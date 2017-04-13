Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for March 2017 and the First Quarter of 2017

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes
for March 2017 and the first quarter of 2017.
G&Ws traffic in March 2017 was 290,752 carloads, an increase of 52,455
carloads, or 22.0%, compared with March 2016. G&Ws same-railroad
traffic in March 2017 was 251,490 carloads, an increase of 13,193
carloads, or 5.5%, compared with March 2016.
G&Ws traffic in the first quarter of 2017 was 821,248 carloads, an
increase of 139,864 carloads, or 20.5%, compared with the first quarter
of 2016. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in the first quarter of 2017 was
715,656 carloads, an increase of 34,272 carloads, or 5.0%, compared with
the first quarter of 2016.
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for March
2017 and March 2016.
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
March
2017
|
|
|
March
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
137,977
|
|
|
133,300
|
|
|
4,677
|
|
|
3.5%
|
Australian Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
55,388
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
39,751
|
|
|
NM
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
97,387
|
|
|
89,360
|
|
|
8,027
|
|
|
9.0%
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
290,752
|
|
|
238,297
|
|
|
52,455
|
|
|
22.0%
|
Carloads from New Railroads
|
|
|
|
39,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
251,490
|
|
|
238,297
|
|
|
13,193
|
|
|
5.5%
|
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
March 2017 Highlights by Segment
-
North American Operations: Traffic in March 2017 was 137,977 carloads,
an increase of 3.5% compared with March 2016, including carloads from
the Providence and Worcester Railroad Company (P&W) acquisition, which
closed on November 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, North American
traffic increased 1.4%, primarily due to increased coal & coke traffic.
-
Australian Operations: Traffic in March 2017 was 55,388 carloads,
including carloads from the Glencore Rail (GRail) acquisition, which
closed on December 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, Australian
traffic increased 21.3%, primarily due to increased metallic ores
traffic. Please note, simultaneous with the GRail acquisition, G&W
issued a 48.9% equity stake in its Australian Operations to Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets. Carload information for the Australian
Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
-
U.K./European Operations: Traffic in March 2017 was 97,387 carloads,
an increase of 9.0% compared with March 2016, primarily due to
increased intermodal and coal & coke traffic.
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
for March 2017 and March 2016 by commodity group.
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
March
2017
|
|
|
March
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
19,653
|
|
|
19,654
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(0.0%)
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
|
2,814
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
24.9%
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
16,166
|
|
|
15,745
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
2.7%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
19,602
|
|
|
13,884
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
41.2%
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
5,383
|
|
|
5,180
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
3.9%
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
NM
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
12,219
|
|
|
12,780
|
|
|
(561)
|
|
|
(4.4%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
(255)
|
|
|
(12.1%)
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
12,559
|
|
|
13,043
|
|
|
(484)
|
|
|
(3.7%)
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
16,811
|
|
|
16,679
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
0.8%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
8,079
|
|
|
8,524
|
|
|
(445)
|
|
|
(5.2%)
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
12,757
|
|
|
13,442
|
|
|
(685)
|
|
|
(5.1%)
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
11.9%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
5,162
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
|
(1,063)
|
|
|
(17.1%)
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
137,977
|
|
|
133,300
|
|
|
4,677
|
|
|
3.5%
|
Carloads from New Railroads(1)
|
|
|
|
2,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
135,135
|
|
|
133,300
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
1.4%
|
(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016
and contributed 416 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 659
carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 622 carloads of intermodal
traffic, 190 carloads of metals traffic, 316 carloads of minerals &
stone traffic and 639 carloads from all other commodities.
|
The following highlights relate to North American same-railroad traffic,
excluding traffic from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016.
-
Coal & coke traffic increased 5,718 carloads, or 41.2%, primarily due
to increased shipments of utility coal in G&Ws Midwest and Northeast
regions, partially offset by decreased shipments in G&Ws Central
Region.
-
Other commodity group traffic decreased 1,120 carloads, or 18.0%,
primarily due to decreased Class 1 haulage traffic in G&Ws Southern
Region.
-
All remaining traffic decreased by a net 2,763 carloads.
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations for March 2017 and March 2016 by commodity group.
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
March
2017
|
|
|
March
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
5,195
|
|
|
4,579
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
13.5%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
36,420
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36,420
|
|
|
NM
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
4,820
|
|
|
4,683
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
2.9%
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
5,787
|
|
|
5,632
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
2.8%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
20.0%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
55,388
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
39,751
|
|
|
NM
|
Carloads from New Railroads(2)
|
|
|
|
36,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
18,968
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
3,331
|
|
|
21.3%
|
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
(2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1,
2016 and contributed 36,420 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
|
The following highlights relate to Australian same-railroad traffic,
excluding traffic from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016.
-
Metallic ores traffic increased 2,418 carloads primarily due to the
re-opening of a manganese mine in March 2017 and the re-opening of an
iron ore mine in July 2016.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 913 carloads.
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
for March 2017 and March 2016 by commodity group.
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
March
2017
|
|
|
March
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
NM
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
3,096
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
NM
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
80,115
|
|
|
75,343
|
|
|
4,772
|
|
|
6.3%
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
13,713
|
|
|
13,178
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
4.1%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
97,387
|
|
|
89,360
|
|
|
8,027
|
|
|
9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Intermodal traffic increased by 4,772 carloads, or 6.3%, primarily due
to increased shipments in the U.K.
-
Coal & coke traffic increased 2,445 carloads primarily due to
increased shipments in the U.K. and Poland.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 810 carloads.
First Quarter of 2017 Traffic
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for the
first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2016.
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
403,016
|
|
|
383,192
|
|
|
19,824
|
|
|
5.2%
|
Australian Operations
|
|
|
|
149,416
|
|
|
46,223
|
|
|
103,193
|
|
|
NM
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
268,816
|
|
|
251,969
|
|
|
16,847
|
|
|
6.7%
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
821,248
|
|
|
681,384
|
|
|
139,864
|
|
|
20.5%
|
Carloads from New Railroads
|
|
|
|
105,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
715,656
|
|
|
681,384
|
|
|
34,272
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
for the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2016 by commodity
group.
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
57,251
|
|
|
56,015
|
|
|
1,236
|
|
|
2.2%
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
8,793
|
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
1,987
|
|
|
29.2%
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
46,008
|
|
|
44,359
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
3.7%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
63,299
|
|
|
48,678
|
|
|
14,621
|
|
|
30.0%
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
14,870
|
|
|
14,964
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
|
(0.6%)
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
1,801
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
1,789
|
|
|
NM
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
33,555
|
|
|
34,832
|
|
|
(1,277)
|
|
|
(3.7%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
6,225
|
|
|
(1,301)
|
|
|
(20.9%)
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
35,798
|
|
|
35,905
|
|
|
(107)
|
|
|
(0.3%)
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
47,045
|
|
|
43,681
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
7.7%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
25,137
|
|
|
25,989
|
|
|
(852)
|
|
|
(3.3%)
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
38,774
|
|
|
41,168
|
|
|
(2,394)
|
|
|
(5.8%)
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
10,744
|
|
|
8,286
|
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
29.7%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
15,017
|
|
|
16,272
|
|
|
(1,255)
|
|
|
(7.7%)
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
403,016
|
|
|
383,192
|
|
|
19,824
|
|
|
5.2%
|
Carloads from New Railroads(1)
|
|
|
|
7,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
395,108
|
|
|
383,192
|
|
|
11,916
|
|
|
3.1%
|
(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016
and contributed 1,184 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 1,468
carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 1,795 carloads of
intermodal traffic, 595 carloads of metals traffic, 988 carloads of
minerals & stone traffic, and 1,878 carloads from all other
commodities.
|
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations for the first quarter of 2017 and the first
quarter of 2016 by commodity group.
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
15,266
|
|
|
13,573
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
12.5%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
97,684
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
97,684
|
|
|
NM
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
13,578
|
|
|
13,623
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
(0.3%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
6,906
|
|
|
2,318
|
|
|
4,588
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
15,928
|
|
|
16,648
|
|
|
(720)
|
|
|
(4.3%)
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(11.5%)
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
149,416
|
|
|
46,223
|
|
|
103,193
|
|
|
NM
|
Carloads from New Railroads(2)
|
|
|
|
97,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
51,732
|
|
|
46,223
|
|
|
5,509
|
|
|
11.9%
|
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
(2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1,
2016 and contributed 97,684 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
|
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
for the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2016 by commodity
group.
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
1,513
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
NM
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
10,561
|
|
|
8,063
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
|
31.0%
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
223,813
|
|
|
212,095
|
|
|
11,718
|
|
|
5.5%
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
(180)
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
32,929
|
|
|
31,237
|
|
|
1,692
|
|
|
5.4%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
268,816
|
|
|
251,969
|
|
|
16,847
|
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar
equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or
other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.
Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative
of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for
which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to
move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal
shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services
are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are
not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be
indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, income from
operations or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from
time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its
Form 10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws
freight traffic and segment reporting.
About G&W
Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that
are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 7,300 employees
and 3,000 customers.
-
G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South
Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern
Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile
Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by
G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest
rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight
company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany and
cross-border intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports
with key industrial regions throughout the continent.
G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in
North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading
and railcar switching for industrial customers.
For more information, visit gwrr.com.
