Gensource Provides Update on its Vanguard Potash Corp Joint Venture

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource) (TSX.V: GSP) is pleased to provide an update on its Vanguard Potash Corp. joint venture ("JV or "Vanguard) with Essel Group ME Limited ("EGME).

Gensource and its JV partner, EGME, signed a shareholder agreement (the "Shareholder Agreement) to create the Vanguard JV on April 4, 2017. The purpose of the JV is to finance, construct and operate a new potash production facility in Saskatchewan on Gensources wholly owned subsurface mineral lease KL 245.

The Company is pleased to advise that the parties (Gensource and EGME) are engaged in ongoing discussions on the operational details of how the JV will be structured and how it will move forward this fall. In-person planning meetings are set for London, UK, in early September to define and agree on the detailed work program and cash flow requirements for Vanguard. A subsequent Vanguard directors meeting is expected where the work plan and cash flow will be reviewed and hopefully approved, which would allow the JV to move ahead with project development activities. The Shareholder Agreement contained a deadline of August 31, 2017 for the completion of certain conditions precedent. With the planning meetings set for early September, the parties have therefore agreed to extend the August 31st deadline to September 30, 2017 to allow for the completion of these planning and approval activities.

On March 31, 2017, Gensource announced the completion of a feasibility study for one of its small scale selective solution mining projects. These small projects are referred to as modules and each module is capable of producing 250,000 tonnes per year (t/a) of final product. By design, any production facility can be easily expanded by simply constructing additional modules of 250,000 t/a. It is on the basis of this completed feasibility study that the JV is planning its next steps in the development of what it is calling the Vanguard One project.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., President and CEO of Gensource and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About EGME

EGME is a diversified conglomerate operating primarily in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia pacific region.

EGME is part of Essel Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate operating in a broad spectrum of industries including media, packaging, infrastructure and technology. Building on Essel Groups 90 year history of developing and promoting businesses, EGME is leading the Groups regional expansion and currently operates subsidiary businesses in the natural resources, energy, industrial supply and logistics, education and financial services sectors. For further information, please visit www.esselgroupme.com

About Gensource

Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province. Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.

Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components - vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and, technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be directed to a single, specific market.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release.

