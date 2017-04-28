GenSight Biologics Announces the Filing of its 2016 Registration Document

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, today announced the filing of its 2016 Registration Document in English, registered by the French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on April 28, 2017 under number R-17-036.

The 2016 Registration Document includes, among other things, the following:

the 2016 financial report;

the management report;

the Chairmans report on corporate governance, internal control and risk management procedures; and

the description of the share buyback program.

This registration document may be consulted on the Companys website: www.gensight-biologics.com, under "Investors, and on the AMFs website: www.amf-france.org. Printed copies of the 2016 Registration Document are also available to the public free of charge upon request at the Companys headquarters located 74 rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75012 Paris, France.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

