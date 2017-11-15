Regulatory News:
Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) has appointed Gerry OSullivan as
Executive Vice President, Global TV and Video. In his new role he will
drive the product development strategy that ensures that Eutelsat
continues to offer customers the most innovative video services across
its global footprint.
Video, Eutelsats most longstanding activity, accounts for 65% of the
Groups business. Eutelsats market-leading neighbourhoods broadcast
6,700 TV channels, of which 1,200 are in HD, to more than one billion
viewers around the globe. The company is a pioneer in Ultra HD
broadcasting and is actively strengthening its digital content
strategies in order to accompany pay-TV operators, broadcasters and
entertainment companies as they expand their customer proposition.
Gerry is an international media executive with extensive experience of
commercial, marketing, operational and technical strategies for leading
broadcasters and system operators, including the BBC, BSkyB, Deutsche
Telekom, Digicel, Fox News and ABC. His executive positions at BSkyB
from 2000 to 2010 include Director of Strategic Product Management,
responsible for innovations that include the launch of Sky+ HD and Video
on Demand services. From 2011 to 2013 he was Senior Vice President
Global TV and Entertainment at Deutsche Telekom to develop its global
media business. Most recently, at Digicel Group, he devised strategies
on cloud-based multi-screen consumer propositions and steered the launch
of IPTV across the Caribbean.
Michel Azibert, Eutelsats Chief Commercial and Development Officer,
said: "Were delighted to welcome Gerry to Eutelsat. His impressive
combination of relevant experience will fuel our commitment to enhancing
our customer value proposition and to pursuing the most innovative video
roadmap in our industry.
