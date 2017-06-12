Sendung verpasst? Auf www.rendezvousmitharry.de können Sie morgen die Trading-Sendung von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand noch einmal hören und sehen
12.06.2017 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for May 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes for May 2017.

G&Ws traffic in May 2017 was 275,054 carloads, an increase of 42,307 carloads, or 18.2%, compared with May 2016. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in May 2017 was 237,945 carloads, an increase of 5,198 carloads, or 2.2%, compared with May 2016.

G&Ws traffic in the second quarter of 2017 through May was 535,494 carloads, an increase of 72,775 carloads, or 15.7%, compared with the second quarter of 2016 through May. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in the second quarter of 2017 through May was 463,177 carloads, an increase of 458 carloads, or 0.1%, compared with the second quarter of 2016 through May.

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for May 2017 and May 2016.

                 
Segment May 2017 May 2016 Change % Change
North American Operations 132,306 129,916 2,390 1.8%
Australian Operations(1) 50,570 14,973 35,597 NM
U.K./European Operations 92,178 87,858 4,320 4.9%
Total G&W Operations 275,054 232,747 42,307 18.2%
Carloads from New Railroads 37,109
Same-railroad carloads 237,945 232,747 5,198 2.2%
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
 

May 2017 Highlights by Segment

  • North American Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 132,306 carloads, an increase of 1.8% compared with May 2016, including carloads from the Providence and Worcester Railroad Company (P&W) acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, North American traffic decreased 1.1%, primarily due to decreased coal & coke, metals and petroleum products traffic, partially offset by increased minerals & stone and agricultural products traffic.
  • Australian Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 50,570 carloads, including carloads from the Glencore Rail (GRail) acquisition, which closed on December 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, Australian traffic increased 15.3%, primarily due to increased metallic ores and agricultural products traffic, partially offset by decreased minerals & stone traffic. Please note, simultaneous with the GRail acquisition, G&W issued a 48.9% equity stake in its Australian Operations to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. Carload information for the Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
  • U.K./European Operations: Traffic in May 2017 was 92,178 carloads, an increase of 4.9% compared with May 2016, primarily due to increased minerals & stone and intermodal traffic, partially offset by decreased coal & coke traffic.

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.

                 
North American Operations: May 2017 May 2016 Change % Change
Agricultural Products 18,238 16,777 1,461 8.7%
Autos & Auto Parts 2,947 2,710 237 8.7%
Chemicals & Plastics 15,533 14,771 762 5.2%
Coal & Coke 12,626 14,616 (1,990) (13.6%)
Food & Kindred Products 5,041 4,869 172 3.5%
Intermodal 697 - 697 NM
Lumber & Forest Products 11,908 11,603 305 2.6%
Metallic Ores 1,415 2,113 (698) (33.0%)
Metals 11,753 13,022 (1,269) (9.7%)
Minerals & Stone 19,883 17,001 2,882 17.0%
Petroleum Products 7,890 9,059 (1,169) (12.9%)
Pulp & Paper 13,510 13,666 (156) (1.1%)
Waste 5,174 4,115 1,059 25.7%
Other 5,691 5,594 97 1.7%
Total carloads 132,306 129,916 2,390 1.8%
Carloads from New Railroads(1) 3,801
Same-railroad carloads 128,505 129,916 (1,411) (1.1%)

(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and contributed 280 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 519 carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 697 carloads of intermodal traffic, 132 carloads of metals traffic, 1,303 carloads of minerals & stone traffic and 870 carloads from all other commodities.

The following highlights relate to North American same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016.

  • Coal & coke traffic decreased 1,990 carloads, or 13.6%, primarily due to decreased shipments of utility coal in G&Ws Central Region resulting from a planned maintenance outage at a customer facility, partially offset by increased shipments in G&Ws Midwest Region.
  • Metals traffic decreased 1,401 carloads, or 10.8%, primarily due to decreased shipments in G&Ws Southern, Coastal and Canada regions, partially offset by increased shipments in G&Ws Northeast Region.
  • Petroleum products traffic decreased 1,257 carloads, or 13.9%, primarily due to decreased shipments of liquid petroleum gases and natural gas liquids in G&Ws Mountain West and Northeast regions.
  • Minerals & stone increased 1,579 carloads, or 9.3%, primarily due to increased shipments of construction aggregates in G&Ws Central Region and increased shipments of frac sand in G&Ws Northeast Region.
  • Agricultural products traffic increased 1,340 carloads, or 8.0%, primarily due to increased grain shipments in G&Ws Mountain West, Central and Midwest regions.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 318 carloads.

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.

                 
Australian Operations(1): May 2017 May 2016 Change % Change
Agricultural Products 5,380 3,164 2,216 70.0%
Coal & Coke 33,308 - 33,308 NM
Intermodal 5,534 5,325 209 3.9%
Metallic Ores 3,222 706 2,516 NM
Minerals & Stone 3,102 5,758 (2,656) (46.1%)
Petroleum Products 24 20 4 20.0%
Total carloads 50,570 14,973 35,597 NM
Carloads from New Railroads(2) 33,308
Same-railroad carloads 17,262 14,973 2,289 15.3%
(1)   51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
(2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016 and contributed 33,308 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
 

The following highlights relate to Australian same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016.

  • Metallic ores traffic increased 2,516 carloads primarily due to the re-opening of a manganese mine in March 2017 and an iron ore mine in July 2016.
  • Agricultural products traffic increased 2,216 carloads, or 70.0%, primarily due to a stronger harvest in 2017.
  • Minerals & stone traffic decreased 2,656 carloads, or 46.1%, primarily due to a maintenance outage at a customer facility.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 213 carloads.

The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information for May 2017 and May 2016 by commodity group.

                 
U.K./European Operations: May 2017 May 2016 Change

%
Change

Agricultural Products 257 150 107 71.3%
Coal & Coke 1,450 2,869 (1,419) (49.5%)
Intermodal 75,067 72,545 2,522 3.5%
Metallic Ores - 93 (93) NM
Minerals & Stone 15,404 12,201 3,203 26.3%
Total carloads 92,178 87,858 4,320 4.9%
 
  • Minerals & stone traffic increased 3,203 carloads, or 26.3%, primarily due to increased shipments in Poland.
  • Intermodal traffic increased by 2,522 carloads, or 3.5%, due to increased shipments in the U.K., partially offset by decreased shipments in Continental Europe largely resulting from the elimination of unprofitable routes associated with the restructuring of the business commenced in Q1:2017.
  • Coal & coke traffic decreased 1,419 carloads, or 49.5%, primarily due to decreased shipments in the U.K.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 14 carloads.

Second Quarter of 2017 Through May Traffic

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of 2016 through May.

                 
Segment

QTD May
2017

QTD May
2016

Change

%
Change

North American Operations 261,393 254,785 6,608 2.6%
Australian Operations 100,091 30,052 70,039 NM
U.K./European Operations 174,010 177,882 (3,872) (2.2%)
Total G&W Operations 535,494 462,719 72,775 15.7%
Carloads from New Railroads 72,317
Same-railroad carloads 463,177 462,719 458 0.1%
 

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of 2016 through May by commodity group.

                 
North American Operations:

QTD May
2017

QTD May
2016

Change % Change
Agricultural Products 35,623 32,217 3,406 10.6%
Autos & Auto Parts 6,070 5,226 844 16.2%
Chemicals & Plastics 30,455 30,480 (25) (0.1%)
Coal & Coke 28,988 29,410 (422) (1.4%)
Food & Kindred Products 9,895 9,770 125 1.3%
Intermodal 1,392 12 1,380 NM
Lumber & Forest Products 23,724 22,812 912 4.0%
Metallic Ores 2,785 4,206 (1,421) (33.8%)
Metals 23,124 24,435 (1,311) (5.4%)
Minerals & Stone 36,735 33,977 2,758 8.1%
Petroleum Products 15,433 16,779 (1,346) (8.0%)
Pulp & Paper 26,318 27,243 (925) (3.4%)
Waste 9,312 7,153 2,159 30.2%
Other 11,539 11,065 474 4.3%
Total carloads 261,393 254,785 6,608 2.6%
Carloads from New Railroads(1) 6,994
Same-railroad carloads 254,399 254,785 (386) (0.2%)

(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and contributed 589 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 991 carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 1,386 carloads of intermodal traffic, 363 carloads of metals traffic, 2,182 carloads of minerals & stone traffic, and 1,483 carloads from all other commodities.

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of 2016 through May by commodity group.

                 
Australian Operations(1):

QTD May
2017

QTD May
2016

Change % Change
Agricultural Products 10,203 7,062 3,141 44.5%
Coal & Coke 65,323 0 65,323 NM
Intermodal 10,069 10,192 (123) (1.2%)
Metallic Ores 5,880 1,426 4,454 NM
Minerals & Stone 8,574 11,329 (2,755) (24.3%)
Petroleum Products 42 43 (1) (2.3%)
Total carloads 100,091 30,052 70,039 NM
Carloads from New Railroads(2) 65,323
Same-railroad carloads 34,768 30,052 4,716 15.7%
(1)   51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
(2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016 and contributed 65,323 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
 

The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information for the second quarter of 2017 through May and the second quarter of 2016 through May by commodity group.

                 
U.K./European Operations:

QTD May
2017

QTD May
2016

Change

%
Change

Agricultural Products 570 372 198 NM
Coal & Coke 3,374 5,878 (2,504) (42.6%)
Intermodal 141,532 146,974 (5,442) (3.7%)
Lumber & Forest Products - 90 (90) NM
Metallic Ores - 93 (93) NM
Minerals & Stone 28,534 24,475 4,059 16.6%
Total carloads 174,010 177,882 (3,872) (2.2%)
 

Other

The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.

Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, operating income or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form 10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight traffic and segment reporting.

About G&W

Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees and 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern Territory and South Australia, and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany, intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the Netherlands and Belgium.

G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.

For more information, visit gwrr.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeneseeWyoming News
RSS Feed
GeneseeWyoming zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.05.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
03.05.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2005Update Genesee & Wyoming Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genesee & Wyoming Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GeneseeWyoming News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeneseeWyoming News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Was ist ein "Robo-Advisor"?
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel, den DekaFonds CF und den Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
BNP Paribas: dailyUS  American International Group  Trendfortsetzung denkbar. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
Aktie in zwölf Monaten mehr als verdreifacht: Chip-Spezialist Nvidia im Fokus
UBS: Apple Inc.: Kurseinbruch könnte auf Top-Bildung hindeuten
Fracking: Bohraktivität in den USA steigt die 21. Woche in Folge
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: DAX® (Weekly) - "inside week" unterstreicht Pattsituation
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Stabile Dividendenaktien gehören in jedes Depot!

Die Investition in ausgewählte Blue-Chip-Dividendenaktien gehört zu den sichersten Strategien, um an den Aktienmärkten langfristig ein Vermögen aufzubauen. Dividendenaktien von hochkapitalisierten Unternehmen werfen langfristig höhere Renditen als der Gesamtmarkt ab und bieten einen guten Schutz in unsicheren Börsenzeiten. Wir stellen im aktuellen Anlegermagazin drei Aktien mit stabilen und attraktiven Dividendenrenditen vor.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GeneseeWyoming-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GeneseeWyoming Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

61 Milliarden Dollar für einen Zwerg namens Tesla
Was Macrons Wahlerfolg für die Wirtschaft bedeutet
So wird Ihrem defekten Smartphone geholfen
Die größten Fallen der neuen Roaming-Freiheit
Flugausfälle - So Können Sie Ihre Rechte geltend machen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien trotz Rekordbörsen: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Anleger machen Kasse - Aixtron-Aktie, SAP und Infineon unter Druck
Nach Attacken auf Aurelius, Ströer und Wirecard: Was Anleger über Leerverkäufer wissen müssen
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie: Warum der Kursrutsch übertrieben ist - Was Anleger tun sollen

News von

Ex-Google-Chef: Zwei simple Eigenschaften machen einen guten Bewerber aus
Elon Musk hat die geheime Gründungsgeschichte von Tesla verraten
Business-Philosoph: Die digitale Transformation gibt es nicht
Der Erfolg von Amazon, Google & Co. könnte zum ernsten Problem für Banken werden
Elektroautos: Diese Grafik zeigt, wie weit wir noch vom Ziel entfernt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones am Ende im Minus -- GE-Chef geht -- iPhone-Skepsis belastet Apple weiter -- Tesla zeitweise mehr wert als deutscher Premiumautobauer -- K+S, Vonovia, VW im Fokus

Merck setzt große Hoffnungen in neue Medikamente. Jeff Bezos verliert 2,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag. Kartellrechtler: Lufthansa hätte Übernahmechancen bei Air Berlin. Opel-Chef tritt zurück. Lufthansa auch im Mai mit kräftigem Passagierplus. Bankkunden in Deutschland drohen weiter steigende Gebühren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 23: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett (März 2017)
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Frankreichs Europa-freundlicher Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat bei der Parlamentswahl seinen Sprint an die Macht fortgesetzt. Sind sie auch ein EU-Befürworter?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow Jones am Ende im Minus -- GE-Chef geht -- iPhone-Skepsis belastet Apple weiter -- Tesla zeitweise mehr wert als deutscher Premiumautobauer -- K+S, Vonovia, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Pandemie-Aktien: Mit welchen wirklich Geld zu verdienen ist
Aktie im Fokus
22:49 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
Amazon.com Inc.906866
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
K+S AGKSAG88
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SAP SE716460
Nordex AGA0D655
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400