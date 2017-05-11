Garmin® acquires Active Corporation, Developer of a leading electronic marine database

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today announced that it has acquired Active
Corporation, a developer of crowd sourced rich content for boaters,
marketed as ActiveCaptain.
ActiveCaptain is a community-based, electronic marine database that
contains near real-time information about marinas, anchorages, local
points of interest, and marine hazards most of which is user-generated
for cruising and sailing destinations around the world. The database
boasts more than 250,000 users and can be accessed via web browser or a
variety of mobile applications.
"There is really nothing else out there that compares to the depth and
breadth of the ActiveCaptain database, said Cliff Pemble, Garmin
president and CEO. "Mariners rely on ActiveCaptain to make their voyages
better informed and more enjoyable, and we are delighted to add this
technology to the Garmin portfolio.
"Garmin is a technology leader among boaters of all types, and we are
looking forward to working with them to make ActiveCaptain even more
robust and global, said Jeffrey Siegel, co-owner and co-founder of
ActiveCaptain. "Garmin has extensive engineering and cartography
capabilities that will allow ActiveCaptain to be deeply integrated into
their product offerings.
The founders and sole employees of ActiveCaptain, Karen and Jeffrey
Siegel, will become employees of Garmin International. Financial terms
of the acquisition will not be released.
