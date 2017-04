Fossil Group Uses Dassault Systèmes "My Collection Industry Solution Experience to Expand its Global Business

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Fossil Group, a global lifestyle accessories company, is using "My Collection” industry solution experience for consumer goods and retail companies, to develop and manage the lifecycles of its diverse and differentiated products.

In the fast-paced fashion industry, companies must introduce new products and shopping experiences that capture emerging trends and reinforce the brand image. Fossil Group, whose owned and licensed brand accessories are sold globally, was seeking to support its long-term corporate vision to accelerate its business globally. Specifically, it needed a scalable solution to streamline the development of its watch, jewelry and handbag collections, support creativity and innovation, improve sourcing and supply chain management, and launch products closer to consumer demand.

Based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Systèmes’ "My Collection” industry solution experience provides Fossil Group with a single digital environment that connects internal and external stakeholders, integrates complex supply chains, and improves visibility, flexibility and decision support for multiple product categories. Unified design, development and sourcing capabilities and a single source of data facilitate real-time collaboration, process efficiency and data reuse. Fossil Group can focus its efforts on developing new ideas, trends and styles, better coordinate the purchase of materials across different product categories, and accelerate its time to market.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and our industry solution experiences support Fossil Group’s efforts to drive its business while cultivating brand equity,” said Chris Colyer, Vice President, Consumer Goods and Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The virtual world offers unlimited possibilities for innovation in fashion: inspiration, ideation, planning, design, development, merchandising, visual assortment planning and product marketing. Leading fashion brands can design, develop, launch and sell products their consumers will love while improving global efficiencies and speed to market.”

Following this initiative, Fossil Group was selected by Apparel Magazine as a winner of its 2017 Top Innovator Awards, which recognize innovative organizations that have demonstrated exceptionality through an IT-related implementation, product launch or recently executed business strategy. Fossil Group was distinguished for having harmonized its product development business processes around one process, one tool, one truth to enable seamless collaboration between its design and product development teams and its factories. This was made possible by next generation capabilities for integration between Adobe Illustrator and "My Collection” that Fossil Group worked closely to define with Dassault Systèmes.

