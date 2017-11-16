Gap Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Gap
Inc. (NYSE:GPS) today reported results for the third quarter of
fiscal year 2017. Gap Inc.s third quarter fiscal year 2017 diluted
earnings per share were $0.58. Total company comparable sales for the
third quarter of fiscal year 2017 were up 3 percent.
"Today, we are happy to report our fourth consecutive quarter of
positive comps, reflecting the continued momentum in key parts of our
business, said Art Peck, president and chief executive officer, Gap Inc.
"We continue to make progress against the balanced growth strategy we
outlined in September, driving efficiency at our more mature brands,
while growing our footprint in the value and active space, and investing
in our online and mobile experience.
Third Quarter 2017 Comparable Sales Results
Gap Inc.s comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
were up 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year, which excluded
an estimated negative impact from the Fishkill distribution center fire
of approximately 2 percentage points. Comparable sales by global brand
for the third quarter were as follows:
-
Old Navy Global: positive 4 percent versus positive 4 percent
last year, excluding an estimated negative impact from the Fishkill
distribution center fire of approximately 1 percentage point.
-
Gap Global: positive 1 percent versus negative 4 percent last
year, excluding an estimated negative impact from the Fishkill
distribution center fire of approximately 4 percentage points.
-
Banana Republic Global: negative 1 percent versus negative 6
percent last year, excluding an estimated negative impact from the
Fishkill distribution center fire of approximately 2 percentage points.
Net Sales Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 were $3.84 billion
compared with $3.80 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.
Third quarter net sales details appear in the tables at the end of this
press release.
Additional Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017 Results and 2017 Outlook
Earnings per Share
The company raised its reported diluted earnings per share guidance for
fiscal year 2017 to be in the range of $2.18 to $2.22. Adjusted to
exclude the second quarter benefit from insurance proceeds related to
the Fishkill fire of about $0.10, the company now expects adjusted
diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.08 to $2.12. Please
see the reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a
non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the table
at the end of this press release.
The company noted that foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted
earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 by an
estimated $0.02, or about 3 percentage points of earnings per share
growth compared with the adjusted earnings per share for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2016.1
Comparable Sales
The company now expects comparable sales for fiscal year 2017 to be up
low-single-digits.
Operating Expenses
Third quarter fiscal year 2017 operating expenses were $1.15 billion
compared with $1.10 billion last year. Excluding restructuring costs of
$36 million recorded in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, third
quarter fiscal year 2017 operating expenses were up about $80 million
when compared with last year on an adjusted basis. The company noted the
increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily driven by an
increase in marketing and payroll, largely due to bonus, as well as
investments in digital and customer initiatives that support the
companys balanced growth strategy. Please see the reconciliation of
adjusted operating expenses, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP
financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.
Operating Margin
The companys operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
was 9.8 percent compared with 10.2 percent last year or 11.0 percent
last year on an adjusted basis. Please see the reconciliation of
adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP
financial measure in the tables at the end of this press release.
Effective Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 37.1 percent for the third quarter of fiscal
year 2017.
The company now expects its fiscal year 2017 effective tax rate to be
about 38 percent, primarily due to a more favorable tax impact of
foreign operations compared with fiscal year 2016.
Inventory
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, total inventory was
up 3 percent year over year.
The company noted the increase is primarily due to the timing of
in-transit inventory and the negative impact of foreign exchange.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
The company ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 with $1.35
billion in cash and cash equivalents. Year-to-date free cash flow,
defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of
property and equipment, net of insurance proceeds related to loss of
property and equipment, was $197 million, reflecting the timing of lease
payments and a larger increase in inventory from the beginning of the
fiscal year to the end of the quarter when compared to the same period
in fiscal year 2016. Please see the reconciliation of free cash flow, a
non-GAAP financial measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the
tables at the end of this press release.
Cash Distribution
During the quarter, Gap Inc. repurchased 3.8 million shares for about
$100 million and ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 with 389
million shares outstanding.
The company expects to spend about $100 million on share repurchases in
the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.
The company paid a dividend of $0.23 per share during the third quarter
of fiscal year 2017. In addition, on November 9, 2017, the company
announced that its board of directors authorized a fourth quarter
dividend of $0.23 per share.
Capital Expenditures
Fiscal year-to-date 2017 capital expenditures were $463 million. The
company continues to expect capital spending to be approximately $625
million for fiscal year 2017, excluding costs associated with the
rebuilding of the companys Fishkill, New York distribution center
campus and related supply chain spend, which is now estimated to be
about $175 million. The company noted the majority of these costs are
expected to be covered by insurance proceeds. Please see the
reconciliation of adjusted capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial
measure, from the GAAP financial measure in the tables at the end of
this press release.
Real Estate
The company ended the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 with 3,639 store
locations in 46 countries, of which 3,193 were company-operated.
The company now expects to close about 30 company-operated stores, net
of openings and repositions.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Jennifer Fall, senior vice president of Corporate Finance and Investor
Relations at Gap Inc., will host a summary of the companys third
quarter fiscal year 2017 results during a conference call and webcast
from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Ms. Fall
will be joined by Art Peck, Gap Inc. president and chief executive
officer, and Teri List-Stoll, Gap Inc. executive vice president and
chief financial officer.
The conference call can be accessed by calling 1-855-5000-GPS or
1-855-500-0477 (participant passcode: 1998196). International callers
may dial 1-323-794-2078. The webcast can be accessed at www.gapinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and related conference call and webcast contain
forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other
than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements.
Words such as "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "intend,
"plan, "project, and similar expressions also identify forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the
following: earnings per share, comparable sales for fiscal year 2017;
foreign exchange impact in fiscal year 2017; effective tax rate for
fiscal year 2017; share repurchases in the fourth quarter of fiscal year
2017; capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017; costs related to
rebuilding the Fishkill distribution center; insurance recovery for
costs related to the fire at our Fishkill distribution center; new
stores, store closures and store count at the end of fiscal year 2017;
store openings and closures by the end of 2018; SG&A for the fourth
quarter of fiscal year 2017; and online growth in fiscal year 2017.
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the
companys actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation,
the following risks, any of which could have an adverse effect on the
Companys financial condition, results of operations, and reputation:
the risk that additional information may arise during the companys
close process or as a result of subsequent events that would require the
company to make adjustments to the unaudited financial information; the
risk that the company or its franchisees will be unsuccessful in gauging
apparel trends and changing consumer preferences; the highly competitive
nature of the companys business in the United States and
internationally; the risk of failure to maintain, enhance and protect
the companys brand image; the risk of failure to attract and retain key
personnel, or effectively manage succession; the risk that trade matters
could increase the cost or reduce the supply of apparel available to the
company; the risk of changes in the regulatory or administrative
landscape; the risk that the companys investments in omni-channel
shopping initiatives may not deliver the results the company
anticipates; the risk if the company is unable to manage its inventory
effectively; the risk that the company is subject to data or other
security breaches that may result in increased costs, violations of law,
significant legal and financial exposure, and a loss of confidence in
the companys security measures; the risk of foreign currency exchange
rate fluctuations; the risks to the companys business, including its
costs and supply chain, associated with global sourcing and
manufacturing; the risk of changes in global economic conditions or
consumer spending patterns; the risks to the companys efforts to expand
internationally, including its ability to operate under a global brand
structure and operating in regions where it has less experience; the
risks to the companys reputation or operations associated with
importing merchandise from foreign countries, including failure of the
companys vendors to adhere to its Code of Vendor Conduct; the risk that
the companys franchisees operation of franchise stores is not directly
within the companys control and could impair the value of its brands;
the risk that the company or its franchisees will be unsuccessful in
identifying, negotiating, and securing new store locations and renewing,
modifying, or terminating leases for existing store locations
effectively; the risk that comparable sales and margins will experience
fluctuations; the risk that changes in the companys credit profile or
deterioration in market conditions may limit the companys access to the
capital markets; the risk that updates or changes to the companys
information technology systems may disrupt its operations; the risk of
natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, or other
catastrophic events; the risk of reductions in income and cash flow from
our marketing and servicing arrangement related to our private label and
co-branded credit cards; the risk that the adoption of new accounting
pronouncements will impact future results; the risk that the company
does not repurchase some or all of the shares it anticipates purchasing
pursuant to its repurchase program; and the risk that the company will
not be successful in defending various proceedings, lawsuits, disputes,
claims, and audits.
Additional information regarding factors that could cause results to
differ can be found in the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended January 28, 2017, as well as the companys subsequent
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
These forward-looking statements are based on information as of November
16, 2017. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise
its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make
it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will
not be realized.
About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories,
and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap,
Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Intermix, and Weddington Way brands.
Fiscal year 2016 net sales were $15.5 billion. Gap Inc. products are
available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through about
3,200 company-operated stores, about 450 franchise stores, and
e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.
1 In estimating the earnings per share impact from foreign
currency exchange rate fluctuations, the company estimates current gross
margins using the appropriate prior year rates (including the impact of
merchandise-related hedges), translates current period foreign earnings
at prior year rates, and excludes the year-over-year earnings impact of
balance sheet remeasurement and gains or losses from
non-merchandise-related foreign currency hedges. This is done in order
to enhance the visibility of business results excluding the direct
impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
1,353
|
|
|
$
|
1,522
|
Merchandise inventory
|
|
|
|
2,476
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
751
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
4,483
|
|
|
|
4,671
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
2,686
|
|
|
|
2,662
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
674
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
7,895
|
|
|
$
|
8,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of debt
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
424
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
1,413
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
19
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,596
|
|
|
|
2,915
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
Lease incentives and other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
1,046
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,275
|
|
|
|
2,366
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
3,024
|
|
|
|
2,726
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
7,895
|
|
|
$
|
8,007
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
($ and shares in millions except per share amounts)
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
3,838
|
|
|
$
|
3,798
|
|
|
$
|
11,077
|
|
|
$
|
11,087
|
Cost of goods sold and occupancy expenses
|
|
|
|
2,313
|
|
|
|
2,305
|
|
|
|
6,770
|
|
|
|
6,948
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
1,525
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
4,139
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
3,224
|
|
|
|
3,249
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
|
890
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
51
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
839
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
383
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
$
|
204
|
|
|
$
|
643
|
|
|
$
|
456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares - basic
|
|
|
|
391
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
398
|
Weighted-average number of shares - diluted
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.63
|
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
643
|
|
|
|
$
|
456
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (a)
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
Change in merchandise inventory
|
|
|
|
(636
|
)
|
|
|
|
(513
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
Insurance proceeds related to loss on property and equipment
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
|
(406
|
)
|
|
|
|
(384
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of current maturities of debt
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from issuances under share-based compensation plans
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Withholding tax payments related to vesting of stock units
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Excess tax benefit from exercise of stock options and vesting of
stock units
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
|
|
(275
|
)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
|
(631
|
)
|
|
|
|
(267
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(430
|
)
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
1,783
|
|
|
|
|
1,370
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Depreciation and amortization is net of amortization of lease
incentives.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe free cash
flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how
much cash a company has available for discretionary and
non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures,
net of insurance proceeds related to loss on property and equipment,
as we require regular capital expenditures to build and maintain
stores and purchase new equipment to improve our business. We use
this metric internally, as we believe our sustained ability to
generate free cash flow is an important driver of value creation.
However, this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to
supersede or replace our GAAP results.
|
|
|
|
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
|
$
|
800
|
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
|
(383
|
)
|
Add: Insurance proceeds related to loss on property and equipment (a)
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
$
|
197
|
|
|
|
$
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents insurance proceeds related to loss on property and
equipment from the fire that occurred on the company-owned
distribution center campus in Fishkill, New York on August 29, 2016.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENT METRICS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL
YEAR 2016
|
|
The following adjusted income statement metrics are non-GAAP
financial measures. These measures are provided to enhance
visibility into the company's underlying results for the period
excluding the impact of restructuring activities in the third
quarter of fiscal year 2016. Management believes the adjusted
metrics are useful for the assessment of ongoing operations as we
believe the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing
operations due to the nature of the adjustments, and management
believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information
provides additional information to investors to facilitate the
comparison of results against prior years. However, these non-GAAP
financial measures are not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP
measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Expenses as a % of
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Income as a % of
|
13 Weeks Ended October 29, 2016
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
GAAP metrics, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
1,493
|
|
|
|
39.3
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
389
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
Adjustments for impact of fiscal year 2016 restructuring costs (a)
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP metrics
|
|
|
$
|
1,486
|
|
|
|
39.1
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
1,068
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
418
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents the restructuring costs incurred related to fiscal
year 2016 store closures and streamlining the company's operations
incurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 and impact on
percentage of net sales. The costs primarily include lease
termination fees, store asset impairments, and employee related
costs.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2016
|
|
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net
income is provided to enhance visibility into the company's
underlying results for the periods excluding the impact of
restructuring activities in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.
Management believes the adjusted metrics are useful for the
assessment of ongoing operations as we believe the adjusted items
are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to the nature of
the adjustments, and management believes that the presentation of
adjusted financial information provides additional information to
investors to facilitate the comparison of results against prior
years. Additionally, management uses adjusted net income as a key
performance measure for the purposes of evaluating performance
internally. However, this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended
to supersede or replace the GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
204
|
|
Add: Fiscal year 2016 restructuring costs (a)
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Less: Tax benefit related to fiscal year 2016 restructuring costs (b)
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Add: Incremental tax expense related to fiscal year 2016
restructuring costs (c)
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
$
|
238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents the restructuring costs incurred related to fiscal
year 2016 store closures and streamlining the company's operations,
and primarily include lease termination fees, store asset
impairments, and employee-related costs. $36 million was recorded in
operating expenses and $7 million of credit, net, was recorded in
cost of goods sold and occupancy expenses during the third quarter
of fiscal year 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
(b) The amount of tax benefit associated with the fiscal year 2016
restructuring costs is calculated using the adjusted effective tax
rate.
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Represents the incremental tax expense related to fiscal year
2016 restructuring costs.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THE THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL
YEARS 2017 AND 2016
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided to enhance
visibility into the company's expected underlying results for the
period excluding the impact of restructuring activities in the third
quarter of fiscal year 2016. Management believes the adjusted
metrics are useful for the assessment of ongoing operations as we
believe the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing
operations due to the nature of the adjustments, and management
believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information
provides additional information to investors to facilitate the
comparison of results against prior years. Additionally, management
uses adjusted earnings per share as a key performance measure for
the purposes of evaluating performance internally. However, this
non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace
the GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
October 28,
|
|
|
October 29,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Earnings per share - diluted, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
Add: Impact of fiscal year 2016 restructuring costs (a)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
Add: Impact of incremental tax expenses related to fiscal year 2016
restructuring costs (b)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for certain items
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
Add: Estimated impact from foreign exchange (c)
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for foreign exchange
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share decline adjusted for certain items
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange impact on adjusted earnings per share growth
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share growth adjusted for certain items and foreign
exchange
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents the earnings per share impact of restructuring costs
incurred related to fiscal year 2016 store closures and streamlining
the company's operations, calculated net of tax at the adjusted
effective tax rate. The costs primarily include lease termination
fees, store asset impairments, and employee-related costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Represents the earnings per share impact of incremental tax
expenses related to fiscal year 2016 restructuring costs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) In estimating the earnings per share impact from foreign
currency exchange rate fluctuations, the company estimates current
gross margins using the appropriate prior year rates (including the
impact of merchandise-related hedges), translates current period
foreign earnings at prior year rates, and excludes the
year-over-year earnings impact of balance sheet remeasurement and
gains or losses from non-merchandise-related foreign currency hedges.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial
measure. Expected adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal
year 2017 is provided to enhance visibility into the company's
expected underlying results for the period excluding the impact of
the gain from insurance proceeds. However, this non-GAAP financial
measure is not intended to supersede or replace the GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53 Weeks Ending
|
|
|
|
February 3, 2018
|
|
|
|
Low End
|
|
|
High End
|
Expected earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
Less: Estimated impact of gain from insurance proceeds (a)
|
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Expected adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Represents the estimated gain from insurance proceeds,
calculated net of tax at the effective tax rate, related to the fire
that occurred in one of the buildings at a company-owned
distribution center campus in Fishkill, New York.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
EXPECTED ADJUSTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
|
|
|
|
Expected adjusted capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial
measure. Expected adjusted capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017
excludes estimated costs associated with rebuilding our Fishkill
distribution center and related supply chain spend, the majority of
which is expected to be covered by insurance proceeds. However, this
non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to supersede or replace
the GAAP measure.
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
53 Weeks Ending
|
|
|
|
February 3, 2018
|
Expected capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
800
|
|
Less: Estimated costs associated with rebuilding our Fishkill
distribution center
|
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
Expected adjusted capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
625
|
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
NET SALES RESULTS
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
The following table details the companys third quarter fiscal year
2017 net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old Navy
|
|
|
Banana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
13 Weeks Ended October 28, 2017
|
|
|
Gap Global
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Republic Global
|
|
|
Other (2)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
U.S. (1)
|
|
|
$
|
750
|
|
|
$
|
1,587
|
|
|
$
|
467
|
|
|
$
|
200
|
|
|
$
|
3,004
|
|
|
79
|
%
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
278
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
312
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Other regions
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
1,322
|
|
|
$
|
1,758
|
|
|
$
|
557
|
|
|
$
|
201
|
|
|
$
|
3,838
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old Navy
|
|
|
Banana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
13 Weeks Ended October 29, 2016
|
|
|
Gap Global
|
|
|
Global
|
|
|
Republic Global
|
|
|
Other (3)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
U.S. (1)
|
|
|
$
|
756
|
|
|
$
|
1,507
|
|
|
$
|
479
|
|
|
$
|
172
|
|
|
$
|
2,914
|
|
|
77
|
%
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Other regions
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
1,340
|
|
|
$
|
1,705
|
|
|
$
|
580
|
|
|
$
|
173
|
|
|
$
|
3,798
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) U.S. includes the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
|
(2) Includes Athleta, Intermix, and Weddington Way.
|
(3) Includes Athleta and Intermix.
|
|
|
The Gap, Inc.
|
REAL ESTATE
|
|
Store count, openings, closings, and square footage for our stores
are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended October 28, 2017
|
|
|
|
Store Locations
|
|
|
Store
|
|
|
Store Locations
|
|
|
Store Locations
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
Beginning of Q3
|
|
|
Locations Opened
|
|
|
Closed
|
|
|
End of Q3
|
|
|
(millions)
|
Gap North America
|
|
|
834
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
8.6
|
Gap Asia
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
3.0
|
Gap Europe
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
1.3
|
Old Navy North America
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
17.6
|
Old Navy Asia
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
0.2
|
Banana Republic North America
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
5.0
|
Banana Republic Asia
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
0.2
|
Athleta North America
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
0.6
|
Intermix North America
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
0.1
|
Company-operated stores total
|
|
|
3,179
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
3,193
|
|
|
36.6
|
Franchise
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
N/A
|
Total
|
|
|
3,642
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
3,639
|
|
|
36.6
|
