Genesee & Wyoming Announces Q3 2017 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following
conference call and webcast:
WHAT: G&W Q3 2017 Financial Release Conference Call
WHEN: Oct. 31, 2017, at 11 a.m. EDT
WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors
(listen only)
Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 230-1059; outside
U.S., call (612) 234-9959.
If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and
webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors
until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days
beginning at 1
p.m. EDT on Oct. 31 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or
outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 405461.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in
nine operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees and 3,000
customers.
-
G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South
Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern
Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile
Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. As of December 1, 2016, G&Ws Australia
Region is 51.1% owned by us and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds
and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws U.K./European Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest
rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight
company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany,
intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key
industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the
Netherlands and Belgium.
G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in
North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading
and railcar switching for industrial customers.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call
regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts
are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties.
For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause
actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form
10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.
