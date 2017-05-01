Gensource Announces Shareholder Update Conference Call

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Corporation)
(TSX-V: GSP) is pleased to announce that the company will conduct
a conference call to provide an update on company activity over the past
several months. The call is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern
Time on Wednesday, May 3rd. The call and
presentation will be open on a listen-only basis to any interested
parties. A web-based presentation is an integral part of the call.
Conference Call
To access the presenation, please log in to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6338001020254604291
5-10 minutes ahead of time to ensure your system connects correctly.
Audio joining details will be provided after accessing the presentation
site.
The call will be archived through the Companys news page at www.gensource.ca.
Participants may email questions during the conference call to info@gensource.ca.
Others may submit questions before the call by e-mail addressed to info@gensource.ca or
by fax to (306) 974-6413. Submitted questions will be screened for
appropriateness and general interest.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province.
Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson P.Eng., has assembled a
management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and
experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
