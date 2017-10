Exactech Cancels Q3 Earnings Call Previously Scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Exactech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXAC), a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products and biologic solutions for extremities, knee and hip, announced today that, due to its definitive agreement with TPG Capital to go private, the company will not hold the Third Quarter conference call previously scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Exactech will report the results for the third quarter with a press release following the market close on Monday, October 30, 2017 as planned.

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at http://www.exac.com.

