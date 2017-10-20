Flexsteel Reports First Quarter Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today reported first quarter results.

Financial Highlights:

Net sales were $119.8 million, a 6.9% increase;

Net income was $6.2 million or $0.78 per share, including a $1.1 million or $0.14 per share after-tax gain on the sale of a facility.

Net sales for the quarters ended September 30, (in millions):

2017 2016 $ Change % Change Residential $ 101.8 $ 93.7 $ 8.1 8.6 % Contract 18.0 18.4 (0.4 ) -2.2 % Total $ 119.8 $ 112.1 $ 7.7 6.9 %

Net sales were $119.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to net sales of $112.1 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 6.9%. Higher residential net sales are primarily due to increased sales volume. Lower contract net sales are primarily due to changes in product mix.

Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was 21.8%, compared to 23.8% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales is primarily due to increased raw material costs partially offset by improved absorption of fixed costs on higher net sales.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 15.2% of net sales in the current year quarter, compared to 16.9% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter includes improved fixed cost leverage. The prior year quarter included expenses for enhancement of consumer brand experience at retail.

During the current quarter, the Company completed a $6.5 million sale of a facility and recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.8 million. On an after-tax basis, the gain represents $1.1 million or $0.14 per share.

The above factors resulted in net income of $6.2 million or $0.78 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $4.8 million or $0.61 per share in the prior year quarter.

Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) at September 30, 2017 was $164 million compared to $158 million at June 30, 2017. Changes in working capital include increases of $5 million in inventory, $3 million in accounts receivable and $2 million in accounts payable. Accounts receivable increased due to increased sales volume. Inventory increased to improve stocking positions.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company paid $5.1 million for capital expenditures, including $3.2 million invested to upgrade the business information system.

On September 12, 2017, the Company announced a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend, a 10% dividend increase.

All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis.

Outlook

During the remainder of fiscal year 2018, the Company expects moderate revenue growth including an intentional sales decrease to certain contract customers. The Company expects to see continuing raw material cost increases into calendar year 2018. The Company is focused on gross margin improvements through targeted sales price increases, improving product delivery and driving efficiencies in operations.

For the balance of the fiscal year, the Company expects to capitalize $3 million related to business information system software and development, $12 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility and $6 million for operations. The Company believes it has adequate working capital and borrowing capabilities to meet these requirements.

The Company remains committed to its core strategies, which include providing a wide range of quality product offerings and price points to the residential and contract markets, combined with a conservative approach to business. The Company will maintain its focus on a strong balance sheet through emphasis on cash flow and increasing profitability. The Company believes these core strategies are in the best interest of our shareholders.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) was incorporated in 1929 and is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered and wood furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The Companys products are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare and other contract applications. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which our name "Flexsteel is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through the Companys sales force and various independent representatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply chain disruptions, litigation, the effectiveness of new product introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of sales, pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention and recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws, regulations, taxes and tariffs, the amount of sales generated and the profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign), credit exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension plans and general economic conditions. For further information regarding these risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) September 30, June 30, 2017 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,446 $ 28,874 Investments 13,962 17,958 Trade receivables, net 45,814 42,362 Inventories 104,223 99,397 Other 9,335 6,659 Total current assets 206,780 195,250 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property, plant, and equipment, net 69,919 70,661 Other assets 3,274 4,134 TOTAL $ 279,973 $ 270,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable  trade $ 18,674 $ 16,758 Accrued liabilities 23,928 20,437 Total current liabilities 42,602 37,195 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Other long-term liabilities 2,268 2,090 Total liabilities 44,870 39,285 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 235,103 230,760 TOTAL $ 279,973 $ 270,045

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 2016 NET SALES $ 119,834 $ 112,050 COST OF GOODS SOLD (93,694 ) (85,420 ) GROSS MARGIN 26,140 26,630 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (18,236 ) (18,926 ) GAIN ON SALE OF FACILITY 1,835  OPERATING INCOME 9,739 7,704 OTHER INCOME 141 48 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 9,880 7,752 INCOME TAX PROVISION (3,700 ) (3,000 ) NET INCOME $ 6,180 $ 4,752 AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 7,830 7,725 Diluted 7,937 7,838 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.61

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 6,180 $ 4,752 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 1,847 2,032 Stock-based compensation expense 353 639 Deferred income taxes 896 699 Excess tax benefit from share-based payments  (1,034 ) Change in provision for losses on accounts receivable (75 ) (100 ) Gain on disposition of capital assets (1,842 ) (63 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,827 ) 4,309 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,532 11,234 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net sales (purchases) of investments 3,998 (22 ) Proceeds from sale of capital assets 6,152 63 Capital expenditures (5,075 ) (4,491 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,075 (4,450 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (1,565 ) (1,386 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3 588 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld (473 ) (1,132 ) Excess tax benefit from share-based payments  1,034 Net cash used in financing activities (2,035 ) (896 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,572 5,888 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,874 36,780 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,446 $ 42,668

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171019006644/en/