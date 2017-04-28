GenSight Biologics Announces the Filing of its 2016 Registration Document

Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985,
PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops
innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and
diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the
filing of its 2016 Registration Document in English, registered by the
French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF)
on April 28, 2017 under number R-17-036.
The 2016 Registration Document includes, among other things, the
following:
-
the 2016 financial report;
-
the management report;
-
the Chairmans report on corporate governance, internal control and
risk management procedures; and
-
the description of the share buyback program.
This registration document may be consulted on the Companys website: www.gensight-biologics.com,
under "Investors, and on the AMFs website: www.amf-france.org.
Printed copies of the 2016 Registration Document are also available to
the public free of charge upon request at the Companys headquarters
located 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal
diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics
pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial
Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to
help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe
degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics lead product
candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Lebers Hereditary Optic
Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to
irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults.
Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics product
candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each
eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional
visual recovery.
