09.11.2017 16:37
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Evotec to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt, Germany, and at the Annual Berenberg European Conference in Surrey, UK, and will be attending DZ BANK Equity Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, and dbAccess Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Corporate Day in London, UK.

Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference, London, UK

* Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017, 11.20 am GMT (12.20 pm CET, 06.20 am EST)

* Webcast: Click here for the webcast

* Venue: London, UK

* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

DZ BANK Equity Conference, Frankfurt, Germany

* Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017

* Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

German Equity Forum, Frankfurt, Germany

* Date: Monday, 27 November 2017, 11.30 am CET (10.30 am GMT, 05.30 am EST)

* Venue: Frankfurt, Germany

* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

dbAccess Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Corporate Day, London, UK

* Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017

* Venue: London, UK

* Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer of Evotec AG

Annual Berenberg European Conference, Surrey, UK

* Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017, 09.45 am GMT (10.45 am CET, 04.45 am EST)

* Venue: Surrey, UK

* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG

About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Language:   English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail:

info@evotec.com

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jahresziele bestätigt
EVOTEC-Aktie tiefrot: Quartalsergebnis enttäuscht Börse
Die seit Oktober stark schwankenden Aktien von EVOTEC haben am Mittwoch nach Vorlage von Geschäftszahlen und Gewinnmitnahmen deutlich nachgegeben.
15:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
15:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
15:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC NIMMT AN INVESTOREN-KONFERENZEN TEIL (dpa-afx)
12:21 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF hebt Evotec auf 'Buy' - Ziel 20 Euro (dpa-afx)
08.11.17
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Evotec nach Zahlen sehr schwach und weiter schwankungsanfällig (dpa-afx)
08.11.17
Evotec-Partner Tesaro: 740% Wachstum – doch der Konkurrenzdruck steigt (Der Aktionär)
08.11.17
ROUNDUP: Evotec in der Spur zu Jahreszielen - Quartalsergebnis enttäuscht Börse (dpa-afx)
08.11.17
Evotec: Starkes Q3 – Aktie gibt wieder Gas (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EVOTEC News
RSS Feed
EVOTEC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EVOTEC AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12:46 UhrEVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12:11 UhrEVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
08.11.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
08.11.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.11.2017EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12:11 UhrEVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.08.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
11.08.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
07.08.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
24.05.2017EVOTEC buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:46 UhrEVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.11.2017EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.09.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.08.2017EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
17.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
10.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.07.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.07.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu EVOTEC

alle Videos

Meistgelesene EVOTEC News

20.10.17Evotec-Aktie bricht ein: Lakewood erhöht Leerverkaufsposition
08.11.17EVOTEC-Aktie tiefrot: Quartalsergebnis enttäuscht Börse
06.11.17Evotec: Bilanz mit Spannung erwartet
09.10.17EVOTEC-Aktie bricht ein - Biotech-Sektor unter Druck
23.10.17EVOTEC-Aktie unter Druck: Diese Marke muss jetzt halten
10.10.17EVOTEC-Aktie auf Erholungskurs: Meilensteinzahlung gibt Umsatz im dritten Quartal etwas Schub
26.10.17EVOTEC-Aktien brechen ein - Jetzt 25 Prozent unter Mehrjahreshoch
17.10.17Evotec-Aktie steht vor dem Ausbruch - Diese Marke ist jetzt wichtig
02.11.17'Kaufen' von Lampe sorgt bei EVOTEC-Aktie für Erholung
27.10.17Evotec-Aktie nach Kursmassaker im Aufwind: Jetzt einsteigen?
Weitere EVOTEC News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Blackrock - Zweite Abwärtswelle. Tendenz: Abwärts
DZ BANK  Allianz: Gewinnstabilität unterstrichen
Schwache globale Goldnachfrage im dritten Quartal
Komm, lass uns spielen!
UBS: Continental AG: Weiter Kursverluste möglich
Vontobel: Neues Partizipationszertifikat auf Bitcoin mit unbegrenzter Laufzeit
Rente: Auch im Alter an die Rendite denken
HSBC: Grand City Properties S.A. (Daily) - Dreiecksausbruch als Katalysator
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur EVOTEC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

EVOTEC Peer Group News

16:12 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Enttäuschende Berichtssaison löst Verkäufe aus
14:06 UhrMerck-Sparte für rezeptfreie Mittel glänzt im Schaufenster
13:22 UhrAstraZeneca lifts earnings guidance as sales decline slows
13:00 UhrAccord entre Sanofi et Principia pour le développement d'un candidat-médicament contre la sclérose en plaques
13:00 UhrSanofi. Principia agree to develop multiple sclerosis drug candidate
12:59 UhrSanofi. Principia agree to develop multiple sclerosis drug candidate
12:39 UhrAstrazeneca verdient im 3Q trotz Produktumsatzrückgang mehr
10:45 UhrAktie im Fokus - MorphoSys
10:30 UhrAstraZeneca quarterly net profit slumps
09:56 UhrAstraZeneca mit erstem Umsatzanstieg seit sechs Quartalen

News von

Zwölf Tage am Stück arbeiten ist rechtens
Fast sieben Millionen Deutsche sind verschuldet
So gefährlich ist die verspätete Steuererklärung
Horrorszenario für deutsche Sparer
Auf der Baustelle darf die Luft noch tödlich sein

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie unter Druck: Medienbericht belastet - Unternehmen wehrt sich
Bitcoin auf Höhenflug: Die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten rund um die Kryptowährung
Dax tritt auf der Stelle - Heidelberg Cement-Aktie gefragt
DAX: Pause auf hohem Niveau

News von

Ein niederländisches Unternehmen hat es offenbar geschafft, die Reichweite des Tesla Model S zu verdoppeln
Lamborghini hat gemeinsam mit MIT-Forschern ein Elektroauto entwickelt - es sieht atemberaubend aus
Tesla reduziert durch ein Update die wahnsinnige Beschleunigung seiner Autos
8 Gründe, warum Sie das iPhone 8 statt des iPhone X kaufen sollten
Nahost-Experten: Was das Chaos in Saudi-Arabien für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet

Heute im Fokus

DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens will Wachstum halten -- ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Apple ist als erstes Unternehmen weltweit 900 Milliarden Dollar wert. Talfahrt von Nordex-Aktie geht nach schwachem Vestas-Auslick weiter. Jeder Zehnte in Deutschland überschuldet. Lufthansa befördert in zehn Monaten mehr Passagiere als 2016. Singulus-Aktie unter Druck. Goldnachfrage fällt auf Acht-Jahres-Tief - Bitcoin und Aktien beliebter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:46 Uhr
DAX klar im Minus -- Dow leichter -- Commerzbank mit schwarzen Zahlen -- Siemens will Wachstum halten -- ProSiebenSat.1, adidas, Conti, Telekom, Munich Re, Merck, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Webinare
16:45 Uhr
Live-Analyse ab 18 Uhr: Welche DAX-Aktien sind jetzt interessant, welche eher risikoreich?
Aktie im Fokus
15:45 Uhr
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank kehrt in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
GeelyA0CACX
Amazon906866
Nordex AGA0D655