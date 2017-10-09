Genesee & Wyoming Announces Q3 2017 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following conference call and webcast:

WHAT: G&W Q3 2017 Financial Release Conference Call

WHEN: Oct. 31, 2017, at 11 a.m. EDT

WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors (listen only)

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 230-1059; outside U.S., call (612) 234-9959.

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days beginning at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 31 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 405461.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in nine operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees and 3,000 customers.

G&Ws seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. As of December 1, 2016, G&Ws Australia Region is 51.1% owned by us and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

G&Ws U.K./European Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany, intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the Netherlands and Belgium.

G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties.

