuing to deliver an outstanding customer experience to our clients.

A complimentary preview of the Everest Group Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO)  Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017 can be found here.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on 1 = $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, CAC Support Services, and from September 18th, 2017 the CAC Large 60 and CAC Next 20. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

