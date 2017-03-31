Genomic Vision: Financial Information at March 31, 2017

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (Euronext: FR0011799907  GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases, today reports its revenue and cash position1 at March 31, 2017.

1st quarter 2017 revenue

In thousands of euros Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Revenue from Quest Diagnostics R&D 75 78 Sales of products and services 117 111 of which: life sciences research (LSR) 84 85 of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) 33 27 Total revenue from sales 192 189 Other revenue 345 424 Total revenue from activity 537 612

In the 1st quarter of 2017, sales of products and services increased by 5% to 117 thousand, and corresponded to:

sales of kits for the FSHD test;

sales of consumables and instruments for studying DNA replication; and

the offering of innovative solutions for the quality control and optimization of genetic editing.

As anticipated, given the seasonal effect, Genomic Vision did not sell any FiberVision® combing platforms over the period, although it did enter into a number of commercial discussions that should result in the installation of platforms for new clients, in the field of both IVD and LSR, during the second half of the year.

Taking into account R&D revenue of 75 thousand, which equals to the pro rata temporis recognition of license payments by Quest Diagnostics, total revenue from sales reached 192 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2017, versus 189 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2016.

Once Other revenue of 345 thousand corresponding to tax credits (research tax credit, innovation tax credit) and R&D subsidies is taken into account, total revenue from activity amounted to 537 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2017, versus 612 thousand a year earlier.

Financial structure at March 31, 2017

At March 31, 2017, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of 4.7 million, versus 6.9 million at December 31, 2016. As announced in March, the Company has implemented a flexible financing line with Bracknor, resulting in the drawdown of a first tranche of Notes for 500 thousand. Moreover, the Company has decided to refocus its resources on its main projects with short and medium-term added value on the IVD and LSR segments. This optimization of financial resources results in operating cost-cutting measures aimed at aligning cash burn with the financial resources available in the form of Notes with Warrants, in order to provide financial visibility beyond the next 12 months.

Fréderic Tarbouriech, CFO of Genomic Vision, comments: "The first quarter of 2017 has seen intense efforts from our sales teams, prior to the signing of a number of contracts that should take place over the coming months. At the same time, we have implemented a number of cost-cutting measures to reduce our operating costs, in order to have the necessary financial resources to implement our dynamic development strategy on the IVD and LSR markets during the current fiscal year.

Upcoming events

R&D Day with Quest Diagnostics: Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 9.30 am at the Imagine Institute

Results for the first half of 2017: July 25, 2017* (after market)

* indicative date, which may be subject to change

