Evolva in Contract Negotiations with the US Government for Funding to Advance Nootkatone against Zika

Evolva (SIX: EVE) confirms a media report stating that the
Company is negotiating a sole-source contract with the US Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance the
development and EPA registration of Evolvas nootkatone product to help
in the fight against the mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus. No further
details can be provided at this time.
About Evolva
Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st
century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell
natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily
life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until
now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol,
but we work on many more, both on our own behalf and with others. To
make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work
together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this
transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com.
Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video.
About nootkatone
Nootkatone is a citrus ingredient that is characteristically associated
with grapefruit. It can be extracted in minute quantities from the skin
of grapefruit or the bark of the Alaska yellow cedar (also known as the Nootka
cypress), or produced on an industrial scale from brewing via yeast
fermentation. Nootkatone is being tested against a variety of biting and
nuisance pests, notably the ticks that are responsible for spreading
Lyme disease, but also the mosquitoes contributing to the spread of
Zika, chikungunya, dengue and West Nile viruses, as well as head lice,
bed bugs, and other biting insects.
About Zika virus
Zika virus disease (Zika) is a disease caused by Zika virus that is
spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species
mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain,
and conjunctivitis (red eyes). Because the symptoms of Zika are similar
to those of many other diseases, many cases may not have been recognised.
