Foresight Completes a Successful System Demonstration with Uniti Sweden

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a leading developer of Advanced
Driver Assistance Systems (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), announced today
that the company has successfully completed a system demonstration
performed with Uniti Sweden. The systems capabilities were demonstrated
in Sweden, under a controlled environment and in open road driving.
The parties intend to negotiate a definitive agreement for commercial
cooperation whereby Foresights multispectral all-weather conditions
system will be developed and integrated into Unitis electric vehicles
as an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), as well as the leading
sensor system for the future autonomous capabilities of Unitis electric
cars.
Foresight CEO, Mr. Haim Siboni, said, "We are very excited about the
opportunity to team up with Uniti Sweden and provide Foresights unique
multispectral-all-weather conditions vision-based ADAS system for
Unitis premium electric vehicles. Both Uniti and Foresight share the
same DNA of innovative companies with a strong passion to revolutionize
safety and the driving experience for manned and autonomous vehicles. I
am confident that this cooperation will be a game changer in the
automotive industry.
Uniti CEO, Lewis Horne, stated, "What Foresight can achieve in all
weather and lighting conditions is impressive. Their technology mimics
the vision system of humans, while greatly exceeding human vision
capabilities and limitations. They are sure to be an important player in
the future of autonomous electric cars.
About Uniti
Uniti Sweden, founded in 2016, is developing a mass market electric city
car that brings a new approach to safety and sustainability. The vehicle
features autonomous capabilities and boasts an intuitive user experience
which includes an electronic steering system, and a full-screen heads-up
display. The highly scalable, lightweight construction, ushers in a new
era for premium vehicle manufacturing.
About Foresight
Foresight (NASDAQ and TASE:
FRSX), founded in 2015, is a
technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) based on
3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and
artificial intelligence. The company, through its wholly owned
subsidiary, develops advanced systems for accident prevention, which are
designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's
surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to alert drivers
to threats that might cause accidents, resulting from traffic
violations, driver fatigue or lack of concentration, etc., and to enable
highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest
rates of false alerts. The company estimates that its systems will
revolutionize ADAS by providing an automotive grade, cost-effective
platform, and advanced technology.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words
such as "expects, "anticipates, "intends, "plans, "believes,
"seeks, "estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when
Foresight discusses that it intends to negotiate a definitive agreement
with Uniti Sweden, that Foresights products will be integrated into
Unitis vehicles, that it will be an important player in the future of
autonomous electric cars and that it estimates that its systems will
revolutionize ADAS, it is using forward-looking statements. Because such
statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current
expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and
actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ
materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this
press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press
release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those
discussed under the heading "Risk Factors in Foresights registration
statement on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC) on June 1, 2017, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.
Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation
to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
