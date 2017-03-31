Gecina: Business at March 31, 2017

Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Key figures
|
Gross rental income
|
|
Mar 31, 16
|
|
Mar 31, 17
|
|
Change (%)
|
In million euros
|
|
|
|
Current basis
|
|
Like-for-like
|
Offices
|
|
95.6
|
|
88.4
|
|
-7.5%
|
|
+1.2%
|
Traditional residential
|
|
28.8
|
|
27.5
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
+0.3%
|
Student residences
|
|
3.7
|
|
3.7
|
|
+0.3%
|
|
+0.3%
|
Group total (excluding healthcare)
|
|
128.1
|
|
119.6
|
|
-6.6%
|
|
+1.0%
|
Healthcare and other
|
|
19.7
|
|
0.0
|
|
-100.0%
|
|
n.a.
|
Group total
|
|
147.8
|
|
119.6
|
|
-19.1%
|
|
+1.0%
|
Unaudited figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a current basis,
the rental performance reported for
the first quarter of 2017 reflects the full impact of the significant
changes in scope from 2016 (sale of the healthcare real estate
portfolio, transfer of five buildings to the project pipeline and sales
of various office buildings in 2016). Over the second half of the year,
the contraction in rental income will mechanically be on a smaller scale.
Like-for-like, rental trends show an improvement for the first
quarter of 2017, with organic rental growth of around +1.0% on average
(+1.2% for offices), benefiting from a positive although still low level
of indexation, as well as the lettings secured in 2016 and the slightly
positive level of reversion recorded, particularly in the most central
sectors.
Major operational achievements in line with the strategic
acceleration ambition
Since the start of the year, Gecina has realigned its operational
priorities around pre-lettings, investment discipline and innovation,
which are already reflected in several major achievements.
1.
Lettings: nearly 45,000 sq.m already let in 2017
Gecina has let, relet or renegotiated nearly 45,000 sq.m of offices,
representing 14.3 million euros of economic rent, reflecting both the
positive trends on the Paris market and the Group's commitment to
anticipating its letting challenges. Other negotiations, representing
over 30,000 sq.m, are also currently being finalized.
-
11,000 sq.m let in anticipation of a tenant departure scheduled
for end-2017
Ahead of schedule, Gecina has let all the space concerned (11,000 sq.m)
in the Le Valmy building, located in eastern Paris (Paris 20th),
to an outstanding tenant almost nine months before it is due to be
vacated, with a firm six-year period. Alongside this, Gecina has
extended its existing lease with this Group for more than 5,000 sq.m of
space in this same building.
-
Almost 9,000 sq.m of vacant space let in Saint-Ouen
Gecina has also signed a lease with a firm nine-year period with Caisse
Régionale RSI Île-de-France for the Dock-en-Seine building in
Saint-Ouen. The building will be fully occupied following this tenant's
arrival at the start of 2018.
-
Le Cristallin let to the Renault Group
In addition, Gecina has signed a lease with a firm 10-year period with
the Renault Group for the 11,600 sq.m available in the Le Cristallin
building, delivered in 2016. This letting represents the final stage in
the redevelopment and value extraction process launched by Gecina for
this building in 2014.
2.
Confirming our investment discipline
-
Preliminary agreement signed to buy 145 rue de Courcelles,
offering major operational synergies
Gecina has signed a preliminary agreement to buy 145 rue de Courcelles,
in Paris' Central Business District, for 63 million euros excluding
duties. This asset offers highly complementary features alongside the
adjacent building "Le Banville, which is already owned by the Group.
-
Share buyback program already accretive
By Friday April 21, the share buyback program had enabled the Group to
buy back 1.8 million shares since February 24, 2017, for a total of
222.5 million euros, with an average of 121.8 euros per share. This
operation is therefore already having an accretive impact on Gecina's
per share aggregates.
3.
Setting out our ambition for innovation: launch of Secondesk
In the first quarter, Gecina launched Secondesk, its dedicated offer for
mobile employees outside of traditional workspaces, with spaces that are
available per hour or per day, as well as more collaborative spaces for
meetings. An experimental phase has already been launched for two sites
in Paris and Colombes, and this offer could be extended.
Gecina's preferred sectors are still seeing positive market trends
Take-up, which had already shown strong growth since early 2015
for Paris City, has remained robust since the start of the year
(+27% year-on-year), particularly in Paris, despite the current
shortfall in terms of available supply (with a vacancy rate of 3.4%).
This shortage of quality premises at the heart of Paris is encouraging market
rents to pick up again and is expected to pave the way for a reduction
in incentives. In more secondary sectors, where Gecina has a
relatively limited presence, the situation remains less favorable,
although it is improving. These trends have further strengthened
Gecinas confidence, particularly for earnings growth and value
extraction through the deliveries expected primarily for 2018 through
its development and redevelopment pipeline.
Gecina confirms its targets for 2017
In a positive market environment, Gecina is confirming its target for
recurrent net income to contract by around -5% to -6%1
(restated for the impact of the healthcare sale). This expected
performance notably reflects the impact of the redevelopment projects
launched, which will be dilutive in the short term, but will be
accretive when they are delivered, expected primarily for 2018 and 2019.
______________________
1 This objective do not include assumptions for any sales or
investments and may therefore be revised up or down depending on
opportunities for investments and sales during the year
Financial schedule
Half-year earnings
July 20, 2017 (after close of trading)
Rental income in line with the Groups targets
Total gross rental income came to 119.6 million euros for the first
quarter of 2017. Restated for the healthcare portfolio's sale, it is
down -6.6% on a current basis and up +1.0% like-for-like.
Like-for-like, the first quarter shows a return to rental growth
(+1.0%). This performance factors in the level of indexation, which is
still low, but positive (+0.3%), a slightly positive level of reversion
(+0.2%), and the letting of buildings that were partially or completely
vacant in the first quarter of 2016.
On a current basis, the -6.6% contraction (excluding healthcare)
is linked primarily to the offices and residential assets sold in 2016
(with an average premium of around +15% versus the latest appraisal
values), as well as the launch of work to redevelop office buildings
with strong potential for creating value when their current tenants
leave. In 2016, Gecina incorporated seven new development projects into
its pipeline, including five from within the Group's portfolio.
Over the period, the loss of rent resulting from the sales carried out
(excluding healthcare) in 2016 (Vinci-Rueil, Dassault-Suresnes,
Bourse-Paris and residential properties on a vacant unit basis) and the
launch of work to redevelop buildings with strong value creation
potential (Octant-Sextant in Levallois-Perret, Ville lEvêque in Paris'
CBD, two other buildings in Paris and one in Neuilly), represents a
total of -10.4 million euros.
Offices: positive trends for offices in the most central sectors
Like-for-like, rental income is up +1.2%, in line with the
Groups expectations. This increase reflects the improvement in the
financial occupancy rate, particularly with Pointe Métro 2 let to
CREDIPAR and Le Cristallin to the Renault Group. This like-for-like
growth has also benefited from a slightly positive level of both
indexation (+0.4%) and reversion.
On a current basis, rental income from offices is down -7.5% in
view of the impact of the changes in scope from 2016 (sales and
redevelopments).
Positive market trends for the most central office sectors
preferred by Gecina
Immostats statistics from the end of March 2017 once again support the
Groups firm belief that the Paris Regions most central sectors and
Paris CBD in particular are benefiting from a favorable environment. Take-up
in the Paris Region shows a +27% increase year-on-year at end-March
and is now 25% higher than the 10-year average. Paris City once again
represents more than 50% of the total volume of transactions for the
first quarter of the year, with +41% year-on-year growth, which
represents a strong performance considering the historically low level
of immediate supply in Paris, with a vacancy rate of around 3.4%
(source: Cushman & Wakefield).
The level of immediate supply is down -7% year-on-year, particularly
in Paris City (-19%). However, the Paris Region office market
continues to show very contrasting trends, with Central Paris still very
dynamic and a slight improvement for the suburbs. The vacancy rate
therefore shows a significant drop to 3.4% for Paris City (versus
4.2% at end-March 2016), where the shortage of quality properties
available is driving up rents for new builds (CBRE reports an increase
of +6% for prime rents in the wider CBD sector, while Cushman &
Wakefield has +11% growth for the CBD). Contrasting with this, although
the vacancy rate is down slightly, it remains high for the region's
other more peripheral sectors. The average vacancy rate for the Paris
Region came to 6.7%, compared with 7.1% at end-March 2016 (source:
Cushman & Wakefield).
These statistics support the Groups confidence in the outlook for its
portfolio, with the vast majority of its properties located in the
Region's most central sectors, where the trends observed confirm the
improvement in market conditions. For reference, more than 90% of
Gecina's office portfolio at end-2016 was located in Paris City, La
Défense or the Western Crescent. These market trends also support the
Group's confidence in the outlook thanks to progress made with its
committed pipeline, with nearly 87% located in Paris City and the
Western Crescent's best sectors (Neuilly/Levallois and the Southern
Loop), while virtually all the other sites are in Lyon.
Diversification portfolios: rental resilience and impact of sales
programs
For the traditional residential portfolio, rental income is up
slightly at end-March 2017 on a like-for-like basis (+0.3%). On a
current basis, the -4.5% contraction factors in the program to sell
apartments on a unit basis when they become vacant as tenants naturally
free up assets (Hopper program).
Rental income for student residences is up slightly on a current
basis and like-for-like (+0.3%), thanks in particular to the ramping up
of a student residence in Bordeaux (Bassins à Flots).
Occupancy rate stable and still high
The Group's average financial occupancy rate is still very high,
with 95.5% for the first quarter. Restated for the impact of the
healthcare portfolio's sale, it comes out stable in relation to the end
of 2016 and with a slight +30 bp increase year-on-year, driven primarily
by new lettings for office buildings (Pointe Métro 2 - Gennevilliers,
Cristallin - Boulogne).
|
Average financial occupancy rate
|
|
Mar 31, 16
|
|
Dec 31, 16
|
|
Mar 31, 17
|
Offices
|
|
94.9%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.4%
|
Diversification
|
|
97.7%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
95.8%
|
Traditional residential
|
|
96.8%
|
|
96.6%
|
|
96.2%
|
Student residences
|
|
92.0%
|
|
89.1%
|
|
93.5%
|
Group total excluding healthcare
|
|
95.2%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
Healthcare
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
0.0%
|
Reported Group total
|
|
95.8%
|
|
95.9%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gecina confirms its targets for 2017
2017 will be marked by the strong choices made in 2016 by Gecina in
terms of value creation, particularly the asset sales completed in 2016
and the launch of work to redevelop five buildings that were previously
occupied, in order to optimize their value extraction.
In 2017, recurrent net income is therefore expected to contract by
around -5% to -6%2 (restated for the impact of
the healthcare sale). This expected performance notably reflects the
impact of the redevelopment projects launched, which will be dilutive in
the short term, but will be accretive when they are delivered, expected
primarily for 2018 and 2019.
______________________
2 This objective do not include assumptions for any sales or
investments and may therefore be revised up or down depending on
opportunities for investments and sales during the year
Gecina, a leading real estate group
Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 12.1 billion
euros at end-2016, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region. The
Group is building its business around Frances leading office portfolio
and a diversification division with residential assets and student
residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its
strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and
invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and
expertise of its staff.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on
Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good,
DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In
line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company
foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and
supporting all forms of disability.
