Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. Terminates Loan Agreement to Become Shareholder of 19.9% of the Issued and Outstanding Shares of Almonty

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX-V:AII)
Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX-V:AII) ("Almonty) announces that it
has reached agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. ("GTP)
on the termination of a loan agreement pursuant to which Almonty was
indebted to GTP in the amount of USD$7,043,128 (CAD$9,415,183) of
principal and accrued interest.
In consideration for the termination of the loan agreement, Almonty will
issue to GTP 27,562,500 common shares (the "Consideration Shares)
of Almonty at a deemed price equal to CAD$0.3325 and will issue to GTP a
convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debenture) in the
principal amount of USD$172,772. The issuance of stock reflects a 25.5%
premium over current market. The Convertible Debenture will be
convertible into common shares of Almonty at a price per common share
equal to $0.265 (being the closing market price on the trading day prior
to the date of this news release).
The Consideration Shares, when issued, will represent 19.9% of the
issued and outstanding common shares of Almonty.
The issuance of the Consideration Shares and the Convertible Debenture
is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
To the
extent that the conversion of the Convertible Debenture would result in
GTP becoming a "control person, as defined in the Corporate Finance
Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange, GTP shall not be entitled to
exercise such conversion rights until Almonty receives shareholder
approval therefor.
Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented, "GTP has
been a loyal and highly valued customer and business partner of Almonty
for years. The exchange of the outstanding loan owed to them at a price
in excess of the current market price reflects the conviction of GTP
that Almonty stock is currently undervalued. This marks the first time
in the 95-year history of the GTP/Plansee Group taking a direct
ownership position in a Tungsten concentrate producer. This new equity
position reinforces our and GTPs view of the longevity and solid
foundation that Almonty is built upon and we can now count the largest
consumer of Tungsten concentrate outside of China as a significant
ongoing partner in the continuing development of the company and our
Sangdong project. We look forward to an ongoing successful business
relationship with GTP. Furthermore, the exchange of the loan to equity
provides significant balance sheet relief to Almonty. This marks the
commencement of our balance sheet improvement program now that we have
completed the substantial consolidation of the non-Chinese Tungsten
concentrate sector and prior to announcing the funding of our 100% owned
Sangdong project. As our balance sheet improvement program continues to
evolve we will notify the market accordingly.
About Almonty
The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc.
is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its
Los Santos Mine in western Spain, its Wolfram Camp Mine in north
Queensland, Australia and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as
the development of the Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, Korea
and the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los
Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located
approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces
tungsten concentrate. The Wolfram Camp Mine was acquired by Almonty in
September 2014 and is located approximately 130 kilometres west of
Cairns in northern Queensland, Australia and has produced tungsten and
molybdenum concentrate, although the Wolfram Camp Mine is not currently
producing due to ongoing refurbishment of the processing plant. The
Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located
approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired
in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine,
which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world
and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of
China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100%
interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 51% of, and also has an
irrevocable option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in, the
Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further
information about Almontys activities may be found at www.almonty.com
and under Almontys profile at www.sedar.com.
