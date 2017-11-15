Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has appointed Gerry OSullivan as Executive Vice President, Global TV and Video. In his new role he will drive the product development strategy that ensures that Eutelsat continues to offer customers the most innovative video services across its global footprint.

Video, Eutelsats most longstanding activity, accounts for 65% of the Groups business. Eutelsats market-leading neighbourhoods broadcast 6,700 TV channels, of which 1,200 are in HD, to more than one billion viewers around the globe. The company is a pioneer in Ultra HD broadcasting and is actively strengthening its digital content strategies in order to accompany pay-TV operators, broadcasters and entertainment companies as they expand their customer proposition.

Gerry is an international media executive with extensive experience of commercial, marketing, operational and technical strategies for leading broadcasters and system operators, including the BBC, BSkyB, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Fox News and ABC. His executive positions at BSkyB from 2000 to 2010 include Director of Strategic Product Management, responsible for innovations that include the launch of Sky+ HD and Video on Demand services. From 2011 to 2013 he was Senior Vice President Global TV and Entertainment at Deutsche Telekom to develop its global media business. Most recently, at Digicel Group, he devised strategies on cloud-based multi-screen consumer propositions and steered the launch of IPTV across the Caribbean.

Michel Azibert, Eutelsats Chief Commercial and Development Officer, said: "Were delighted to welcome Gerry to Eutelsat. His impressive combination of relevant experience will fuel our commitment to enhancing our customer value proposition and to pursuing the most innovative video roadmap in our industry.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,700 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 32 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

