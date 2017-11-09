Evotec to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
announced today that its management will be presenting at the Jefferies
2017 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK, at the German Equity
Forum in Frankfurt, Germany, and at the Annual Berenberg European
Conference in Surrey, UK, and will be attending DZ BANK Equity
Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, and dbAccess Pharmaceutical and
Healthcare Corporate Day in London, UK.
Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference, London, UK
* Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017, 11.20 am GMT (12.20 pm CET, 06.20 am
EST)
* Webcast: Click here
for the webcast
* Venue: London, UK
* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG
DZ BANK Equity Conference, Frankfurt, Germany
* Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017
* Venue: Frankfurt, Germany
* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG
German Equity Forum, Frankfurt, Germany
* Date: Monday, 27 November 2017, 11.30 am CET (10.30 am GMT, 05.30 am
EST)
* Venue: Frankfurt, Germany
* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG
dbAccess Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Corporate Day, London, UK
* Date: Thursday, 30 November 2017
* Venue: London, UK
* Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer of Evotec AG
Annual Berenberg European Conference, Surrey, UK
* Date: Wednesday, 06 December 2017, 09.45 am GMT (10.45 am CET, 04.45
am EST)
* Venue: Surrey, UK
* Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG
About Evotec AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer
in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
|
Language:
|
|
English
|
|
Company:
|
|
Evotec AG
|
|
|
|
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|
|
|
22419 Hamburg
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
Phone:
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|
|
Fax:
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|
|
E-mail:
|
|
info@evotec.com
|
|
Internet:
|
|
www.evotec.com
|
|
ISIN:
|
|
DE0005664809
|
|
WKN:
|
|
566480
|
|
Indices:
|
|
TecDAX
|
|
Listed:
|
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial
Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005988/en/