Flexsteel Reports First Quarter Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today reported first quarter
results.
Financial Highlights:
-
Net sales were $119.8 million, a 6.9% increase;
-
Net income was $6.2 million or $0.78 per share, including a $1.1
million or $0.14 per share after-tax gain on the sale of a facility.
Net sales for the quarters ended September 30, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
$
|
101.8
|
|
$
|
93.7
|
|
$
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
119.8
|
|
$
|
112.1
|
|
$
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales were $119.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017,
compared to net sales of $112.1 million in the prior year quarter, an
increase of 6.9%. Higher residential net sales are primarily due to
increased sales volume. Lower contract net sales are primarily due to
changes in product mix.
Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended September
30, 2017 was 21.8%, compared to 23.8% for the prior year quarter. The
decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales is primarily due
to increased raw material costs partially offset by improved absorption
of fixed costs on higher net sales.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 15.2% of net
sales in the current year quarter, compared to 16.9% of net sales in the
prior year quarter. The current year quarter includes improved fixed
cost leverage. The prior year quarter included expenses for enhancement
of consumer brand experience at retail.
During the current quarter, the Company completed a $6.5 million sale of
a facility and recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.8 million. On an
after-tax basis, the gain represents $1.1 million or $0.14 per share.
The above factors resulted in net income of $6.2 million or $0.78 per
share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $4.8 million
or $0.61 per share in the prior year quarter.
Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) at September
30, 2017 was $164 million compared to $158 million at June 30, 2017.
Changes in working capital include increases of $5 million in inventory,
$3 million in accounts receivable and $2 million in accounts payable.
Accounts receivable increased due to increased sales volume. Inventory
increased to improve stocking positions.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company paid $5.1 million
for capital expenditures, including $3.2 million invested to upgrade the
business information system.
On September 12, 2017, the Company announced a $0.22 per share quarterly
dividend, a 10% dividend increase.
All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis.
Outlook
During the remainder of fiscal year 2018, the Company expects moderate
revenue growth including an intentional sales decrease to certain
contract customers. The Company expects to see continuing raw material
cost increases into calendar year 2018. The Company is focused on gross
margin improvements through targeted sales price increases, improving
product delivery and driving efficiencies in operations.
For the balance of the fiscal year, the Company expects to capitalize $3
million related to business information system software and development,
$12 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and $6
million for operations. The Company believes it has adequate working
capital and borrowing capabilities to meet these requirements.
The Company remains committed to its core strategies, which include
providing a wide range of quality product offerings and price points to
the residential and contract markets, combined with a conservative
approach to business. The Company will maintain its focus on a strong
balance sheet through emphasis on cash flow and increasing
profitability. The Company believes these core strategies are in the
best interest of our shareholders.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) was
incorporated in 1929 and is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers,
importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and
wooden furniture products in the United States. Product offerings
include a wide variety of upholstered and wood furniture such as sofas,
loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel
rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks,
dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The Companys products
are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare and other
contract applications. A featured component in most of the upholstered
furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which our name
"Flexsteel is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout
the United States through the Companys sales force and various
independent representatives.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or
current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our
results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the
statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking
statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could
affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply
chain disruptions, litigation, the effectiveness of new product
introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of sales,
pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention and
recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws,
regulations, taxes and tariffs, the amount of sales generated and the
profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign), credit
exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension plans
and general economic conditions. For further information regarding these
risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A of
our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
33,446
|
|
$
|
28,874
|
Investments
|
|
|
13,962
|
|
|
17,958
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
45,814
|
|
|
42,362
|
Inventories
|
|
|
104,223
|
|
|
99,397
|
Other
|
|
|
9,335
|
|
|
6,659
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
206,780
|
|
|
195,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
69,919
|
|
|
70,661
|
Other assets
|
|
|
3,274
|
|
|
4,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
279,973
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable trade
|
|
$
|
18,674
|
|
$
|
16,758
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
23,928
|
|
|
20,437
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
42,602
|
|
|
37,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
2,268
|
|
|
2,090
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
44,870
|
|
|
39,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
235,103
|
|
|
230,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
279,973
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
119,834
|
|
|
$
|
112,050
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
|
(93,694
|
)
|
|
|
(85,420
|
)
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
26,140
|
|
|
|
26,630
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
|
|
|
(18,236
|
)
|
|
|
(18,926
|
)
|
GAIN ON SALE OF FACILITY
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
9,739
|
|
|
|
7,704
|
|
OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
9,880
|
|
|
|
7,752
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
|
(3,700
|
)
|
|
|
(3,000
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
6,180
|
|
|
$
|
4,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
7,830
|
|
|
|
7,725
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
7,937
|
|
|
|
7,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,180
|
|
|
$
|
4,752
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
699
|
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,034
|
)
|
Change in provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Gain on disposition of capital assets
|
|
|
(1,842
|
)
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(5,827
|
)
|
|
|
4,309
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
11,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales (purchases) of investments
|
|
|
3,998
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of capital assets
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(5,075
|
)
|
|
|
(4,491
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
|
(4,450
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(1,565
|
)
|
|
|
(1,386
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
|
|
|
(473
|
)
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(2,035
|
)
|
|
|
(896
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
4,572
|
|
|
|
5,888
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
28,874
|
|
|
|
36,780
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
33,446
|
|
|
$
|
42,668
|
