06.09.2017 22:30
Genesee & Wyoming to Present at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) Chief Financial Officer Timothy J. Gallagher will present at the Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at 9:55 a.m. PDT.

Interested investors may access Mr. Gallaghers presentation via live Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors. The webcast also will be archived on the site.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees and 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. As of December 1, 2016, G&Ws Australia Region is 51.1% owned by us and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws U.K./European Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany, intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the Netherlands and Belgium.

G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and presentation regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

