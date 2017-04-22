Gensource Announces Strategy for Third Party Project Funding & Termination of Yancoal Off Take Agreement

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource) (TSX.V:GSP) is
pleased to announce the strategy for the development of multiple potash
production facilities, each of which is directed to a specific market.
As previously announced in a Gensource corporate update on March 31,
2017, the Vanguard One Project Feasibility Study (the "Study) is over
75% complete (as of todays date, more than 85% complete) and remains on
track to be finished in Q2 2017. With the completion of the Study,
Gensource can establish its general model for a production facility and,
thereby, create the business template for developing new and additional
potash production facilities on the various other land holdings within
Gensources Saskatchewan potash properties. The general business model
is for each separate production facility to attract market partners who
will provide project financing as well as access to independent markets.
As a result of the memorandum of understanding with Essel Group ME
Limited ("EGME) announced on November 29, 2016, and the definitive
shareholder agreement with EGME announced on April 4, 2017, Gensource
now has a partner who brings off take as well as financing to the
Vanguard One project. Hence, the Vanguard One Project facilitates the
Studys completion and will become the general model for all future
Gensource production facilities.
On September 26, 2016, Gensource announced an off take agreement with
Yancoal Canada Resources Co. Ltd. ("YCR Agreement). A condition of the
YCR Agreement a was completion, by March 31, 2017, of the feasibility
Study. Gensource, evaluating the EGME partnership in the Vanguard One
project as the better opportunity, made the strategic decision to focus
on it and ensure the Study is completed in a robust manner such that the
project is more fully prepared to move ahead to the construction phase,
rather than to try to meet a specific deadline of March 31, 2017 for
Study completion. As a result of the feasibility study not being
complete at the March 31st deadline, the Yancoal Agreement
has been terminated. Gensource maintains good relations with Yancoal and
looks forward to future opportunities to work with Yancoal.
As a reminder, Gensource is in the detailed development phase of the
Vanguard One project the feasibility study, expected to conclude in Q2
2017 will determine the technical and economic viability of the project.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province.
Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a
management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and
experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components -
vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk; and, technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be
directed to a single, specific market.
