Gensource Announces First Closing of up to $6,000,000 Private Placement

Further to its news release dated April 27, 2016, Gensource Potash
Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company")(TSX.V:
GSP) announces today it has completed tranche one of the up to $6
million private placement financing (the "Offering"). The
Offering consisted of the sale of 1,634,110 common shares of the Company
(the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.18 per Common Share
and 8,870,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares",
and together with the Common Shares, the "Offered Securities")
at a price of $0.20 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds
of $2,068,140. The Flow-Through Shares are "flow-through shares" as
defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax
Act"). Tranche two of the Offering is expected to close on or before
June 29, 2017.
A portion of the Offering was completed by Industrial Alliance
Securities Inc. (the "Agent") on a brokered basis. A
commission was paid to the Agent which included the cash payment of
$146,651.19 and the issuance to the Agent (and members of the Agents
selling group) of 745,884 agents warrants exercisable into Common
Shares at $0.18 per agents warrant for a period of 18 months following
the Closing Date.
Additionally, the Company paid a commission on a non-brokered portion of
the Offering to a finder. The commission paid to the finder consisted of
a cash payment of $23,200 and the issuance to the finder of 116,000
agents warrants exercisable into Common Shares at $0.18 per agents
warrant for a period of 18 months following the Closing Date.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for drilling,
seismic and engineering work for the next stage of development in the
general Vanguard area as well as for general working capital purposes.
The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Share portion of
the Offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" within
the meaning of the Tax Act related to the Companys projects in
Saskatchewan.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four
month and one day statutory hold period.
Mike Ferguson, President & CEO of Gensource, commented: "We are very
pleased to be closing the first tranche of the private placement. Our
unique business plan and technical capabilities continue to garner the
interest of the investment community. We look forward to completing the
second tranche of the financing in the coming weeks."
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province, using
new and more efficient mining and processing methods and employing a
new-to-the-potash-industry business model that connects the consumer of
potash (agricultural producers) as directly as possible to the
production of the product. Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson,
P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and
specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components:
vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk, and technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be
directed to a single, specific market.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release may contain forward looking information and
Gensource cautions readers that forward looking information is based on
certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this
news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking
statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use
of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates",
"may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based
on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides
no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
Forwardlooking statements include estimates and statements with respect
to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that
Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur,
including funding and development pursuant to the definitive joint
venture agreement with the EGME, the ability to successfully implement
the feasibility study for mineral production on a technical and economic
basis, and the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and
the sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking
statements are based on assumptions and address future events and
conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and
uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, funding
and development pursuant to a definitive joint venture agreement with
the EGME, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods,
project development, reclamation and capital costs of Gensources
mineral properties, the ability to successfully implement the
feasibility study for mineral production on a technical and economic
basis, Gensources financial condition and prospects, the ability to
establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of
end use potash purchasers, could differ materially from those currently
anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to
obtain funding and undertake development pursuant to the definitive
joint venture agreement with the EGME; an inability to successfully
implement the feasibility study for mineral production on a technical
and economic basis; changes in general economic conditions and
conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find distributors
and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash;
litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory,
political and competitive developments; technological and operational
difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and
other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with
securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that
may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and
other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not
place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements.
Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement
that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except
in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006456/en/