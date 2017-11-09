Franklin Covey Reports Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Financial Results

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company
that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes,
and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their
results, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth
quarter and full fiscal year, which ended on August 31, 2017.
Bob Whitman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were
very pleased by the momentum of the business in the fourth quarter, and
by the magnitude of the economics generated during the quarter as shown
by the growth in our deferred revenue and unbilled deferred revenue. We
are particularly encouraged by the significant and accelerating growth
of our subscription as a service offerings (SaaS), including the All
Access Pass in our Enterprise Business and The Leader in Me
subscription service in our Education Business, whose combined revenue
plus growth in deferred revenue grew $6.5 million, or 15%, during the
year. We are also really pleased to be reaching what we believe are some
important inflection points in our transition to a SaaS focused model.
Under the subscription business model, accelerated growth in reported
revenue is typically preceded by accelerated growth in deferred revenue,
both billed and unbilled, and we were pleased to see the inflection
point in deferred revenue in the fourth quarter. We expect to achieve
both strong reported and economic growth in fiscal 2018, fiscal 2019,
and beyond.
For discussion purposes, the Companys "Enterprise Business consists of
its Direct Office, Strategic Markets, and Licensee segments, plus
Corporate information, and the "Education Business consists of the
Education segment. The Company provided the following information
regarding its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results.
Highlights
-
Momentum of the business:
-
Deferred revenue at August 31, 2017 totaled $41.5 million,
including $0.7 million of non-current deferred revenue, an
increase of $20.7 million, or 99%, compared with $20.8 million of
deferred revenue at August 31, 2016. Unbilled deferred revenue,
representing business that is contracted but unbilled and excluded
from the balance sheet, totaled $16.5 million at August 31, 2017
compared with $5.3 million at August 31, 2016. During the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company began selling extended term
and multi-year All Access Pass (AAP) contracts, which helped drive
the significant increase in unbilled deferred revenue.
-
Fourth quarter fiscal 2017 reported revenue of $59.5 million, plus
$12.6 million of increased deferred revenue, plus $16.5 million of
unbilled deferred revenue, was $13.8 million, or 19%, higher than
the sum of these items in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.
-
Full-year fiscal 2017 reported revenue of $185.3 million, plus a
$20.7 million increase in deferred revenue, and $16.5 million of
unbilled deferred revenue, represents an $8.5 million, or 4%,
increase over the comparable measures in the prior year, with the
significant growth of its subscription offerings being offset by
declines in its traditional offerings.
-
Sales through the Companys new China direct offices totaled $11.0
million, which was in-line with the Companys high expectations.
The Companys previous operations in China were handled through an
independent licensee.
-
The Companys Education Business reported another year of growth,
as sales increased $3.3 million, or 8%, to $44.1 million compared
with $40.8 million the prior year. At August 31, 2017, over 3,500
schools around the world were using The Leader in Me
program.
-
Growth in Subscription as a Service Offerings:
-
For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, All Access Pass and All
Access Pass related amounts invoiced increased $39.9 million to
$63.1 million, an increase of 172%, compared with $23.2 million in
the prior year. Amounts in fiscal 2017 include unbilled deferred
revenue.
-
All Access Pass subscribers in the United States and Canada
increased from approximately 139,000 at the end of fiscal 2016 to
just over 300,000 at the end of fiscal 2017, representing a 105%
increase during fiscal 2017.
-
Invoiced The Leader In Me subscription and
subscription-related revenues increased $5.5 million, or 15%, to
$41.1 million during fiscal 2017 compared with $35.6 million
invoiced in fiscal 2016.
During January 2016, the Company fully launched the All Access Pass
offering through its sales associates that serve the United States,
Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The All Access Pass allows
the Companys clients to: purchase unlimited access to FranklinCoveys
collection of best-in-class content to address their most important
performance needs; assemble, integrate, and deliver that content through
any of a broad combination of delivery modalities; have the help of a
FranklinCovey implementation specialist to design customized impact
journeys; and do so at a very attractive price per population trained.
Since its introduction in the first quarter of fiscal 2016, AAP amounts
invoiced have grown steadily on a year-over-year basis as described
above. The Company believes that the transition to a SaaS focused
business model in both the Enterprise Business and the Education
Business will provide significant future benefits as the average client
sales size increases, the retention rate of current clients improves,
the ability to reach additional customers expands, and clients realize
greater value to their organizations through access to expanded content
and purchase additional services and training materials. The Company
also continues to invest in the AAP offering, and is currently
translating the core content into 15 additional languages, which is
expected to be completed and launched in fiscal 2018. The Company
believes that a broad range of clients, from large multi-national
organizations to smaller organizations served by its international
direct offices or licensee partners, will be able to leverage the
benefits of the AAP offering in their organizations.
The change to the SaaS focused business model has required a transition
both operationally, as the Companys sales force adapts its sales
strategy, and from an accounting and reporting point of view.
Operationally, the AAP sales cycle is typically longer than previous
transactional type sales for revenues such as facilitator and onsite
contracts. During the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company decided
to allow new AAP agreements to receive updated content during the
contracted period. Accordingly, the Company now defers substantially all
AAP revenue at the inception of the agreement and recognizes it over the
life of the corresponding contract. These changes had a significant
impact on the Companys fiscal 2017 financial results.
On July 11, 2017, the Company acquired all of the outstanding stock of
Jhana Education (Jhana), a San Francisco based company that specializes
in the creation and dissemination of relevant, bite-sized content and
learning tools for leaders and managers. The Company anticipates that
the Jhana content and delivery methodologies acquired will become key
features of its All Access Pass offering. The purchase price was $3.5
million in cash plus up to $7.2 million of contingent consideration.
Financial Overview
The following is a summary of key financial results for the quarter
ended August 31, 2017:
-
Revenue: Consolidated revenue for the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $59.5 million compared with $64.8
million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The Companys newly
opened sales offices in China reported $3.3 million in sales, and the
Education Business grew by $0.6 million, or 3%, compared with the
fourth quarter of the prior year. These increases were offset by 1)
increased AAP revenues, which are initially deferred and recognized
over the lives of the underlying contracts; 2) a $5.8 million decrease
in domestic sales office revenues resulting from the transition to the
AAP business model and less onsite delivery revenues; 3) a $1.4
million decrease in Strategic Market segment revenues resulting from
fewer new contracts in its various divisions; and 4) a $1.0 million
decrease in international licensee royalty revenues which was
primarily attributable to converting the China licensee into a direct
office ($0.7 million of royalty revenues in the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2016).
-
Deferred Revenue and Unbilled Deferred Revenue:
Deferred revenue at August 31, 2017 totaled $41.5 million, an increase
of $20.7 million, or 99%, compared with $20.8 million at August 31,
2016. Unbilled deferred revenue totaled $16.5 million at August 31,
2017, compared with $5.3 million at the end of fiscal 2016.
-
Gross profit: Fourth quarter 2017 gross
profit was $42.0 million compared with $45.7 million in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the impact
of increased AAP sales with the corresponding deferral of revenue, as
well as other factors described above. The Companys gross margin for
the quarter ended August 31, 2017 was 70.5% compared with 70.4% in the
corresponding quarter of fiscal 2016.
-
Operating Expenses: The Companys
operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 increased by
$2.5 million compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, which
was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in selling, general, and
administrative (SG&A) expenses and a $0.8 million increase in
depreciation and amortization expense. Increased SG&A expenses were
primarily due to opening new sales offices in China and hiring
additional sales and sales-related personnel. Increased amortization
expense was due to the amortization of intangible assets from the
fiscal 2017 acquisitions of Robert Gregory Partners LLC, and Jhana.
These increases were partially offset by decreased non-cash
stock-based compensation expense, and decreased restructuring charges.
-
Operating Income: The Companys operating
income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 reflected the factors
cited above and was $7.5 million compared with $13.6 million in the
fourth quarter of the prior year.
-
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the
fourth quarter was $10.9 million, compared with $16.2 million in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.
-
Net Income: Fourth quarter fiscal 2017
net income was $4.7 million compared with $7.7 million in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2016, reflecting the above-noted factors.
-
Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per
share for the quarter ended August 31, 2017 was $.33 compared with
$.55 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.
-
Cash and Liquidity Remain Strong: The
Companys balance sheet and liquidity position remained healthy
through August 31, 2017. The Company had $8.9 million of cash at
August 31, 2017, with $25.6 million available on its revolving credit
facility, compared with $10.5 million of cash at August 31, 2016.
-
Common Share Buy Back Program: During the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company purchased 177,089 shares of
its common stock on the open market for $3.2 million as part of its
previously announced share buy back program. Under the terms of its
currently authorized $40.0 million buy back program, the Company has
repurchased 1,539,828 shares of its common stock for $26.8 million
through August 31, 2017. The Company expects further purchases of its
common stock in fiscal 2018 and in future periods.
-
Fiscal 2018 Guidance: Based on the
expected increases in its SaaS business, the Company currently
anticipates reported sales to increase 14% from $185.3 million to
approximately $212 million in fiscal 2018. The Company expects
deferred revenue to increase by approximately $15 million, or 36%, and
unbilled deferred revenue to continue to grow as the Company continues
to focus on multi-year agreements. The Company also expects to
continue to make investments and incur costs for further SaaS business
growth in fiscal 2018, including additional implementation
specialists, content development, amortization of developed or
purchased content, commissions, and some additional support staff.
Considering these factors, the Company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA for
fiscal 2018 to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.
Full Year Fiscal 2017 Financial Results
Consolidated revenue for fiscal 2017 was $185.3 million compared with
$200.1 million in fiscal 2016. Sales from the Companys new offices in
China totaled $11.0 million during fiscal 2017, and Education practice
sales increased $3.3 million, or 8%, compared with the prior year.
Increased sales in China and through the Education practice were offset
by 1) increased AAP deferred revenues, which are initially deferred and
recognized over the lives of the underlying contracts; 2) a $14.2
million decrease in domestic sales office revenues primarily resulting
from the transition to the AAP-focused business model and decreased
onsite presentations; 3) a $6.8 million decrease in Sales Performance
practice revenues resulting primarily from ongoing contracting issues;
and 4) a $3.5 million decrease in international licensee royalty
revenues as the Companys China licensee was converted to a direct
office ($2.5 million of royalties in fiscal 2016) and certain other
licensee partners sales declined compared with the prior year.
Consolidated gross profit was $122.7 million compared with $135.2
million in fiscal 2016. Gross margin for fiscal 2017 was 66.2% compared
with 67.6% in the prior year. Excluding the costs to exit the Japan
publishing business, which totaled $2.1 million, gross margin was 67.4%
for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017, which also excludes the
increased deferral of high-margin subscription revenues during the
fiscal year.
The Companys operating expenses during fiscal 2017 increased $10.2
million compared with fiscal 2016. The increase in operating expenses
was primarily due to a $7.6 million increase in SG&A expenses; $1.5
million of contract termination costs; $0.7 million of increased
restructuring costs; and $0.5 million of increased depreciation and
amortization expense. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily
related to opening three new sales offices in China; the addition of new
sales and sales support personnel and increased travel to promote the
AAP and new China offices; increased computer software costs primarily
related to the installation of a new enterprise resource planning
system; and increased non-cash stock-based compensation expense. These
increases were partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in contingent
consideration costs resulting from a prior year business acquisition. As
a result of the factors described above, the Companys loss from
operations for fiscal 2017 was $(8.9) million compared with income from
operations of $13.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the
fiscal year ended August 31, 2017 was $7.7 million compared with $26.9
million in fiscal 2016. The Company reported a net loss for fiscal 2017
of $(7.2) million, or $(.52) per share, compared with a net income of
$7.0 million, or $.47 per diluted share, in the prior year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of
Operations
|
(in thousands, except per-share amounts, and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
59,523
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,831
|
|
|
|
$
|
185,256
|
|
|
|
$
|
200,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
17,535
|
|
|
|
|
19,164
|
|
|
|
|
62,589
|
|
|
|
|
64,901
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
41,988
|
|
|
|
|
45,667
|
|
|
|
|
122,667
|
|
|
|
|
135,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
31,970
|
|
|
|
|
30,069
|
|
|
|
|
121,148
|
|
|
|
|
113,589
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
1,482
|
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
Contract termination costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
|
|
3,879
|
|
|
|
|
3,677
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
|
3,263
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
7,474
|
|
|
|
|
13,609
|
|
|
|
|
(8,880
|
)
|
|
|
|
13,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(479
|
)
|
|
|
|
(523
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,029
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,938
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
6,995
|
|
|
|
|
13,086
|
|
|
|
|
(10,909
|
)
|
|
|
|
11,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
|
(2,336
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,360
|
)
|
|
|
|
3,737
|
|
|
|
|
(4,895
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
4,659
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,726
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,172
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
13,824
|
|
|
|
|
13,998
|
|
|
|
|
13,819
|
|
|
|
|
14,944
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
13,983
|
|
|
|
|
14,118
|
|
|
|
|
13,819
|
|
|
|
|
15,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
10,905
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,219
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,699
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The term Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes,
depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation,
restructuring charges, and certain other items) is a non-GAAP
financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors
in evaluating its results. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP
measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA as shown
below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
4,659
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,726
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,172
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
7,016
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
|
2,029
|
|
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
|
|
5,360
|
|
|
|
|
(3,737
|
)
|
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
3,538
|
|
|
|
|
3,263
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
|
|
3,879
|
|
|
|
|
3,677
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
3,658
|
|
|
|
|
3,121
|
|
|
|
Costs to exit Japan publishing business
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
1,482
|
|
|
|
|
776
|
|
|
|
Contract termination costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Increase (reduction) to contingent earnout liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
(1,936
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,538
|
|
|
|
ERP system implementation costs
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
1,404
|
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
Business acquisition costs
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
China start-up costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
10,905
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,219
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,699
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,894
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Additional Sales and Financial Information
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Sales Detail by Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct offices
|
|
$
|
27,984
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,496
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,662
|
|
|
|
$
|
103,605
|
|
|
Strategic markets
|
|
|
6,794
|
|
|
|
|
8,149
|
|
|
|
|
22,974
|
|
|
|
|
29,819
|
|
|
Education practice
|
|
|
18,935
|
|
|
|
|
18,324
|
|
|
|
|
44,122
|
|
|
|
|
40,844
|
|
|
International licensees
|
|
|
3,381
|
|
|
|
|
4,412
|
|
|
|
|
13,571
|
|
|
|
|
17,113
|
|
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
|
|
7,927
|
|
|
|
|
8,674
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
59,523
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,831
|
|
|
|
$
|
185,256
|
|
|
|
$
|
200,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Detail by Category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Training and consulting services
|
|
$
|
57,835
|
|
|
|
$
|
61,915
|
|
|
|
$
|
177,816
|
|
|
|
$
|
189,661
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
798
|
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
|
3,881
|
|
|
|
|
6,009
|
|
|
Leasing
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
|
|
3,559
|
|
|
|
|
4,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59,523
|
|
|
|
|
64,831
|
|
|
|
|
185,256
|
|
|
|
|
200,055
|
|
Cost of Goods Sold by Category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Training and consulting services
|
|
|
16,375
|
|
|
|
|
17,375
|
|
|
|
|
56,557
|
|
|
|
|
59,158
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
3,990
|
|
|
|
|
3,206
|
|
|
Leasing
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
|
2,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,535
|
|
|
|
|
19,164
|
|
|
|
|
62,589
|
|
|
|
|
64,901
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$
|
41,988
|
|
|
|
$
|
45,667
|
|
|
|
$
|
122,667
|
|
|
|
$
|
135,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
8,924
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,456
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of
$2,310 and $1,579
|
|
|
66,343
|
|
|
|
|
65,960
|
|
|
Receivable from related party
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
|
|
1,933
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,353
|
|
|
|
|
5,042
|
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
11,936
|
|
|
|
|
6,350
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
91,835
|
|
|
|
|
89,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
19,730
|
|
|
|
|
16,083
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
57,294
|
|
|
|
|
50,196
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
24,220
|
|
|
|
|
19,903
|
|
Long-term receivable from related party
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
16,925
|
|
|
|
|
13,713
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
210,731
|
|
|
|
$
|
190,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of financing obligation
|
|
$
|
1,868
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,662
|
|
|
Current portion of term notes payable
|
|
|
6,250
|
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
9,119
|
|
|
|
|
10,376
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
40,772
|
|
|
|
|
20,847
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
22,617
|
|
|
|
|
17,422
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
80,626
|
|
|
|
|
54,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
4,377
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Term notes payable, less current portion
|
|
|
12,813
|
|
|
|
|
10,313
|
|
Financing obligation, less current portion
|
|
|
21,075
|
|
|
|
|
22,943
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
5,742
|
|
|
|
|
3,173
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
125,666
|
|
|
|
|
97,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
212,484
|
|
|
|
|
211,203
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
69,456
|
|
|
|
|
76,628
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 13,414 and 13,332 shares
|
|
|
(198,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
(196,691
|
)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
85,065
|
|
|
|
|
93,715
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
210,731
|
|
|
|
$
|
190,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
