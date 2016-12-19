01.06.2017 07:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Evolva in Contract Negotiations with the US Government for Funding to Advance Nootkatone against Zika

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Evolva (SIX: EVE) confirms a media report stating that the Company is negotiating a sole-source contract with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance the development and EPA registration of Evolvas nootkatone product to help in the fight against the mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus. No further details can be provided at this time.

About Evolva

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol, but we work on many more, both on our own behalf and with others. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com. Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video.

About nootkatone

Nootkatone is a citrus ingredient that is characteristically associated with grapefruit. It can be extracted in minute quantities from the skin of grapefruit or the bark of the Alaska yellow cedar (also known as the Nootka cypress), or produced on an industrial scale from brewing via yeast fermentation. Nootkatone is being tested against a variety of biting and nuisance pests, notably the ticks that are responsible for spreading Lyme disease, but also the mosquitoes contributing to the spread of Zika, chikungunya, dengue and West Nile viruses, as well as head lice, bed bugs, and other biting insects.

About Zika virus

Zika virus disease (Zika) is a disease caused by Zika virus that is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis (red eyes). Because the symptoms of Zika are similar to those of many other diseases, many cases may not have been recognised.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Evolva AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.01.17
Prognose-Senkung schickt Evolva-Aktie abwärts (Handelszeitung)
19.12.16
Evolva soll Stevia-Patent in den USA erhalten (Handelszeitung)
19.12.16
Biotechnologie: Evolva nimmt wichtige Hürde (Blick)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Evolva News
RSS Feed
Evolva zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Evolva AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2013Evolva kaufenVontobel Research
18.02.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
05.02.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
29.01.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
17.01.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
01.03.2013Evolva kaufenVontobel Research
23.09.2008Arpida potenzieller VervielfacherGlobal Biotech Investing
18.02.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
05.02.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
29.01.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
17.01.2013Evolva haltenVontobel Research
29.11.2012Evolva holdVontobel Research
12.09.2011Evolva reduceVontobel Research
18.08.2011Evolva reduceVontobel Research
15.08.2011Evolva reduceVontobel Research
25.07.2011Evolva reduceVontobel Research
05.04.2011Evolva reduceVontobel Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Evolva AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Evolva News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Evolva News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Mit Sparanlagen ist noch niemand reich geworden
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DAX bald bei 15.000 Punkten! Diese Argumente sprechen dafür!
DZ BANK  Salzgitter: Q1 besser als erwartet, Anhebung der Unternehmensprognose
UBS: Commerzbank AG: Konsolidierung innerhalb des intakten Aufwärtstrends
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® - Kommt jetzt die Sommerflaute?
Vontobel: Aareal Bank - Harte Kernkapitalquote im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
 "FoodBevPack" und "fsg" im Fokus Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Evolva-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Evolva Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Goldman Sachs rettet Venezuelas Diktator vor der Pleite
Hauptsache, das Geld ist aus China raus
Für Immobilieneigentümer gibt es drei Risiken
Ist die Inflation schon wieder vorbei?
Das steckt hinter Trumps Wut auf Deutschland

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Verkauf von Polen-Geschäft und Russland-Affäre im Fokus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Diese vier Chemie-Aktien empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank

News von

Eine Studie zeigt eine Wahrheit über das bedingungslose Grundeinkommen, die viele nicht hören wollen
Experten warnen, dass der Tesla-Traum sehr bald platzen wird
Der wertvollste Vermögenswert ist weder eine Immobilie noch das Ersparte - ein Finanzplaner erklärt, warum
Milliardenmarkt: Elon Musks neuester Geniestreich ist schon bis 2018 ausverkauft
Ein US-Unternehmen könnte die Lösung für eines der größten Probleme von Elektro-Autos gefunden haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus

Exxon-Aktionäre fordern Klarheit zu Klimawandel. UBS sieht Commerzbank als großen Profiteur steigender Zinsen. PPG Industries muss sich mit Milliarden-Offerte für Akzo Nobel sputen. Vapiano-Aktie: Restaurantkette will noch dieses Jahr an die Börse. LafargeHolcim startet Aktienrückkauf für bis zu eine Milliarde Franken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
KW 21: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
31.05.17
DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:00 Uhr
Perfekte Fonds: Auf der sicheren Seite mit diesen Mischfonds!
Aktie im Fokus
31.05.17
Uniper-Aktie schießt hoch - Finnischer Versorger Fortum will Uniper übernehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
UniperUNSE01
Amazon.com Inc.906866
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Infineon AG623100