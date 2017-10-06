General Meeting Approves the Business Combination between the Quantel Group and the Keopsys Group

Regulatory News:
At the combined general meeting today, Quantel's (Paris:QUA)
shareholders approved the business combination with the Keopsys Group,
based on integrating all the Keopsys Group companies within the Quantel
Group, as announced on June 23 and July 3, 20171.
This strategic business combination will create a new European champion
for laser systems, with more than 400 employees and over 80 million of
revenues2, present in France, the US and Japan.
With its very profitable business on high-growth markets, Keopsys will
provide Quantel with its fiber laser technology expertise, its extensive
base of prestigious clients, particularly in the Telecoms and Industry
sectors, and its industrial production methods to serve increasingly
competitive markets.
Marc Le Flohic, Quantel Group Chairman and CEO, stated: "I would like
to thank the shareholders for their support for this business
combination. They are creating a major European operator with leading
technical and industrial positions through its unique expertise in the
most important and innovative laser technologies. This alliance between
Quantel and Keopsys will open up outstanding opportunities for growth,
particularly for defense, optical sensors for the automotive and
environment markets, and the medical sector. The extensive
technological, industrial and commercial synergies and the strong level
of motivation among the teams are just some of the assets that will help
ensure the success of this new business project.
A press release with the meeting report and voting results will be
issued by the Company in the coming days.
Overview of the conditions for the business combination
The business combination is based on Esira3 contributing all
the shares in Keopsys, LEA Photonics and Sensup and 99% of the shares in
Veldys ("SCI real estate company holding the Lannion site's real estate
assets) to Quantel.
The transaction was subject to the following conditions precedent:
-
Esira obtaining an exemption from the requirement to file a public
offering for Quantel's shares resulting from the contribution;
-
Obtaining approval from the shareholders at Quantels general meeting.
During its meeting on September 5, 2017, the AMF Board granted Esira and
Eurodyne this exemption in accordance with Article 234-9 3 of the AMFs
general regulations. This decision was published on September 18, 2017
on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org)
and has not been subject to any appeals within the regulatory timeframe.
Quantels general shareholders meeting today approved at 76% (i)
Esiras contribution in kind to Quantel concerning Esiras shares in
Keopsys, LEA Photonics, Sensup and Veldys, and (ii) the completion of
the capital increase and the resulting amendments to the bylaws4,
making the business combination between the two groups effective.
As a result of the contribution, Esira has received 6,939,441 new
ordinary Quantel shares and, directly and indirectly, holds 54.7% of
Quantels capital and 56.1% of its voting rights5. Quantels
share capital has been increased from 8,832,016 to 15,771,457 ordinary
shares6.
The conditions for the business combination are presented in detail in
the information document ("Document E) filed with the French Financial
Markets Authority (AMF) on September 19, 2017 under number E.17-067 and
available on the Quantel (www.quantel.fr)
and AMF (www.amf-france.org)
websites.
Founded in 1970, Quantel is one of the world's leading specialists in
laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities),
industrial (material processing, process analytics, marking) and medical
(ophthalmology) markets. With design and manufacturing facilities in
France and the US, the Quantel Group achieved in 2015 a turnover of 62
M, with close to 70% worldwide, divided into scientific and industrial
laser applications (56%) and medical applications (44%).
Quantel
shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242
QUA www.quantel.fr
1 See the press releases published by Quantel on June 23 and
July 3, 2017.
2 Based on unaudited proforma financial
information for the year ended December 31, 2016, as presented in the
information document ("Document E) filed with the French Financial
Markets Authority (AMF) on September 19, 2017 under number E.17-067 and
available on the Quantel (www.quantel.fr)
and AMF (www.amf-france.org)
websites.
3 Esira, the Keopsys Group's holding company,
is controlled by Mr Marc Le Flohic, Quantel's Chairman and CEO (see the
press release published by Quantel on October 19, 2016).
4
In accordance with the commitment made as part of obtaining the
exemption from the requirement to file a public offering for Quantel's
shares, Eurodyne voted for the resolutions relating to the contribution
with two-thirds of its votes and voted against these same resolutions
with one-third of its votes.
5 Esira directly holds 44%
of the capital and 41.5% of the voting rights of Quantel, and Eurodyne
(fully-owned by Esira) holds 10.7% of the capital and 14.6% of the
voting rights of Quantel (based on the theoretical number of shares and
voting rights at September 30, 2017).
6 Based on the
number of shares at September 30, 2017.
