Faraday Unveils M1+ Library with Enhanced Routability on UMC 28HPC Process

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, today introduced its M1+
standard cell library on UMC 28HPC process. Library routability is
always a major concern for back-end layout engineers at advanced process
technologies. This optimized M1+ library supports the essential
multi-track cells (7T/9T/12T), multi-Vt cells (LVT/RVT/HVT), and Faraday
low-power PowerSlash kit to build the best portfolio of power,
performance, and area metrics which are critical to optimizing digital
design implementations targeted at diverse market applications.
Taking full advantage of its ASIC implementation and library development
experience, Faraday M1+ library can leverage the routing resources for
customer designs to optimize area, and routing time. Comparing to other
libraries, the M1+ Library has yielded a 14% reduction of silicon area,
with a 43% decrease in leakage power consumption, while maintaining the
same performance for digital IPs such as ARM cores and the high-end
video codecs. As the results, it helps satisfy customer demands on
low-power, high-density, and high-speed applications.
"Library vendors usually focus on small cell size and maximum cell
counts per square millimeter, which might cause long routing time and
unwilling routing results, said Flash Lin, Chief Operating Officer of
Faraday. "Faraday has a solid understanding of how library routability
plays a vital role in SoC designs at advanced nodes. We continue to
invest in our libraries and our design methodologies to ensure that our
customers have what they need to produce highly optimized solutions at
the most cost-effective way.
About Faraday Technology Corporation
Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design
service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The
broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler,
ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, USB
2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and
programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service
and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe,
and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com
or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005007/en/