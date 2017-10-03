Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluors
Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 29-month contract by
Ecopetrol S.A., to provide operations support services in production
facilities and clusters for its Orinoquia Vice-Presidency project
located in the central region of Colombia. Fluor booked the undisclosed
contract value in the third quarter of 2017.
"Stork has worked with Ecopetrol for more than 30 years and we look
forward to strengthening our relationship by continuing to provide
first-class operations and maintenance services, said Jorge Estrada,
regional vice president of Stork Latin America and Offshore. "This
contract with Ecopetrol continues to position Stork as a leading
provider of integrated operations and maintenance solutions in Colombia.
Stork delivers maintenance, modification and asset integrity services to
more than 60 clients in the Colombia-Peru region and more than 4,000
clients around the world with extensive experience in multi-site
execution. The contract with Ecopetrol includes sampling and monitoring
services over injection and production wells, surface facilities and the
inspection of oil well locations.
