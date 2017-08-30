Gensource Provides Update on its Vanguard Potash Corp Joint Venture

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource) (TSX.V: GSP) is
pleased to provide an update on its Vanguard Potash Corp. joint venture
("JV or "Vanguard) with Essel Group ME Limited ("EGME).
Gensource and its JV partner, EGME, signed a shareholder agreement (the
"Shareholder Agreement) to create the Vanguard JV on April 4, 2017. The
purpose of the JV is to finance, construct and operate a new potash
production facility in Saskatchewan on Gensources wholly owned
subsurface mineral lease KL 245.
The Company is pleased to advise that the parties (Gensource and EGME)
are engaged in ongoing discussions on the operational details of how the
JV will be structured and how it will move forward this fall. In-person
planning meetings are set for London, UK, in early September to define
and agree on the detailed work program and cash flow requirements for
Vanguard. A subsequent Vanguard directors meeting is expected where the
work plan and cash flow will be reviewed and hopefully approved, which
would allow the JV to move ahead with project development activities.
The Shareholder Agreement contained a deadline of August 31, 2017 for
the completion of certain conditions precedent. With the planning
meetings set for early September, the parties have therefore agreed to
extend the August 31st deadline to September 30, 2017 to
allow for the completion of these planning and approval activities.
On March 31, 2017, Gensource announced the completion of a feasibility
study for one of its small scale selective solution mining projects.
These small projects are referred to as modules and each module is
capable of producing 250,000 tonnes per year (t/a) of final product. By
design, any production facility can be easily expanded by simply
constructing additional modules of 250,000 t/a. It is on the basis of
this completed feasibility study that the JV is planning its next steps
in the development of what it is calling the Vanguard One project.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release
was reviewed and approved by Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., President and CEO of
Gensource and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
About EGME
EGME is a diversified conglomerate operating primarily in the Europe,
Middle East, Africa and Asia pacific region.
EGME is part of Essel Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate
operating in a broad spectrum of industries including media, packaging,
infrastructure and technology. Building on Essel Groups 90 year history
of developing and promoting businesses, EGME is leading the Groups
regional expansion and currently operates subsidiary businesses in the
natural resources, energy, industrial supply and logistics, education
and financial services sectors. For further information, please visit www.esselgroupme.com
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province.
Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a
management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and
experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components -
vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk; and, technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be
directed to a single, specific market.
