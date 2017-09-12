Everest Group Recognizes Teleperformance as a Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel
customer experience management, today announced the company was
recognized as a Leader by the Everest Group in the Contact Center
Outsourcing (CCO) Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix
Assessment 2017. This marks the fifth consecutive year Teleperformance
has received these honors from this distinguished independent consulting
and research firm.
Everest Group classifies 35+ CCO service providers on the Everest Group
PEAK Matrix into three categories of Leaders, Major Contenders and
Aspirants. The matrix is a framework to assess the relative market
success and overall capability of service providers. On the PEAK Matrix
for CCO (matrix above) Teleperformance achieved the highest possible
scores and positioning of all companies evaluated on both market success
and CCO delivery capability. Buyers cite some of Teleperformances key
strengths as being process-driven, consistency and flexibility.
"The CCO landscape varies significantly across geographies and
industries and with high market success and robust capabilities across
all dimensions, Teleperformance dominates the market across all major
geographies and key industries, said Katrina Menzigian, Vice
President, Research, Everest Group.
"Teleperformance has a broad
market presence that is spread across geographies and major industries,
allowing them to serve clients who are looking for strategic vendors to
manage their global portfolio.
Daniel Julien, Executive Chairman, and Paulo César Salles Vasques,
Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, said:
"We are
grateful to Everest for their thoughtful mapping of the contact center
outsourcing industry. Receiving the top ranking position is a reflection
of our global leadership and the ability to passionately serve Global,
Glo-cal, and local companies. Over the last 40 years, Teleperformance
has become "The Personal link between brands and their customers all
over the world, and we are deeply committed to continuing to deliver an
outstanding customer experience to our clients.
A complimentary preview of the Everest Group Contact Center Outsourcing
(CCO) Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017 can
be found here.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE
Teleperformance (RCF - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA -
Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, serves companies and administrations
around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer
acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting
solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt
collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance
reported consolidated revenue of 3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based
on 1 = $1.11).
The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000
employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160
markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of
major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, CAC
Support Services, and from September 18th, 2017 the CAC Large
60 and CAC Next 20. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo
Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Groups
performance in corporate responsibility.
