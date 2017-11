Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) today announced that its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida at a location to be advised in the Company’s 2018 Proxy Statement.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and countries formerly part of the Soviet Union. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for 125 years.

