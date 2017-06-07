Flexsteel Reports Fiscal Year Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today reported fourth quarter
and fiscal year financial results.
Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights:
-
Net sales were $469 million, a decrease of 6.3% from the prior year
record of $500 million.
-
Net income was $23.8 million, compared to record $24.2 million in the
prior fiscal year.
"Fiscal year 2017 was the second best fiscal year in net sales and net
income per share in our history, said Karel Czanderna, President & CEO
of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Ms. Czanderna continued, "We invested
talent and $14 million in our future business information system. We
grew net sales by $15 million with new and existing customers and
products across the markets we serve. Net sales primarily decreased by
$46 million associated with products that did not meet our discerning
quality standards and the reorganization of three of our businesses.
These actions maintained profitability in the current year and will
further enable long-term net sales and net income growth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table compares net sales for the quarters ended June
30, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
$
|
99.3
|
|
$
|
103.1
|
|
$
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
-3.7
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
19.7
|
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
-8.1
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
117.4
|
|
$
|
122.8
|
|
$
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
-4.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table compares net sales for the fiscal years ended
June 30, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
$
|
396.1
|
|
$
|
420.9
|
|
$
|
|
(24.8
|
)
|
|
|
-5.9
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
72.7
|
|
|
79.2
|
|
|
|
(6.5
|
)
|
|
|
-8.2
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
468.8
|
|
$
|
500.1
|
|
$
|
|
(31.3
|
)
|
|
|
-6.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales were $117.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017,
compared to net sales of $122.8 million in the prior year quarter, a
decrease of 4.4%. Lower residential net sales are primarily due to
changes in product mix in upholstered goods and to a lesser extent a
decrease in sales volume in ready-to-assemble products. Lower contract
net sales are equally attributed to changes in product mix and a
decrease in sales volume.
Net sales were $468.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017,
compared to $500.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6.3%.
Lower net sales are primarily due to decreased volume.
Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended June 30,
2017 was 22.8%, compared to 24.0% for the prior year quarter. In the
prior year quarter, the Company received a settlement of $1.3 million
from the Polyurethane Foam Antitrust Litigation, contributing 1.1% to
the improved gross margin.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, gross margin as a percent of
net sales was 23.2%, compared to 22.7% for the prior year period.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 15.1% of net
sales in the current year quarter, compared to 16.7% of net sales in the
prior year quarter. The current year includes reductions in direct
selling costs, incentive compensation and professional fees of $3.1
million, or 2.6% of net sales, offset by $1.0 million, or 0.9% of net
sales, related to the design and development of a new business
information system.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, SG&A expenses were 15.5% of net
sales compared to 15.6% of net sales in the prior year period. The
current fiscal year includes reductions in direct selling costs,
professional fees and incentive compensation of $3.6 million, or 0.8% of
net sales, offset by $2.9 million, or 0.6% of net sales, related to the
business information system project. SG&A expenses for the current and
prior fiscal years include reimbursements, net of recovery expenses,
related to Indiana litigation of $0.9 million and $0.2 million,
respectively.
Reported in the Consolidated Statements of Income as "Litigation
settlement reimbursements is $1.2 million or $0.10 per share and $2.3
million or $0.18 per share during the fiscal years ended June 30, 2017
and 2016, respectively. The recovery of litigation settlement and
defense costs from insurance carriers is complete.
The above factors resulted in net income of $6.0 million or $0.76 per
share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $6.2 million or
$0.78 per share in the prior year quarter. For the fiscal year ended
June 30, 2017, net income was $23.8 million or $3.02 per share compared
to $24.2 million or $3.12 per share in the prior year period.
Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) at June 30,
2017 was $158 million compared to $143 million at June 30, 2016. Primary
changes in working capital include increases in investments of $18
million, inventory of $13 million and accounts payable of $6 million;
and decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $8 million and accounts
receivable of $2 million. During the current year, the Company invested
cash in short-term investments. They consist of Treasury bills and U.S.
Agencies that will mature within six months of June 30, 2017. Inventory
primarily increased to improve stocking positions and to support future
sales growth. Accounts payable primarily increased due to inventory
growth and timing of payments.
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, the Company paid $13.5 million
for capital expenditures, including $10.6 million invested to upgrade
the business information system. Dividend payments increased 10.9% to
$6.1 million in fiscal year 2017 from $5.5 million in the prior year.
All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis.
Outlook
During fiscal year 2018, the Company expects to have moderate revenue
growth, tempered by an intentional sales decrease to certain Contract
customers. The Company is focused on improving product delivery and
driving efficiencies in operations.
Through June 30, 2017, "Property, plant & equipment, net in the
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets includes $12.9 million for
business information system software and development. The Company has
completed the design phase of the project and has progressed to the
third of four testing cycles. Following successful testing, the Company
will enter the training and readiness phase of the project for
associates, customers and suppliers. Once this phase indicates
readiness, the business information system will be implemented. The
Company anticipates this work will be completed during the fiscal year
ending June 30, 2018. During fiscal year 2018, the Company anticipates
spending $5 million for capital expenditures and incurring $2 million of
SG&A expenses related to the business information system project. Once
completed, the business information system will be amortized over an
average of 4 years.
During fiscal year 2018, the Company expects to spend $7 million in
operating capital expenditures. During the next two fiscal years, the
Company plans to invest $25 million in a new manufacturing facility in
Dubuque, Iowa. The Company believes it has adequate working capital and
borrowing capabilities to meet these requirements.
The Company remains committed to its core strategies, which include
providing a wide range of quality product offerings and price points to
the residential and contract markets, combined with a conservative
approach to business. The Company will maintain its focus on a strong
balance sheet through emphasis on cash flow and increasing
profitability. The Company believes these core strategies are in the
best interest of our shareholders.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) was
incorporated in 1929 and is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers,
importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and
wooden furniture products in the United States. Product offerings
include a wide variety of upholstered and wood furniture such as sofas,
loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel
rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks,
dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The Companys products
are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare and other
contract applications. A featured component in most of the upholstered
furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which our name
"Flexsteel is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout
the United States through the Companys sales force and various
independent representatives.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or
current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our
results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the
statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking
statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could
affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply
chain disruptions, litigation, the effectiveness of new product
introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of sales,
pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention and
recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws,
regulations, taxes and tariffs, inflation, the amount of sales generated
and the profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign),
credit exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension
plans and general economic conditions. For further information regarding
these risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A
of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
28,874
|
|
$
|
36,780
|
Investments
|
|
|
17,958
|
|
|
--
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
42,362
|
|
|
44,618
|
Inventories
|
|
|
99,397
|
|
|
85,904
|
Other
|
|
|
6,659
|
|
|
9,141
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
195,250
|
|
|
176,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
70,661
|
|
|
64,124
|
Other assets
|
|
|
4,134
|
|
|
6,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
$
|
246,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable trade
|
|
$
|
16,758
|
|
$
|
11,023
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
20,437
|
|
|
22,334
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
37,195
|
|
|
33,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
3,889
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
39,285
|
|
|
37,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
230,760
|
|
|
209,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
$
|
246,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per
share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
NET SALES
|
|
$
|
117,434
|
|
|
$
|
122,764
|
|
|
$
|
468,764
|
|
|
$
|
500,106
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
|
(90,607
|
)
|
|
|
(93,334
|
)
|
|
|
(360,113
|
)
|
|
|
(386,407
|
)
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
26,827
|
|
|
|
29,430
|
|
|
|
108,651
|
|
|
|
113,699
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
|
|
|
(17,716
|
)
|
|
|
(20,478
|
)
|
|
|
(72,562
|
)
|
|
|
(77,911
|
)
|
LITIGATION SETTLEMENT REIMBURSEMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
9,111
|
|
|
|
8,952
|
|
|
|
37,264
|
|
|
|
38,068
|
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Total
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
9,181
|
|
|
|
8,874
|
|
|
|
37,586
|
|
|
|
37,927
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
|
(3,160
|
)
|
|
|
(2,710
|
)
|
|
|
(13,800
|
)
|
|
|
(13,690
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
6,021
|
|
|
$
|
6,164
|
|
|
$
|
23,786
|
|
|
$
|
24,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
7,819
|
|
|
|
7,679
|
|
|
|
7,782
|
|
|
|
7,595
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
7,943
|
|
|
|
7,865
|
|
|
|
7,886
|
|
|
|
7,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
|
$
|
3.19
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
$
|
3.02
|
|
|
$
|
3.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
23,786
|
|
|
$
|
24,237
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
7,936
|
|
|
|
7,556
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,609
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,606
|
|
|
|
2,731
|
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
(1,494
|
)
|
|
|
(1,761
|
)
|
Change in provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
Gain on disposition of capital assets
|
|
|
(512
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Gain on life insurance policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(346
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
(6,443
|
)
|
|
|
20,614
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
26,388
|
|
|
|
54,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net purchases of investments
|
|
|
(18,063
|
)
|
|
|
(200
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of capital assets
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Proceeds from life insurance policies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,814
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(13,457
|
)
|
|
|
(7,382
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(29,672
|
)
|
|
|
(4,692
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(6,062
|
)
|
|
|
(5,455
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
1,591
|
|
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
Repayments of current notes payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,904
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(4,622
|
)
|
|
|
(14,177
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) Increase in cash
|
|
|
(7,906
|
)
|
|
|
35,498
|
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
36,780
|
|
|
|
1,282
|
|
Cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
28,874
|
|
|
$
|
36,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815006211/en/