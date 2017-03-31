09.05.2017 18:20
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Genomic Vision: Financial Information at March 31, 2017

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (Euronext: FR0011799907  GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases, today reports its revenue and cash position1 at March 31, 2017.

1st quarter 2017 revenue

In thousands of euros   Q1 2017   Q1 2016
Revenue from Quest Diagnostics R&D   75   78
Sales of products and services   117   111
of which: life sciences research (LSR)   84   85
of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD)   33   27
Total revenue from sales   192   189
Other revenue   345   424
Total revenue from activity   537   612

In the 1st quarter of 2017, sales of products and services increased by 5% to 117 thousand, and corresponded to:

  • sales of kits for the FSHD test;
  • sales of consumables and instruments for studying DNA replication; and
  • the offering of innovative solutions for the quality control and optimization of genetic editing.

As anticipated, given the seasonal effect, Genomic Vision did not sell any FiberVision® combing platforms over the period, although it did enter into a number of commercial discussions that should result in the installation of platforms for new clients, in the field of both IVD and LSR, during the second half of the year.

Taking into account R&D revenue of 75 thousand, which equals to the pro rata temporis recognition of license payments by Quest Diagnostics, total revenue from sales reached 192 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2017, versus 189 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2016.

Once Other revenue of 345 thousand corresponding to tax credits (research tax credit, innovation tax credit) and R&D subsidies is taken into account, total revenue from activity amounted to 537 thousand in the 1st quarter of 2017, versus 612 thousand a year earlier.

Financial structure at March 31, 2017

At March 31, 2017, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of 4.7 million, versus 6.9 million at December 31, 2016. As announced in March, the Company has implemented a flexible financing line with Bracknor, resulting in the drawdown of a first tranche of Notes for 500 thousand. Moreover, the Company has decided to refocus its resources on its main projects with short and medium-term added value on the IVD and LSR segments. This optimization of financial resources results in operating cost-cutting measures aimed at aligning cash burn with the financial resources available in the form of Notes with Warrants, in order to provide financial visibility beyond the next 12 months.

Fréderic Tarbouriech, CFO of Genomic Vision, comments: "The first quarter of 2017 has seen intense efforts from our sales teams, prior to the signing of a number of contracts that should take place over the coming months. At the same time, we have implemented a number of cost-cutting measures to reduce our operating costs, in order to have the necessary financial resources to implement our dynamic development strategy on the IVD and LSR markets during the current fiscal year.

Upcoming events

  • R&D Day with Quest Diagnostics: Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 9.30 am at the Imagine Institute
  • Results for the first half of 2017: July 25, 2017* (after market)

* indicative date, which may be subject to change

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing the identification of genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION supports the R&D productivity of pharmaceutical companies, leaders in the diagnostic industry and research labs.
The Company develops a strong portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based in Bagneux, near Paris, the Company employs approximately 60 people. GENOMIC VISION is a public company listed on compartment C of Euronexts regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors section in its Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

1 Unaudited data

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Genomic Vision SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Genomic Vision SA NewsRSS Feed
Genomic Vision SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genomic Vision SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Genomic Vision SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Genomic Vision SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Mai
Rücksetzer als Einstiegschance: Zahlreiche wikifolio-Trader kaufen Adva-Aktien
Société Générale: 150% p.a. mit Seitwärtstrend beim Goldpreis erzielen
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Gold oder Goldaktien?
UBS: Siemens: "Starke Teamleistung"
DZ BANK  Infineon: starkes Q2, anhaltende Marktanteilgewinne, intakter Wachstumspfad
Verlängerung der OPEC-Kürzungen bis Frühjahr 2018?
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Genomic Vision SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Genomic Vision SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das iPhone wird zum Risiko für Apples Billionen-Wette
Warum es auf Fidschi jetzt eine 7-Dollar-Note gibt
Die neuen digitalen Stromzähler  Sparhilfe oder Kostenfalle?
Warum Europa jetzt Amerika abhängen kann
Was in der eigenen Garage alles verboten ist

News von

Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
BASF-Aktie fällt: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
DAX: Gerüchte kaufen, Fakten verkaufen
Silberpreis stürzt ab: Die Profis fliehen in Massen aus den Futures
Dax: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Macron-Sieg - Bayer-Aktie fällt

News von

Top-Investor Mark Cuban verrät, was in den nächsten 10 Jahren erfolgreich und wohlhabend machen kann
US-Ökonom Rifkin sicher: Europa hängt die USA wirtschaftlich bald schon ab
Diese Bank funktioniert komplett nach islamischen Regeln - die meisten Kunden sind Nicht-Muslime
Ein Forscher, der zwei Tage mit Warren Buffett verbracht hat, verrät die Gesprächtricks des Milliardärs
Ein Wirtschafts-Psychologe erklärt, mit welcher Strategie man an der Börse reich werden kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Warum investiert Warren Buffett nicht in Tesla? -- Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter -- Commerzbank verdient überraschend mehr -- Zalando, E.ON, Uniper im Fokus

Julius Baer hebt 3-Monats-Prognose für Euro auf 1,11 USD. Coba: Die Fed wird bis Ende 2018 mehr Zinsschritte durchführen als erwartet. Dialog Semiconductor mit kräftigem Wachstum. Druckmaschinenbauer Koenig & Bauer bleibt auf Erfolgskurs. Continental erhöht Umsatzausblick nach starkem Jahresstart.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Milliardärsdichte besonders hoch
Hier wohnen die Superreichen
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2016
Wer holt die Krone?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Frankreich hat der Mitte-Links-Politiker die Präsidentschaftswahl gewonnen. Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Medtronic PLCA14M2J
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
AURELIUSA0JK2A