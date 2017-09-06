Genesee & Wyoming to Present at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) Chief Financial Officer Timothy
J. Gallagher will present at the Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna
Conference in Dana Point, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at 9:55
a.m. PDT.
Interested investors may access Mr. Gallaghers presentation via live
Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors.
The webcast also will be archived on the site.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in
10 operating regions with approximately 8,000 employees and 3,000
customers.
G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South
Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern
Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile
Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. As of December 1, 2016, G&Ws Australia
Region is 51.1% owned by us and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds
and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
G&Ws U.K./European Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest
rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight
company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany,
intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key
industrial regions in Germany, and regional rail services in the
Netherlands and Belgium.
G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in
North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading
and railcar switching for industrial customers.
