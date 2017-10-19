Gecina: Business at September 30, 2017

Regulatory News:
The third quarter of 2017 was marked by Eurosics consolidation in
Gecinas (Paris:GFC) accounts from August 29, 2017, with nearly
23.0M of gross revenues recorded from Eurosic. Restated for the
healthcare portfolios sale (finalized on July 1, 2016), the Groups
gross revenues are up +1.1%.
The first effects of this
consolidation, the organic performance achieved and the impact of the
buildings delivered in 2017 are already offsetting the loss of rent
following the transfer of five buildings with strong value creation
potential within the project pipeline and the sales completed in 2016.
Acceleration of organic rental income growth and lettings in a
buoyant market
-
Market still buoyant, particularly in Gecinas preferred sectors
-
Rental income for offices up +2.3% like-for-like (+2.1% at
end-June and +1.2% at end-March)
-
197,000 sq.m let, pre-let, relet or renegotiated since the
start of the year1
-
40,000 sq.m delivered since the start of the year for Gecinas
scope, including two student residences in La Défense and Marseille
and two office buildings in Paris and Lyon
-
10,000 sq.m delivered for Eurosics scope, primarily in Paris central
business district (CBD)
Largely risk-free project pipeline, driving growth from 2018
-
Strong progress with the pipeline letting rate since the start
of the year, up from 22% at end-2016 to nearly 50% at end-September
2017 (for the same scope)
-
Combined committed pipeline representing nearly 2.5bn on a Group
share basis at end-September, with an expected yield on delivery
of around 5.6% and 93% located in Paris City or the Western Crescents
most central sectors (La Défense, Neuilly, Levallois and
Issy-les-Moulineaux)
-
17 projects expected to be delivered by end-2018, including 15
office programs representing over 260,000 sq.m and potential
annualized rental income of over 100M (Group share)
-
Total combined pipeline of around 4.8bn, primarily in Paris
City, with an expected yield of nearly 6%
Continued optimization of liabilities and increase in the float
-
2.2bn of bonds placed since the start of the year, with an
average maturity of 10 years and an average coupon of 1.3%
-
Successful redemption of outstanding bond issues due to mature
in
2019, 2020 and 2021 for 274M, with an average coupon of 4.0%
-
Successful capital increase excluding subscription rights for
1bn in August, making it possible to finalize the financing for
Eurosics acquisition and increase the float by almost +10%
2017 targets raised: +6% compared with 2016 recurrent net income
restated for healthcare (vs -5 to -6% expected)
Based on the good level of the Groups key markets, the optimization of
its liabilities and the accretive effects linked to Eurosics
integration, Gecina is able to raise its targets for 2017 and is now
forecasting at least +6% recurrent net income growth (+4.5% per share2)
restated for the impact of the healthcare sale, representing a minimum
of 340M (5.20 per share).
Key figures
All the figures presented in this press release include Eurosic from
August 29, 2017, when Gecina acquired 85% of its capital. The
like-for-like information given here excludes the Eurosic portfolio.
|
Gross rental income
|
|
Sep 30, 16
|
|
Sep 30, 17
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
In million euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current basis
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
Offices
|
|
283.8
|
|
285.0
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
+2.3%
|
|
Diversification
|
|
135.4
|
|
94.0
|
|
-30.6%
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
Traditional residential
|
|
85.8
|
|
81.9
|
|
-4.5%
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
Student residences
|
|
10.3
|
|
10.7
|
|
+4.2%
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
Other business
|
|
39.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
-96.5%
|
|
n.a.
|
|
Total gross rental income
|
|
419.2
|
|
379.0
|
|
-9.6%
|
|
+1.8%
|
|
Hotels
|
|
-
|
|
3.7
|
|
n.a.
|
|
n.a.
|
|
Finance leases
|
|
-
|
|
1.2
|
|
n.a.
|
|
n.a.
|
|
Total gross revenues
|
|
419.2
|
|
383.9
|
|
-8.4%
(+1.1% excl. impact of healthcare sale)
|
|
+1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Groups total gross revenues came to 383.9M at end-September 2017,
down -8.4% year-on-year on a current basis, notably taking into account
the impact of the healthcare portfolios sale (finalized on July 1,
2016). Restated for this portfolios sale, gross revenues are up +1.1%.
The impact of Eurosics consolidation from August 29 is still moderate
at this stage, contributing 23.0M, with 18.0M of rental income.
Like-for-like, their growth comes out at +1.8% compared with the first
half of the year (+1.6%) and the first quarter of 2017 (+1.0%), driven
by the Groups operational performance, notably supported by the solid
trends for Gecinas leading office rental markets.
Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "This publication once again
confirms that this has been a historic year, in terms of not only the
positive real estate market trends for our preferred sectors, but also
commercial activity and the acceleration of our strategy with the
acquisition of Eurosic. The process to acquire Eurosic is now nearing
completion, since Gecina already holds more than 99% of its capital, and
we are very confident about the stakes involved with this integration.
We are looking ahead to the future with confidence, with the accretive
impacts of Eurosics acquisition, as well as a project pipeline that is
largely pre-let and is expected to drive the Groups growth over the
coming years.
Financial schedule
2017 full-year earnings
February 21,
2018 (after close of trading)
Like-for-like, the performance achieved reflects the gradual
improvement in the real estate environment on the Groups preferred
markets. The quarter-on-quarter trends show a continued improvement.
Like-for-like growth came to +1.8% at end-September, up from +1.6% for
the first half of the year and +1.0% for the first quarter of 2017. This
improvement primarily factors in the letting of buildings that were
partially or completely vacant over the past 12 months, as well as a
slightly higher level of indexation (+0.4% versus +0.3% at end-June
2017), and the positive although still moderate reversion recorded
(+0.2%).
On a current basis, the -9.6% contraction principally reflects
the healthcare portfolios sale at the start of the second half of 2016,
as well as the offices and residential assets sold mainly in 2016 (with
an average premium of around +15% versus their latest appraisal values),
and the launch of work to redevelop office buildings with strong
potential for creating value when their current tenants leave. In 2016,
Gecina incorporated seven new development projects into its pipeline,
including five from within the Groups portfolio.
Excluding the impact of the healthcare portfolios sale, rental income
is up +1.1%. This performance indicates that the loss of rent resulting
from the sales completed over the past 12 months (-8.8M) and the launch
of work to redevelop buildings with strong value creation potential
(-22.4M) is already being offset by the dynamic like-for-like
performance, the impact of development projects delivered during the
year (+12.3M) and the first impacts of Eurosics integration.
Offices: positive trends for offices in the most central sectors
|
Gross rental income - Offices
|
|
Sep 30, 16
|
|
Sep 30, 17
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
In million euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current basis
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
Offices
|
|
283.8
|
|
285.0
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
+2.3%
|
|
Paris CBD - Offices
|
|
79.9
|
|
82.7
|
|
+3.5%
|
|
+2.5%
|
|
Paris CBD - Retail units
|
|
27.0
|
|
26.3
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
-1.9%
|
|
Paris non-CBD
|
|
35.1
|
|
39.2
|
|
+11.8%
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
Western Crescent - La Défense
|
|
115.1
|
|
100.8
|
|
-12.4%
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
Other Paris Region
|
|
23.7
|
|
26.6
|
|
+11.9%
|
|
+1.4%
|
|
Regions (incl. international)
|
|
3.0
|
|
9.4
|
|
ns
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Like-for-like office rental income is up +2.3% in line with the
Groups expectations, building on the progress from the previous
quarters (+2.1% at end-June and +1.2% at end-March 2017). This increase
reflects the improvement in the financial occupancy rate, particularly
with Pointe Métro 2 let to CREDIPAR and Le Cristallin to the Renault
Group. On a like-for-like basis, it also reflects the positive impact of
an increase in indexation over the last few quarters (+0.5%) and a
positive although still moderate level of reversion (+0.2%), but this
progress has been generated mainly by the Paris Regions most central
sectors.
This performance is being driven primarily by the most central sectors,
where market trends are favorable, particularly Paris CBD (+2.5%) and
the Western Crescent (+4.1%). Moreover, the -1.9% like-for-like
contraction for the retail unit portfolio is linked to a re-scaling of
rent in the previous year. Restated for this element, like-for-like
growth comes out at +1.4%.
On a current basis, rental income from offices is up +0.4% to
285.0M.
Excluding like-for-like growth and Eurosics integration, this increase
on a current basis reflects the impact of the changes in scope
(acquisitions and sales) and the movement of assets within the pipeline
(deliveries and redevelopments).
More specifically, the mainly temporary loss of rent (-27.1M) is
linked to the launch of work to redevelop office buildings with strong
value creation potential (including Octant-Sextant in Levallois,
Neuilly-Graviers, Paris-Ville lEvêque and Paris-Le France) for -22.4M,
as well as the impact of sales from 2016 for -4.7M (Vinci-Rueil,
Dassault-Suresnes and Paris-Bourse).
This loss of rent has been offset by +22.8M of rental income
from assets recently acquired (Adamas-La Défense, Paris-Guersant 2,
Paris Courcelles) or delivered (Paris-55 Amsterdam and Lyon-Gerland) for
+6.3M, in addition to Eurosics integration (+16.5M).
Gecinas preferred sectors are still seeing positive market trends
Following a slight contraction in the second quarter, trends were much
more positive in the third quarter, making it possible to maintain
take-up levels from the previous year for the Paris Region (+2% at
end-September).
This performance reflects the significant upturn for the Western
Crescent in particular (+54% to 509,400 sq.m). The slight drop in
take-up levels for Paris City (-7%) mainly factors in the lack of
immediate supply available, down -11% year-on-year (-28% for the CBD),
in line with the shortage at the heart of the capital (vacancy rate of
3.1%). Take-up in Paris CBD has been maintained in line with the levels
from last year faced with a sharp drop in supply, reflected in
particularly solid trends. As a result, rental values are up at the
heart of Paris (+6% year-on-year for new or redeveloped properties,
source: Cushman & Wakefield), while remaining stable for peripheral
sectors, although certain parts of the Western Crescent and especially
the Southern Loop (Boulogne-Billancourt and Issy-les-Moulineaux) seem to
be showing preliminary signs that rental values are set to climb.
Diversification portfolios: rental resilience and impact of sales
programs
For the traditional residential portfolio, rental income is
stable at end-September 2017 on a like-for-like basis (+0.1%). On a
current basis, the -4.5% contraction factors in the program to sell
apartments on a unit basis when they become vacant as tenants naturally
free up assets (Hopper program).
Rental income from student residences shows a significant
like-for-like increase (+2.9%) linked primarily to the ramping up of a
residence in Bordeaux, delivered in the second half of 2015. On a
current basis, the +4.2% increase also factors in the delivery of two
residences in summer 2017 in Marseille and Puteaux.
Rental income from other business, generated by assets acquired
through Eurosic (commercial premises, logistics units, youth hostels,
etc.), represents 1.4M of rent over the consolidation period.
Other gross revenues: hotels and real estate finance lease
business
The hotel portfolio has generated 3.7M of gross revenues since
Eurosics integration, with an operating margin of 1.3M. However, the
consolidation period is still insufficient to estimate that this level
of margin reflects a trend for the full year.
The finance lease portfolio generated 1.2M of gross revenues
over the same period, with an operating margin of nearly 100%.
Occupancy rate stable and still high
The Groups average financial occupancy rate is still very high,
with 95.6% at end-September 2017. Overall, this rate is stable
year-on-year, with a very slight increase for offices and a slight
contraction for the diversification portfolios. For the student
residence portfolio, the slight drop is mainly linked to the delivery of
two residences in summer 2017. At end-September, the Groups average
occupancy rate included the Eurosic scope for just one month. This
integration made a negative contribution to the calculation for the
Groups average financial occupancy rate for -0.1 pts. For the Eurosic
scope on its own, it represents 92.9%
|
Average financial occupancy rate
|
|
Sep 30, 16
|
|
Dec 31, 16
|
|
Mar 31, 17
|
|
Jun 30, 17
|
|
Sep 30, 17
|
|
Offices
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.4%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
Diversification
|
|
97.0%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
95.8%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.4%
|
|
Traditional residential
|
|
96.9%
|
|
96.6%
|
|
96.2%
|
|
96.4%
|
|
96.6%
|
|
Student residences
|
|
87.2%
|
|
89.1%
|
|
93.5%
|
|
90.1%
|
|
88.9%
|
|
Other business (incl. healthcare in 2016)
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
94.2%
|
|
Group total (reported)
|
|
96.0%
|
|
95.9%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
Group total (excl. healthcare)
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.5%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lettings: a particularly dynamic year
The third quarter of 2017 followed on from a particularly dynamic first
half of the year in terms of lettings. Since the start of the year,
Gecina has let, pre-let, relet or renegotiated nearly 116,000 sq.m, with
the volume of lettings for the first nine months already more than 60%
higher than the volume recorded for the full year in 2016.
Including the transactions for Eurosics portfolio, the volume of
transactions for the Groups scope represents nearly 197,000 sq.m (close
to 76M of headline rent) for the full year in 2017, with 143,000 sq.m
if Eurosic is only factored in since the date of its consolidation in
Gecinas accounts (i.e. August 29, 2017).
The main transactions completed since the start of the year concern the
Gecina scope (116,000 sq.m), with vacant buildings such as Dock-en-Seine
in Saint-Ouen (9,000 sq.m) or Le Cristallin in Boulogne (11,600 sq.m),
development programs such as Octant-Sextant in Levallois (28,500 sq.m),
Sky 56 in Lyon-Part Dieu and several buildings in Paris - 20 Ville
lEvêque and Paris-Guersant as well as certain buildings delivered
recently such as 55 Amsterdam.
For the Eurosic scope (81,000 sq.m), the main transactions include a
previously vacant building in Toulouse-Blagnac (15,500 sq.m) and
progress made with letting a building delivered recently in Lyon
(Terralta) for nearly 3,700 sq.m.
Development projects: acceleration of deliveries for end-2017 and 2018
At end-September 2017, the combined pipeline for committed projects
represents 2.5bn on a Group share basis (2.8bn total share), with
an expected average yield on delivery of around 5.6%. It is nearly 40%
pre-let despite the delivery of six projects, with 96% of their space
let since the start of the year. 93% of the controlled pipeline is
concentrated in Paris City and the Western Crescents best commercial
sectors (La Défense, Neuilly, Levallois, Issy les Moulineaux).
The total combined pipeline at end-September including
controlled but not committed projects represents nearly 4.8bn on a
Group share basis (5.1bn total share), with an expected yield on
delivery of around 5.9%.
Six assets representing almost 50,000 sq.m have already been
delivered since the start of the year, including four from Gecinas
previous scope (Paris-55 Amsterdam, Lyon-Gerland and two student
residences in La Défense and Marseille) and two from Eurosics previous
scope (City Zen in Lille and Rue de Londres in Paris CBD). 96% of the
space in these buildings has been let.
Four office projects representing nearly 33,000 sq.m are scheduled
for delivery before the end of 2017 (Paris-Le Jade, Toulouse-La
Plaine H, Pantin-Manufacture and 141 Hausmann), with 11 programs to
be delivered in 2018, primarily in Paris City. These
deliveries of office buildings expected between now and the end
of 2018 represent more than 260,000 sq.m and over 100M of
potential annualized rental income.
Portfolio rotation: 189M of sales and 313M of investments
138M of residential asset sales finalized at end-September 2017
Gecina has finalized 138M of residential asset sales, with 100M on a
vacant unit basis and close to 39M of block sales. These sales have
achieved an average premium of nearly +24% compared with their appraisal
values, while the loss of rental income represents just over 3%. In
addition, 26M of vacant unit sales were under preliminary agreements at
end-September 2017.
51M of sales completed since end-August and 29M under preliminary
agreements at end-September from Eurosic
Since Eurosics consolidation in Gecinas accounts, nearly 51M of
assets have been sold, achieving an average premium of +9% compared with
their appraisal values from end-June 2017. This primarily concerns an
office building in Paris 17th arrondissement. Alongside this, over 29M
of property sales are still covered by preliminary agreements, based on
prices that are once again higher than the latest appraisals.
New acquisitions for 142M of buildings since the start of the year
Since the start of the year, Gecina has acquired two buildings for a
total of 142M. In this way, the Group acquired a building with nearly
5,000 sq.m on Rue de Courcelles in Paris CBD for almost 63M. This
building is adjacent to a 20,000 sq.m building that is already owned by
Gecina, opening up possibilities for extensive real estate synergies.
At the start of the third quarter, Gecina also finalized its acquisition
of a 10,500 sq.m building in La Défense for 78.5M, with an immediate
net yield of 5.7%. This property in the ZAC Danton development zone is
located very close to various buildings already owned by Gecina.
121M of investments paid out with the pipeline (exclusively for
Gecinas scope)
121M have been paid out to drive progress with the committed pipeline,
with 94% focused on moving forward with office projects in Paris,
Levallois, Neuilly, Issy-les-Moulineaux and Lyon Part-Dieu, and the rest
concerning a student residence project. For the combined committed
pipeline at end-September 2017, the outstanding Group share represents
146M to be paid out in the last quarter of 2017, 334M in 2018 and 30M
in 2019.
Other information for the third quarter of 2017
Eurosics integration: progress to date and indicative schedule
On August 29, 2017, Gecina finalized its acquisition of blocks of
Eurosic securities, taking its interest up to 85%. Following this
transaction, Gecina opened an offer for Eurosic targeting its remaining
capital, offering a cash option and an exchange option based on Gecina
securities. In accordance with the agreement signed on June 21, 2017,
Eurosics main shareholders tendered their securities that had not yet
been sold for the exchange offer. This public offering, closed on
October 11, 2017, has taken Gecinas stake in Eurosics capital up to
99.8% today (based on Eurosics capital excluding treasury stock and
diluted to factor in OSRA subordinated redeemable bonds).
As announced previously, Gecina will therefore be carrying out a
mandatory withdrawal and delisting process for Eurosic, which is
expected to be completed before the end of October.
Appointment of an observer for Gecinas Board of Directors
The Board of Directors has decided to appoint an observer whose presence
could further strengthen the Companys governance with a view to
ensuring compliance with the articles of association and the Boards
bylaws, in addition to providing insights and presenting observations to
the Board of Directors or the General Shareholders Meeting. Following
Mr Bernard Carayons appointment in this role, the Board of Directors
will be able to benefit from his banking, risk management, CSR and asset
management expertise. Mr Bernard Carayon is currently retired and has a
non-salaried advisory position with Amundis executive leadership team.
Sylvain Fortier joined the Board of Directors on October 16, 2017 as
Ivanhoé Cambridges permanent representative, replacing Mr William
Tresham.
A third "Secondesk to open in Neuilly in 2018
In line with the ambition mapped out by Gecina to establish its
leadership for innovation and specifically new office uses, the Group
has decided to open a third coworking space in Neuilly (following La
Défense-Colombes and Paris CBD-Villiers), which will be operated by its
subsidiary Secondesk. It will offer 1,600 sq.m and is scheduled to open
in the first quarter of 2018.
2017 targets raised: solid operational performance and accretive
impacts of Eurosics integration
Based on the good level of the Groups key markets, the optimization of
its liabilities and the accretive effects linked to Eurosics
integration, Gecina is able to raise its targets for 2017 and is now
forecasting at least +6% recurrent net income growth (+4.5% per share3)
restated for the impact of the healthcare sale, representing a minimum
of 340M (5.20 per share).
For reference, Gecina had initially announced a target for recurrent net
income excluding the impact of the healthcare portfolios sale to
contract by -5% to -6%.
Gecina, a leading real estate group
Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.5 billion
euros at end-August 2017, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region.
The Group is building its business around Frances leading office
portfolio and a diversification division made up primarily of
residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable
innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its
customers expectations and invest while respecting the environment,
thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on
Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good,
DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In
line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company
foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and
supporting all forms of disability.
www.gecina.fr
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy Gecina securities and has not been independently
verified.
If you would like to obtain further information concerning Gecina,
please refer to the public documents filed with the French securities
regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF), which are also
available on our internet site.
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that such statements are based on
reasonable assumptions on the date on which this document was published,
they are by their very nature subject to various risks and uncertainties
which may result in differences. However, Gecina assumes no obligation
and makes no commitment to update or revise such statements.
1 Over the first nine months of 2017, and 143,000 sq.m
including transactions on the Eurosic portfolio exclusively since the
end of August 2017
2 The average number of shares
retained for calculating this target factors in the change in the number
of shares resulting in particular from the capital increase carried out
in August, as well as the exchange offer for Eurosic, which closed on
October 11, 2017. This growth rate also takes into account the
adjustment factor (0.97391) linked to the capital increase excluding
subscription rights.
