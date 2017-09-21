Genkyotex Announces 2017 First-Half Financial Results

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels:
FR00011790542 GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX
therapies, announces its financial results for the six months ended June
30, 2017 prepared in accordance with IFRS standards. 2017 first-half
financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Companys
statutory auditors, and the interim financial report is available on the
Investors section of the Companys website (in French).
2017 first-half financial highlights
|
In thousands of euros ()
|
|
As at June 30, 20171
|
|
As at June 30, 20162
|
Research & Development expenses
|
|
(5,665)
|
|
(2,552)
|
Subsidies and Research Tax Credit
|
|
395
|
|
304
|
General & Administrative expenses
|
|
(3,640)
|
|
(535)
|
Recurring operating loss
|
|
(8,910)
|
|
(2,783)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(11,408)
|
|
-
|
Operating loss
|
|
(20,318)
|
|
(2,783)
|
Net loss
|
|
(20,368)
|
|
(2,922)
|
Net loss per share (in euros)
|
|
(0.38)
|
|
(1.77)
Given its stage of development, the Company has not generated any
revenue to date, as all of its product candidates are in the Research &
Development (R&D) phase.
The recurring operating loss includes share-based payments relating to
the participation warrants attributed to Genkyotex Suisse SA employees
in January 2017 and converted into ordinary shares for a total of 3,963
thousand (of which 2,060 thousand included in Research & Development
expenses and 1,903 thousand included in general costs). This expense
does not affect the Companys cash position.
Other R&D expenses incurred during the first half of 2017 were primarily
related to the costs associated with the launch of a Phase II clinical
trial of Genkyotexs lead product candidate, GKT831, in primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC) and ongoing preclinical work with GKT771, the
Companys second product candidate.
Other operating expenses, which totaled 11,408 thousand in the
six-month period ended June 30, 2017, related mainly to the strategic
combination carried out in February 2017 (including 10,898 thousand
IFRS charge with no impact on the cash position) and to the
restructuring costs incurred by Genkyotex SA (formerly called Genticel
SA).
As at June 30, 2017, Genkyotex had cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments of 18.1 million, versus 26.8 million at December 31, 2016
(13.9 million for Genkyotex and 13.0 million for Genticel). This
decrease was primarily due to the initiation of the Phase II trial of
GKT831 in PBC and to ongoing preclinical work on GKT771. This cash
position does not include the reimbursement, expected in the second half
of 2017, of the Research Tax Credit for 2016 estimated by the Company at
approximately 3.0 million.
2017 first-half business update and outlook
Genkyotex aims to develop novel treatments for a number of fibrotic
diseases with critical unmet needs. During the first half of 2017, the
Companys key development-related activities focused on:
-
Assessing the efficacy of GKT831 in hepatic fibrosis with a
clinical trial in PBC. On June 27, 2017, the Company initiated a
Phase II clinical trial in PBC with GKT831 in Europe and North
America. If successful, this trial could enable a new therapeutic
approach to be considered for other fibrotic diseases. Genkyotex
expects interim top-line results from this study in the first half of
2018 and full results in the second half of 2018.
-
Evaluating the efficacy of GKT831 in diabetic nephropathy, a
fibrotic disease. On June 28, 2017, Genkyotex initiated a 48-week
Phase II clinical trial with GKT831 in patients with type 1 diabetes
and nephropathy. This investigator initiated trial will be financed by
the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF Australia), with
additional financial support from the Baker Institute. Patient
enrollment is expected to begin during the second half of 2017.
-
Identifying new indications for GKT831. On August 3, 2017, the
Company announced that GKT831 had demonstrated its ability to
efficiently target cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) and delay
tumor growth, in a study involving multiple preclinical models. The
results of this study were published in the Journal of the National
Cancer Institute. Based on these study results, Cancer Research UK
awarded Professor Gareth Thomas, from the University of Southampton, a
discovery grant to further evaluate the optimal clinical development
strategy for GKT831 in oncology.
-
Initiating a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety profile of
GKT771. Genkyotex is currently conducting preclinical studies in
order to prioritize clinical indications for this product candidate
that targets a number of pathological processes, including
angiogenesis, pain and inflammation. Genkyotex intends to submit a
clinical trial application (CTA) at the end of 2017 to conduct a Phase
I clinical trial with GKT771. If approved, results from this trial
could be available in the first half of 2018.
-
Expanding the Companys NOX platform by continuing exploratory
preclinical research programs in hearing loss, central nervous
system (CNS) diseases and oncology indications.
-
Continuing to execute on the partnership with the Serum Institute
for Vaxiclase.
Elias Papatheodorou, CEO of Genkyotex, said: "The first half of 2017
was highlighted by multiple key clinical and corporate developments. The
increase in operating expenses primarily reflects the acceleration in
our robust Research & Development programs, as well as our scope change
associated with the development of our activities as a listed company on
Euronext Paris and Brussels. Based on their compelling profiles, we
remain confident in the potential of our multiple drug candidates, and
look forward to the first clinical results of our ongoing studies.
Next financial press release:
Q3 2017 business update and
cash position: October 26, 2017 (after market)
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading
biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris
and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique
therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes
that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation,
pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.
Genkyotexs platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor entered a phase II clinical trial in primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) in the second quarter of
2017. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic
indications. Its second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor
targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and
inflammation, and should enter a phase I clinical study at the end of
2017.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase).
A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Ltd (Serum Institute), the
worlds largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum
Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety
of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate up to $57
million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com
Disclaimer
This press release and the information it contains does not
constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold Genkyotex
shares in any country, in particular any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration,
exemption from registration or other qualification under the securities
laws of any such jurisdiction.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the
company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon
the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotexs
management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the
company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market
trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive
environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and
all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other
risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the
objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various
factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties
involved in the development of Genkyotexs products, which may not
succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotexs products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects Genkyotexs capacity to commercialize the
products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking
statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those
described in the registration document (document de reference)
registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 29 June 2017
under number R.17-048., and those linked to changes in economic
conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is
present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only
and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.
1 The first half of 2017 includes Genkyotexs results of
operationsas well as Genticels results of operations from February
28th, 2017
2 Financial information for the first half of
2016 only includes Genkyotexs results of operations
