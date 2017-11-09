EXCO Resources, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

EXCO Resources, Inc. (NYSE:XCO.BC) ("EXCO or the "Company) today
announced the resignation of C. John Wilder from his position as a
member of the Companys Board of Directors (the "Board) and his
position as Executive Chairman of the Board, in each case effective as
of November 9, 2017. Mr. Wilder became one of the Companys directors
and Executive Chairman of the Board in September 2015.
At the time of his resignation, Mr. Wilder was not a member of any
committee of the Board. Mr. Wilders resignation was not the result of
any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the
Companys operations, policies or practices.
In connection with Mr. Wilders resignation, the Company entered into a
letter agreement with Energy Strategic Advisory Services, LLC ("ESAS),
an entity controlled by Mr. Wilder, pursuant to which the Company and
ESAS agreed to suspend ESAS obligation to provide services to the
Company and the Companys obligation to pay for such services, in each
case, pursuant to the Services and Investment Agreement between ESAS and
the Company (the "Services and Investment Agreement). The letter
agreement also suspended ESAS ability to nominate a member to EXCOs
board of directors. In addition, pursuant to the letter agreement, the
warrants issued by the Company to ESAS in March 2015 were forfeited and
cancelled and the Company has no further obligations under such
warrants. The warrants represented the right to purchase up to an
aggregate of 5,333,335 common shares, subject to the satisfaction of
certain performance criteria, at exercise prices ranging from $41.25 per
share to $150.00 per share.
The suspension of the Services and Investment Agreement will end upon
the Company providing written notice to ESAS that the Company elects to
have ESAS recommence services under the Services and Investment
Agreement or upon the occurrence of certain other events specified in
the letter agreement.
About EXCO
EXCO is an oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation, acquisition,
development and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with
principal operations in Texas, North Louisiana and the Appalachia
region. EXCOs headquarters are located at 12377 Merit Drive, Suite
1700, Dallas, TX 75251.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future
financial results, business expectations and strategic and financial
alternatives and other business transactions. Actual results may differ
materially from those predicted as a result of factors over which EXCO
has no control. Such factors include, but are not limited to: EXCOs
liquidity, sources of capital resources and ability to implement or
execute on any strategic or financial initiatives, adjust its capital
structure, or increase its liquidity; the continued volatility of, or
depressed prices in, the oil and gas markets; the continued listing of
EXCOs common shares on the NYSE; the estimates of reserves;
availability and costs of services and materials; commodity price
changes; regulatory changes; and general economic conditions. These and
other factors are included in EXCOs reports on file with the SEC.
Except as required by applicable law, EXCO undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006693/en/