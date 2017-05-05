Fluor-Led Joint Venture Advances First Span Completion for Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the first span of the
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge
in New York, will open to drivers beginning August 25. The Fluor-led
joint venture of Tappan Zee Constructors, LLC., comprised of American
Bridge, Granite and Taylor Bros., will shift all four lanes of westbound
traffic from the existing bridge to the new span overnight on August 25.
The four eastbound lanes will be shifted onto the new span later this
fall making way for demolition of the old bridge and advancing
construction on the adjacent new span.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824006174/en/
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo opens the first span of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge crossing the Hudson River between Westchester and Rockland counties. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Fluor is pleased to deliver the first span to New York commuters who
use this vital crossing for daily commerce, said Hans
Dekker, president of Fluors infrastructure business line. "We are
proud of the Fluor-led joint venture team for advancing this landmark
megaproject and look forward to building on this milestone to complete
the second span next year.
The New York State Thruway Authority, in partnership with Tappan Zee
Constructors, LLC., is replacing the existing bridge with a new 3.1-mile
state-of-the-art, twin-span, cable-stayed bridge crossing the Hudson
River between Westchester and Rockland counties. The cable-stayed main
span is supported by eight 419-foot towers, which stand at five-degree
angles and feature a sleek, chamfered design. The iconic towers support
192 stay cables, which are made up of roughly 4,900 miles of steel
strands.
The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is one of the largest single
design-build contracts for a transportation project in the United States
and will be the largest bridge in New York State history. Construction
began in late 2013 and is expected to be complete in 2018.
"After years of hard work by thousands of dedicated people, we are proud
to have traffic on the new bridge for the first time, said Terry Towle,
senior vice president of Fluors infrastructure business line and
president of Tappan Zee Constructors, LLC. "In addition to maintaining
one of the best safety records in the industry, our team has
consistently met tight deadlines under extremely challenging conditions.
Together we are building an iconic bridge that will serve this community
for generations.
The second span is scheduled to be completed next year. After
completion, all four eastbound lanes of traffic will be shifted to the
second span. In the final configuration, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo
Bridge will carry eight general traffic lanes (four each on the
westbound and eastbound spans), breakdown/emergency lanes, space for
future bus rapid transit and commuter rail, and an advanced traffic
monitoring system.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement,
fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds
and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six
continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by
delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With
headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500
list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000
employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com
or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824006174/en/