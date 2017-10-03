Gensource Provides Update on Its Vanguard Potash Corp Joint Venture

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource) (TSX.V:GSP) is
pleased to provide an update on its Vanguard Potash Corp. joint venture
("JV or "Vanguard) with Essel Group ME Limited ("EGME).
Gensource and EGME signed a shareholder agreement (the "Shareholder
Agreement) to create the Vanguard JV on April 4, 2017. The purpose of
the JV is to finance, construct and operate a new potash production
facility in Saskatchewan located on Gensources wholly owned subsurface
mineral lease KL 245. The Shareholder Agreement defined commitments for
both parties as well as conditions precedent to the JV. One condition
precedent carried a specific deadline, that of initial capitalization
(termed the Initial Contribution in the Shareholder Agreement) of the JV
by EGME. Despite an extension of the deadline for the Initial
Contribution and recent planning meetings for the JV, as of October 2,
2017, Vanguard has not received the Initial Contribution and, in fact,
has received no funding whatsoever. On that basis, Gensource, in the
best interests of its shareholders, considers the JV Shareholder
Agreement null and void. EGME directors of Vanguard have been removed
from their roles.
We believe that many of our shareholders have anticipated this situation
and have already priced in the risk that EGME may not follow through on
its commitments. Gensource remains amenable to a JV with EGME in the
future if acceptable terms and conditions can be agreed upon and
executed.
Gensource is poised and ready to advance the Vanguard One project, the
initial project for which a detailed feasibility study has been
completed. The opportunity to advance quickly with a low-risk,
small-scale and environmentally friendly project is highly attractive to
many. As previously disclosed, Gensource is in discussions with many
parties to create partnerships and the Company is excited at the
prospect of moving ahead with a partner who has a genuine interest in
potash production: the opportunity for such a party to step into a JV
with an immediate implementation path is compelling.
On May 31, 2017, Gensource announced the completion of a feasibility
study for one of its scalable selective solution mining projects. These
projects are referred to as modules and each module is capable of
producing 250,000 tonnes per year of final product. By design, any
production facility can be easily expanded by simply installing
additional modules of 250,000 t/a. The Vanguard One project is in the
environmental assessment process with the Ministry of Environment of the
Government of Saskatchewan.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release
was reviewed and approved by Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., President and CEO of
Gensource and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
About Gensource
Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on
developing the next potash production facility in that province.
Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a
management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and
experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.
Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components -
vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production
capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side
risk; and, technical innovation which will allow for a small and
economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be
directed to a single, specific market.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002006630/en/