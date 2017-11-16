16.11.2017 01:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Financial Services Firms Unable to Innovate as Technologists Lack Boardroom Influence, Warn IT Leaders in New Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Technology departments in financial services firms are unable to innovate with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain because they have lost influence in boardrooms, according to leading Information Technology (IT) executives working in the financial sector.

A survey of over 200 European IT decision makers commissioned by Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services reveals that 86% of respondents have recently championed a major digital project that failed because it did not get past the boardroom. IT executives believe misconceptions about technology by executives are partly to blame for these failures  78% agree that senior executives do not understand technology and 81% are frustrated by unrealistic demands to innovate with new technologies whilst also having to cut costs.

Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services  the financial services division of Luxoft, a global IT service provider  today published Confessions of a CIO, a report which reveals the biggest frustrations of IT executives working in capital markets, wealth management and corporate banking in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The report shows IT executives working in the UK are particularly frustrated by senior colleagues being unable to grasp new technologies  85% of respondents in the UK agree that senior executives do not understand technology well enough, compared to 76% in Germany, 75% in Austria and 87% in Switzerland.

With a lack of understanding of technology, comes unrealistic expectations about how it should be implemented. 81% of respondents are frustrated by unrealistic expectations from the C-suite, with 22% going further by saying a lack of support from senior executives keeps them awake at night. As such, IT professionals are not being given the tools they need to innovate and some financial institutions are being left behind in the digital revolution by faster acting competitors.

"Tensions in financial services IT departments are reaching boiling point, said Roman Trakhtenberg, Group Managing Director and Global Head of Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services. "Technologists in finance want to be the gateway to innovation but right now they are unable to influence decisions at the top. Instead, IT professionals in finance are stuck dealing with internal legacy systems and imminent cyber-risks, and are not getting the support they need to implement real change.

The report also shows that although top executives want the company to innovate with technology and most understand its importance to the business, IT departments remain underfunded. 85% of respondents say that the CEO understands the importance of technology within the business, but 78% are frustrated by a lack of IT investment  31% also say budget cuts keep them awake at night. UK based respondents working for small to medium sized financial institutions were particularly frustrated, with nearly all (97%) agreeing they needed more investment  whereas only 76% of UK respondents working for larger firms expressed the same frustrations.

The case for increased IT investment at banks in Europe was recently strengthened in September as the European Commission announced it is looking at ways to treat expenditure on IT systems as a cost rather than investment  meaning IT spend may no longer be deducted from banks capital ratios when calculating capital requirements, which may free up additional budget. This could be a particularly important EU initiative as 75% of respondents today are frustrated that technology is treated as a commodity by the business, meaning they believe financial institutions do not take into account the future value of technology and see it only as a cost when looking at the companys balance sheet.

Despite this, Confessions of a CIO shows that mounting pressures on IT departments, including cost saving initiatives since the financial crash, mean IT leaders have lost the ability to innovate. IT executives are unsure about how to encourage more innovation, but 41% believe a change in their businesses culture is needed in order to embrace digital innovation. Half of German-based respondents say their business needs a cultural change  only 43% of Swiss-based respondents, 37% of UK-based respondents and 35% of Austrian-based respondents agree.

"It is harder than ever working as an IT executive in a financial institution, explained Roman Trakhtenberg. "They are underfunded, underappreciated and are often not taken seriously by their non-technical senior colleagues. CIOs and technology leaders need to strengthen their hand in the industry if we are to finally propel the financial sector into the digital age.

About the Research

Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services commissioned independent research agency Censuswide to conduct a survey of 202 IT Decision Makers in the financial services sector, specifically in capital markets, wealth management and corporate banking in companies with over 500+ employees; 102 in the UK; 50 in Germany; 30 in Switzerland; 20 in Austria. The survey was conducted in August 2017. Excelian, Luxoft Financial Services also interviewed eight senior IT executives at tier one financial institutions under conditions of anonymity to understand their specific frustrations.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,800 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft) contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe, "may, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "should, "plan, "expect, "predict, "potential, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in Luxofts Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All trademarks are recognized and are the property of their respective companies.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.11.17
Ausblick: Luxoft A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.08.17
Why Luxoft Holding, Inc. Stock Plunged Today (MotleyFool)
11.08.17
Luxoft Holding Inc. Compiles an Underwhelming Quarter (MotleyFool)
24.05.17
Luxoft Holding Delivers a Quarterly Win (MotleyFool)
24.05.17
Luxoft Holding Delivers a Quarterly Win (FOX Business)
16.02.17
Luxoft Holding Keeps Diversifying in a Volatile Market (MotleyFool)
16.02.17
Luxoft Holding Keeps Diversifying in a Volatile Market (FOX Business)
17.01.17
Why Luxoft Holding, Inc. Stock Plunged 27.6% in 2016 (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Luxoft A News
RSS Feed
Luxoft A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.08.2017Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.01.2017Luxoft A OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.09.2016Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.07.2016Luxoft A Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
28.06.2016Luxoft A BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.01.2017Luxoft A OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
28.06.2016Luxoft A BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
04.01.2016Luxoft a BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
12.11.2015Luxoft a BuyUBS AG
12.11.2015Luxoft a BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
11.08.2017Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
09.09.2016Luxoft A NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
12.07.2016Luxoft A Sector WeightPacific Crest Securities Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Luxoft Holding Inc. Class -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Luxoft A News

14.11.17Ausblick: Luxoft A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Luxoft A News
Anzeige

Inside

Tipps: So vermitteln Sie Ihren Kindern den richtigen Umgang mit Geld
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Trotz Rücksetzer: Warum Sie weiter DAX-Aktien kaufen sollten!
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Kurzfristig weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: EURO STOXX 50® (Weekly) - Der ultimative Stopp
DZ BANK  DAX: Bislang erfolgreiches buy the dips-Verhalten auf dem Prüfstand
SOCIETE GENERALE: Chance auf 132,00% p.a. mit dem Seitwärtstrend der Adidas AG
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Luxoft A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Luxoft A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Warum nur Neuruppin eine Zukunft haben soll
So wirken sich die Niedrigzinsen auf die Rentenversicherung aus
Draghi: Geldpolitischer Ausblick ist wirksames Instrument
Mario Draghi wettert gegen seine deutschen Kritiker
In Deutschland stirbt der Traum vom Eigenheim

News von

Gottfried Heller: Wo der Börsenaltmeister die größten Gefahren für die Börsen wittert, was er Anlegern rät
GE will nichts mehr verschenken - Siemens atmet auf
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie steht vor einem starken Comeback
SAP-Aktie, ProSiebenSat1 und Co.: Wo die Insider kaufen und wo sie verkaufen
DAX: Pause nach Plan

News von

Ein 28-Jähriger macht mit einer simplen Strategie einen Millionen-Umsatz mit Amazon-Verkäufen
Lufthansas gefährliche Macht: Warum sich die wahren Probleme der Air-Berlin-Pleite erst jetzt zeigen
Elon Musk schickte Tesla-Angestellten eine unverschämte Nachricht, nachdem mehrere Mitarbeiter geklagt haben
Yale-Vermögensverwalter, der eine ganze Branche revolutionierte, erklärt: Das sollten Normalverdiener mit ihrem Geld machen
Das sind die größten Unterschiede zwischen dem iPhone X und dem Google Pixel 2

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus

Target-Ausblick auf Weihnachtsquartal belastet US-Einzelhändler. Öl-Manager: Die Ölpreise werden nicht mehr weiter steigen. ProsiebenSat.1-Chef Ebeling: Die ProsiebenSat.1-Zielgruppe ist "fett und arm". Überraschung bei Apple: Soros wirft reihenweise Tech-Aktien aus dem Depot.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.11.17
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt in der Verlustzone -- IBM: Buffett zieht sich weiter zurück -- Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash - Wem gehört die Zukunft ? -- Tesla, VW, K+S, Airbus im Fokus
Ausland
15.11.17
Analyst bemängelt nach Testfahrt "weitreichende Defizite" bei Teslas Model 3
Aktie im Fokus
15.11.17
Target-Aktie bricht ein: Ausblick auf Weihnachtsquartal belastet auch andere US-Einzelhändler
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
GeelyA0CACX
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
General Electric Co.851144
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
K+S AGKSAG88
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100