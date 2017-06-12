Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for May 2017

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes
for May 2017.
G&Ws traffic in May 2017 was 275,054 carloads, an increase of 42,307
carloads, or 18.2%, compared with May 2016. G&Ws same-railroad traffic
in May 2017 was 237,945 carloads, an increase of 5,198 carloads, or
2.2%, compared with May 2016.
G&Ws traffic in the second quarter of 2017 through May was 535,494
carloads, an increase of 72,775 carloads, or 15.7%, compared with the
second quarter of 2016 through May. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in the
second quarter of 2017 through May was 463,177 carloads, an increase of
458 carloads, or 0.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2016 through
May.
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for May
2017 and May 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
May 2017
|
|
|
May 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
132,306
|
|
|
129,916
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
1.8%
|
Australian Operations(1)
|
|
|
|
50,570
|
|
|
14,973
|
|
|
35,597
|
|
|
NM
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
92,178
|
|
|
87,858
|
|
|
4,320
|
|
|
4.9%
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
275,054
|
|
|
232,747
|
|
|
42,307
|
|
|
18.2%
|
Carloads from New Railroads
|
|
|
|
37,109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
237,945
|
|
|
232,747
|
|
|
5,198
|
|
|
2.2%
|
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
May 2017 Highlights by Segment
-
North American Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 132,306 carloads,
an increase of 1.8% compared with May 2016, including carloads from
the Providence and Worcester Railroad Company (P&W) acquisition, which
closed on November 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, North American
traffic decreased 1.1%, primarily due to decreased coal & coke, metals
and petroleum products traffic, partially offset by increased minerals
& stone and agricultural products traffic.
-
Australian Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 50,570 carloads,
including carloads from the Glencore Rail (GRail) acquisition, which
closed on December 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, Australian
traffic increased 15.3%, primarily due to increased metallic ores and
agricultural products traffic, partially offset by decreased minerals
& stone traffic. Please note, simultaneous with the GRail acquisition,
G&W issued a 48.9% equity stake in its Australian Operations to
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. Carload information for the
Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
-
U.K./European Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 92,178 carloads, an
increase of 4.9% compared with May 2016, primarily due to increased
minerals & stone and intermodal traffic, partially offset by decreased
coal & coke traffic.
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
May 2017
|
|
|
May 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
18,238
|
|
|
16,777
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
8.7%
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
2,947
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
8.7%
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
15,533
|
|
|
14,771
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
5.2%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
12,626
|
|
|
14,616
|
|
|
(1,990)
|
|
|
(13.6%)
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
5,041
|
|
|
4,869
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
3.5%
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
NM
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
11,908
|
|
|
11,603
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
2.6%
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
2,113
|
|
|
(698)
|
|
|
(33.0%)
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
11,753
|
|
|
13,022
|
|
|
(1,269)
|
|
|
(9.7%)
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
19,883
|
|
|
17,001
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
|
17.0%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
7,890
|
|
|
9,059
|
|
|
(1,169)
|
|
|
(12.9%)
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
13,510
|
|
|
13,666
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
(1.1%)
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
5,174
|
|
|
4,115
|
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
25.7%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
5,691
|
|
|
5,594
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
1.7%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
132,306
|
|
|
129,916
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
1.8%
|
Carloads from New Railroads(1)
|
|
|
|
3,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
128,505
|
|
|
129,916
|
|
|
(1,411)
|
|
|
(1.1%)
(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and
contributed 280 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 519 carloads of
chemicals & plastics traffic, 697 carloads of intermodal traffic, 132
carloads of metals traffic, 1,303 carloads of minerals & stone traffic
and 870 carloads from all other commodities.
The following highlights relate to North American same-railroad traffic,
excluding traffic from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016.
-
Coal & coke traffic decreased 1,990 carloads, or 13.6%, primarily due
to decreased shipments of utility coal in G&Ws Central Region
resulting from a planned maintenance outage at a customer facility,
partially offset by increased shipments in G&Ws Midwest Region.
-
Metals traffic decreased 1,401 carloads, or 10.8%, primarily due to
decreased shipments in G&Ws Southern, Coastal and Canada regions,
partially offset by increased shipments in G&Ws Northeast Region.
-
Petroleum products traffic decreased 1,257 carloads, or 13.9%,
primarily due to decreased shipments of liquid petroleum gases and
natural gas liquids in G&Ws Mountain West and Northeast regions.
-
Minerals & stone increased 1,579 carloads, or 9.3%, primarily due to
increased shipments of construction aggregates in G&Ws Central Region
and increased shipments of frac sand in G&Ws Northeast Region.
-
Agricultural products traffic increased 1,340 carloads, or 8.0%,
primarily due to increased grain shipments in G&Ws Mountain West,
Central and Midwest regions.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 318 carloads.
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
May 2017
|
|
|
May 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
5,380
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
2,216
|
|
|
70.0%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
33,308
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
33,308
|
|
|
NM
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
5,534
|
|
|
5,325
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
3.9%
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
2,516
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
5,758
|
|
|
(2,656)
|
|
|
(46.1%)
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
20.0%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
50,570
|
|
|
14,973
|
|
|
35,597
|
|
|
NM
|
Carloads from New Railroads(2)
|
|
|
|
33,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
17,262
|
|
|
14,973
|
|
|
2,289
|
|
|
15.3%
|
(1)
|
|
51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
(2)
|
|
Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016
and contributed 33,308 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
|
|
|
The following highlights relate to Australian same-railroad traffic,
excluding traffic from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016.
-
Metallic ores traffic increased 2,516 carloads primarily due to the
re-opening of a manganese mine in March 2017 and an iron ore mine in
July 2016.
-
Agricultural products traffic increased 2,216 carloads, or 70.0%,
primarily due to a stronger harvest in 2017.
-
Minerals & stone traffic decreased 2,656 carloads, or 46.1%, primarily
due to a maintenance outage at a customer facility.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 213 carloads.
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
May 2017
|
|
|
May 2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
71.3%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
2,869
|
|
|
(1,419)
|
|
|
(49.5%)
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
75,067
|
|
|
72,545
|
|
|
2,522
|
|
|
3.5%
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
15,404
|
|
|
12,201
|
|
|
3,203
|
|
|
26.3%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
92,178
|
|
|
87,858
|
|
|
4,320
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Minerals & stone traffic increased 3,203 carloads, or 26.3%, primarily
due to increased shipments in Poland.
-
Intermodal traffic increased by 2,522 carloads, or 3.5%, due to
increased shipments in the U.K., partially offset by decreased
shipments in Continental Europe largely resulting from the elimination
of unprofitable routes associated with the restructuring of the
business commenced in Q1:2017.
-
Coal & coke traffic decreased 1,419 carloads, or 49.5%, primarily due
to decreased shipments in the U.K.
-
All remaining traffic increased by a net 14 carloads.
Second Quarter of 2017 Through May Traffic
The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for the
second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of 2016
through May.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
|
QTD May
2017
|
|
|
QTD May
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
North American Operations
|
|
|
|
261,393
|
|
|
254,785
|
|
|
6,608
|
|
|
2.6%
|
Australian Operations
|
|
|
|
100,091
|
|
|
30,052
|
|
|
70,039
|
|
|
NM
|
U.K./European Operations
|
|
|
|
174,010
|
|
|
177,882
|
|
|
(3,872)
|
|
|
(2.2%)
|
Total G&W Operations
|
|
|
|
535,494
|
|
|
462,719
|
|
|
72,775
|
|
|
15.7%
|
Carloads from New Railroads
|
|
|
|
72,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
463,177
|
|
|
462,719
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information
for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of
2016 through May by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North American Operations:
|
|
|
|
QTD May
2017
|
|
|
QTD May
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
35,623
|
|
|
32,217
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
10.6%
|
Autos & Auto Parts
|
|
|
|
6,070
|
|
|
5,226
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
16.2%
|
Chemicals & Plastics
|
|
|
|
30,455
|
|
|
30,480
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
(0.1%)
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
28,988
|
|
|
29,410
|
|
|
(422)
|
|
|
(1.4%)
|
Food & Kindred Products
|
|
|
|
9,895
|
|
|
9,770
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
1.3%
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
NM
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
23,724
|
|
|
22,812
|
|
|
912
|
|
|
4.0%
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
2,785
|
|
|
4,206
|
|
|
(1,421)
|
|
|
(33.8%)
|
Metals
|
|
|
|
23,124
|
|
|
24,435
|
|
|
(1,311)
|
|
|
(5.4%)
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
36,735
|
|
|
33,977
|
|
|
2,758
|
|
|
8.1%
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
15,433
|
|
|
16,779
|
|
|
(1,346)
|
|
|
(8.0%)
|
Pulp & Paper
|
|
|
|
26,318
|
|
|
27,243
|
|
|
(925)
|
|
|
(3.4%)
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
9,312
|
|
|
7,153
|
|
|
2,159
|
|
|
30.2%
|
Other
|
|
|
|
11,539
|
|
|
11,065
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
4.3%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
261,393
|
|
|
254,785
|
|
|
6,608
|
|
|
2.6%
|
Carloads from New Railroads(1)
|
|
|
|
6,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
254,399
|
|
|
254,785
|
|
|
(386)
|
|
|
(0.2%)
(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and
contributed 589 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 991 carloads of
chemicals & plastics traffic, 1,386 carloads of intermodal traffic, 363
carloads of metals traffic, 2,182 carloads of minerals & stone traffic,
and 1,483 carloads from all other commodities.
The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned
Australian Operations for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the
second quarter of 2016 through May by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australian Operations(1):
|
|
|
|
QTD May
2017
|
|
|
QTD May
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
10,203
|
|
|
7,062
|
|
|
3,141
|
|
|
44.5%
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
65,323
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
65,323
|
|
|
NM
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
10,069
|
|
|
10,192
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
(1.2%)
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
1,426
|
|
|
4,454
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
8,574
|
|
|
11,329
|
|
|
(2,755)
|
|
|
(24.3%)
|
Petroleum Products
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2.3%)
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
100,091
|
|
|
30,052
|
|
|
70,039
|
|
|
NM
|
Carloads from New Railroads(2)
|
|
|
|
65,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-railroad carloads
|
|
|
|
34,768
|
|
|
30,052
|
|
|
4,716
|
|
|
15.7%
|
(1)
|
|
51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
|
(2)
|
|
Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016
and contributed 65,323 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
|
|
|
The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information
for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of
2016 through May by commodity group.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.K./European Operations:
|
|
|
|
QTD May
2017
|
|
|
QTD May
2016
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
%
Change
|
Agricultural Products
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
NM
|
Coal & Coke
|
|
|
|
3,374
|
|
|
5,878
|
|
|
(2,504)
|
|
|
(42.6%)
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
|
141,532
|
|
|
146,974
|
|
|
(5,442)
|
|
|
(3.7%)
|
Lumber & Forest Products
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
(90)
|
|
|
NM
|
Metallic Ores
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
NM
|
Minerals & Stone
|
|
|
|
28,534
|
|
|
24,475
|
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
16.6%
|
Total carloads
|
|
|
|
174,010
|
|
|
177,882
|
|
|
(3,872)
|
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar
equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or
other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.
Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative
of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for
which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to
move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal
shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services
are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are
not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be
indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, operating
income or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form
10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight
traffic and segment reporting.
About G&W
Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that
are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees
and 3,000 customers.
-
G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South
Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern
Territory and South Australia, and operates the 1,400-mile
Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by
G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by
Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest
rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight
company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany,
intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key
industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the
Netherlands and Belgium.
G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in
North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading
and railcar switching for industrial customers.
For more information, visit gwrr.com.
