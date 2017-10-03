Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluors Diversified Services segment, was awarded a 29-month contract by Ecopetrol S.A., to provide operations support services in production facilities and clusters for its Orinoquia Vice-Presidency project located in the central region of Colombia. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2017.

"Stork has worked with Ecopetrol for more than 30 years and we look forward to strengthening our relationship by continuing to provide first-class operations and maintenance services, said Jorge Estrada, regional vice president of Stork Latin America and Offshore. "This contract with Ecopetrol continues to position Stork as a leading provider of integrated operations and maintenance solutions in Colombia.

Stork delivers maintenance, modification and asset integrity services to more than 60 clients in the Colombia-Peru region and more than 4,000 clients around the world with extensive experience in multi-site execution. The contract with Ecopetrol includes sampling and monitoring services over injection and production wells, surface facilities and the inspection of oil well locations.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients assets through innovative and data-driven asset management and maintenance solutions, from concept and design to decommissioning. We are committed to growing our clients business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned by our core values of safety, integrity, teamwork, client focus and excellence, we aim to be the industry reference  every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

