06.10.2017 18:32
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

General Meeting Approves the Business Combination between the Quantel Group and the Keopsys Group

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

At the combined general meeting today, Quantel's (Paris:QUA) shareholders approved the business combination with the Keopsys Group, based on integrating all the Keopsys Group companies within the Quantel Group, as announced on June 23 and July 3, 20171.

This strategic business combination will create a new European champion for laser systems, with more than 400 employees and over 80 million of revenues2, present in France, the US and Japan.

With its very profitable business on high-growth markets, Keopsys will provide Quantel with its fiber laser technology expertise, its extensive base of prestigious clients, particularly in the Telecoms and Industry sectors, and its industrial production methods to serve increasingly competitive markets.

Marc Le Flohic, Quantel Group Chairman and CEO, stated: "I would like to thank the shareholders for their support for this business combination. They are creating a major European operator with leading technical and industrial positions through its unique expertise in the most important and innovative laser technologies. This alliance between Quantel and Keopsys will open up outstanding opportunities for growth, particularly for defense, optical sensors for the automotive and environment markets, and the medical sector. The extensive technological, industrial and commercial synergies and the strong level of motivation among the teams are just some of the assets that will help ensure the success of this new business project.

A press release with the meeting report and voting results will be issued by the Company in the coming days.

Overview of the conditions for the business combination

The business combination is based on Esira3 contributing all the shares in Keopsys, LEA Photonics and Sensup and 99% of the shares in Veldys ("SCI real estate company holding the Lannion site's real estate assets) to Quantel.

The transaction was subject to the following conditions precedent:

  • Esira obtaining an exemption from the requirement to file a public offering for Quantel's shares resulting from the contribution;
  • Obtaining approval from the shareholders at Quantels general meeting.

During its meeting on September 5, 2017, the AMF Board granted Esira and Eurodyne this exemption in accordance with Article 234-9 3 of the AMFs general regulations. This decision was published on September 18, 2017 on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and has not been subject to any appeals within the regulatory timeframe.

Quantels general shareholders meeting today approved at 76% (i) Esiras contribution in kind to Quantel concerning Esiras shares in Keopsys, LEA Photonics, Sensup and Veldys, and (ii) the completion of the capital increase and the resulting amendments to the bylaws4, making the business combination between the two groups effective.

As a result of the contribution, Esira has received 6,939,441 new ordinary Quantel shares and, directly and indirectly, holds 54.7% of Quantels capital and 56.1% of its voting rights5. Quantels share capital has been increased from 8,832,016 to 15,771,457 ordinary shares6.

The conditions for the business combination are presented in detail in the information document ("Document E) filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on September 19, 2017 under number E.17-067 and available on the Quantel (www.quantel.fr) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites.

Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical (ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2015 a turnover of 62 M, with close to 70% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial laser applications (56%) and medical applications (44%).
Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242  QUA www.quantel.fr

1 See the press releases published by Quantel on June 23 and July 3, 2017.
2 Based on unaudited proforma financial information for the year ended December 31, 2016, as presented in the information document ("Document E) filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on September 19, 2017 under number E.17-067 and available on the Quantel (www.quantel.fr) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites.
3 Esira, the Keopsys Group's holding company, is controlled by Mr Marc Le Flohic, Quantel's Chairman and CEO (see the press release published by Quantel on October 19, 2016).
4 In accordance with the commitment made as part of obtaining the exemption from the requirement to file a public offering for Quantel's shares, Eurodyne voted for the resolutions relating to the contribution with two-thirds of its votes and voted against these same resolutions with one-third of its votes.
5 Esira directly holds 44% of the capital and 41.5% of the voting rights of Quantel, and Eurodyne (fully-owned by Esira) holds 10.7% of the capital and 14.6% of the voting rights of Quantel (based on the theoretical number of shares and voting rights at September 30, 2017).
6 Based on the number of shares at September 30, 2017.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Quantel S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Quantel News
RSS Feed
Quantel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Quantel S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Quantel News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Quantel News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Blick auf Quartalszahlen
600 Prozent in 18 Monaten: Diese Biotech-Aktie ist nicht aufzuhalten
HSBC: Von adidas bis Hornbach - Digitalisierung treibt Umsätze an!
DAX Future: Rallye-Niveau verteidigt
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Bodenbildung könnte jetzt beendet sein
DZ BANK  ENGIE: Transformationsprozess schreitet voran, positive Einflüsse durch Strom-Futures
Die 3-Säulen der Altersvorsorge - Jetzt Leitfaden herunterladen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bei weiterhin steigenden Kursen: 56,5% bis März 2018 mit Merck
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Quantel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Quantel Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sogar die mächtigen Investoren finden keine Wohnungen mehr
Die Zeit der positiven politischen und wirtschaftlichen Überraschungen ist vorbei
Die Deutschen sind im Goldrausch
Die mysteriöse Flucht der Deutschen ins Gold
So nutzen Sie die Mietpreisbremse für sich

News von

Dax: Zwischen Gewinnmitnahmen und 14.000 Punkten
Blue Chips mit Prädikat: Die besten Dax-Aktien fürs Depot
Anleger schalten nach Rekordhoch einen Gang zurück
Spekulationsblase? Dax-Rekordfieber nährt Furcht vor Überhitzung
BASF-Aktie: Outperformance fürs Depot

News von

Google nutzt seinen größten Vorteil, um Apple total zu bloßzustellen
Amazon hat eine Lösung für die Ladeprobleme von E-Autos, an die bisher niemand gedacht hat
Der Lidl-Chef erklärt, mit welcher Taktik der Discounter Aldi in die Knie zwingen will
Der Post-Chef hat eine überraschende Prognose zur Zukunft von Paketdiensten
Tesla will die Ladestation völlig neu erfinden und könnte sich als Marke damit radikal verändern

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- US-Marktaufsicht ermittelt bei Ethereum-Crash -- Katalonien-Konflikt zieht weitere Kreise -- Bayer, EVOTEC, MorphoSys, Geely, BYD im Fokus

EZB-Kritiker wollen Staatsanleihekäufe vorläufig verbieten lassen. Apple-Aktie: Nur Verschnaufpause oder droht mehr Ungemach? Verlangt der Aramco-Börsengang Änderungen für die OPEC-Politik Saudi-Arabiens? US-Arbeitslosenquote fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2001. Warren Buffett: Ratschläge des Topinvestors für normale Investoren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:07 Uhr
DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- US-Marktaufsicht ermittelt bei Ethereum-Crash -- Katalonien-Konflikt zieht weitere Kreise -- Bayer, EVOTEC, MorphoSys, Geely, BYD im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:18 Uhr
Gutschein zum Euro Investor im Wert von 129,- Euro
Aktie im Fokus
18:14 Uhr
Rücksetzer bei Apple-Aktie: Nur Verschnaufpause oder droht mehr Ungemach?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
GeelyA0CACX
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
Nordex AGA0D655
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Amazon906866
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11