+++ Born Akademie - Sendung verpasst? Auf bornakademie.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Rüdiger Born noch einmal ansehen. +++
30.08.2017 23:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Gensource Provides Update on its Vanguard Potash Corp Joint Venture

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource) (TSX.V: GSP) is pleased to provide an update on its Vanguard Potash Corp. joint venture ("JV or "Vanguard) with Essel Group ME Limited ("EGME).

Gensource and its JV partner, EGME, signed a shareholder agreement (the "Shareholder Agreement) to create the Vanguard JV on April 4, 2017. The purpose of the JV is to finance, construct and operate a new potash production facility in Saskatchewan on Gensources wholly owned subsurface mineral lease KL 245.

The Company is pleased to advise that the parties (Gensource and EGME) are engaged in ongoing discussions on the operational details of how the JV will be structured and how it will move forward this fall. In-person planning meetings are set for London, UK, in early September to define and agree on the detailed work program and cash flow requirements for Vanguard. A subsequent Vanguard directors meeting is expected where the work plan and cash flow will be reviewed and hopefully approved, which would allow the JV to move ahead with project development activities. The Shareholder Agreement contained a deadline of August 31, 2017 for the completion of certain conditions precedent. With the planning meetings set for early September, the parties have therefore agreed to extend the August 31st deadline to September 30, 2017 to allow for the completion of these planning and approval activities.

On March 31, 2017, Gensource announced the completion of a feasibility study for one of its small scale selective solution mining projects. These small projects are referred to as modules and each module is capable of producing 250,000 tonnes per year (t/a) of final product. By design, any production facility can be easily expanded by simply constructing additional modules of 250,000 t/a. It is on the basis of this completed feasibility study that the JV is planning its next steps in the development of what it is calling the Vanguard One project.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., President and CEO of Gensource and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About EGME

EGME is a diversified conglomerate operating primarily in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia pacific region.

EGME is part of Essel Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate operating in a broad spectrum of industries including media, packaging, infrastructure and technology. Building on Essel Groups 90 year history of developing and promoting businesses, EGME is leading the Groups regional expansion and currently operates subsidiary businesses in the natural resources, energy, industrial supply and logistics, education and financial services sectors. For further information, please visit www.esselgroupme.com

About Gensource

Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province. Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.

Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components - vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and, technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be directed to a single, specific market.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including settlement of a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group on the terms of the memorandum of understanding between EGME and Gensource (announced on November 29, 2016) or at all, the expected timing for release of a reserve estimate and a feasibility study and whether or not the study will conclude that mineral production is feasible on a technical or economic basis, and the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, settlement of a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Gensources mineral properties, the ability to complete a feasibility which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production, Gensources financial condition and prospects, the ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers, including approval of the Yancoal Canada off take agreement by its parent company, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group on the terms as announced or at all, and advance and finance the project in accordance with the terms of the definitive joint venture agreement; an inability to finance and/or complete an update of the resource estimate to a reserve estimate, and a feasibility study which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find distributors and source off-take agreements including approval of the Yancoal Canada off take agreement by its parent company; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensource Potash News
RSS Feed
Gensource Potash zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gensource Potash News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gensource Potash News
Anzeige

Inside

Mit Sparanlagen ist noch niemand reich geworden
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Ölmarkt weiter im Banne von Harvey
DZ BANK  ENI: solides Q2, deutlicher Schuldenabbau, Explorationserfolge sichern die Zukunft
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Trotz Reversal keine Entwarnung
HSBC: Lufthansa  jetzt 4,25 % p.a. sichern!
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
DekaBank: Acht neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf deutsche Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Aktien mit Sicherheit und Potenzial

Für die neue Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins haben unsere Redakteure Aktien identifiziert, die aus ihrer Sicht Sicherheit und Potenzial bieten. Einen besonderen Blick werfen sie dabei auf die Chemie- und Versicherungsbranche. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Magazin, wie Sie "Richtig investieren" und lesen Sie, welche Aktien bei überschaubarem Risiko einiges an Potenzial bieten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Gensource Potash-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensource Potash Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Mythos Gold erwacht zu neuem Leben
Diese Länder sind Paradiese für deutsche Rentner
Diese Wunderfonds sollten Sparer unbedingt kennen
Chips aus Gemüse  klingt leider nur gesund
Kauflaune gut, Aussichten gemischt

News von

Gold-Aktien: Vier Papiere mit glänzenden Aussichten
Insolvente Air Berlin hofft auf Lufthansa und Easyjet
Neues verdrängt Altes: Mit diesen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
DAX: Weichenstellung unmittelbar voraus
BVB-Aktie: Bundesligist einigt sich mit Barcelona über Dembele-Transfer

News von

Eine wichtige Eigenschaft von Bewerbern wird in Deutschland unterschätzt, sagt der Digitalchef von McKinsey
Zu mächtig: Nobelpreisträger plädiert für den Euro-Austritt Deutschlands
Die 10 Berufe, in denen Angestellte das höchste Gehalt verdienen
Deutschland droht ein katastrophaler Immobilien-Crash und es gibt nur einen Ausweg, sagt ein Top-Ökonom
"Es ergibt überhaupt keinen Sinn": Experte warnt vor dem Umstieg auf ein Elektroauto

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Steet-Handel endet grün -- adidas-Aktien ziehen an -- Buffett wird größter Anteilseigner der Bank of America -- Tesla senkt Preise -- RTL, Apple, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus

Inflationsdruck in Deutschland etwas höher als erwartet. Munich Re profitieren von Analystenlob. Bertrandt verdient wegen Zurückhaltung in der Autoindustrie deutlich weniger. Goldpreis steigt in Richtung neues Jahreshoch. VW kündigt US-Rückruf von 280.000 Wagen an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 34: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Sorglos die Koffer packen
In diesen europäischen Ländern kommt man voll auf seine Kosten
Die ärmsten Länder der EU
Hier ist das BIP schlechter als im Durchschnitt
Vor diesen Berufen macht die Digitalisierung keinen Halt
Diese Jobs sind besonders stark bedroht
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Steet-Handel endet grün -- adidas-Aktien ziehen an -- Buffett wird größter Anteilseigner der Bank of America -- Tesla senkt Preise -- RTL, Apple, ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:56 Uhr
Zu mächtig: Nobelpreisträger plädiert für den Euro-Austritt Deutschlands
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu EVOTEC, ProSiebenSat.1, Munich Re, Aurubis und Vonovia
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Amazon906866
ADVA SE510300
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000