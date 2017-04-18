24.04.2017 07:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
-1 of 2- 24 Apr 2017 05:00:00 UTC  DJ GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer . Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Source: Globenewswire

-- Transaction remains on track to close towards the end of the second quarter of 2017

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 24 April 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today announced that Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd for $280 per share, payable in US dollars, per the offer prospectus of February 16, 2017.

At the expiration of the additional acceptance period on April 21, 2017, 16:00 hrs CEST, a total of 99,303,760 Actelion shares were tendered, corresponding to 92.51% of the 107,339,642 Actelion shares covered by the tender offer. Including the Actelion shares tendered, Janssen and Actelion, a person acting in concert with Janssen, held as of the end of the additional acceptance period 100,665,760 Actelion shares, corresponding to 92.62% of the voting rights and the share capital of Actelion (including the Actelion shares issued until the end of the additional acceptance period out of Actelion's conditional capital due to the exercise of awards under Actelion's equity plans).

As a consequence of this tender rate, Actelion expects to be excluded from the SMI(R) blue-chip index by SIX Swiss Exchange.

Based on the current understanding of the regulatory approval proceedings in different jurisdictions, the settlement of the tender offer is expected to occur, subject to the satisfaction of all relevant conditions to the tender offer, including regulatory approvals, towards the end of the second quarter of 2017.

As previously announced, as part of the transaction, Actelion will spin out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Idorsia Ltd. The shares of Idorsia are expected to be distributed to Actelion's shareholders as a dividend in kind and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on the day of the settlement of the tender offer. An affiliate of Janssen Holding GmbH will initially hold 16 percent of the shares of Idorsia Ltd and have rights to potentially increase to 32 percent through a convertible note.

###

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

ABOUT ACTELION LTD

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland. Actelion shares are currently traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(R) ). All trademarks are legally protected.

For further information please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential transaction between Johnson & Johnson and Actelion Ltd. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions for the transaction, including clearance by relevant merger control authorities and the receipt of regulatory approvals for the transaction; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and domestic and foreign health care reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies to successfully integrate the products, employees/operations and clinical work of Actelion, as well as the ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of Actelion's products. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors and the general risks associated with the respective businesses of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion can be found in Johnson & Johnson's publicly available filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Actelion's publicly available filings on its website. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.actelion.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson or Actelion. Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Actelion undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares in Actelion or Actelion's ADSs, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract there for. Shareholders of Actelion are urged to read the offer documents which are or will be available at http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm.

OFFER RESTRICTIONS

The public tender (öffentliches Kaufangebot) offer described in the offer prospectus (the Offer) is not being made and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such an Offer would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Johnson & Johnson or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any material way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such documents relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of Actelion by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction.

NOTICE TO U.S. HOLDERS

The Offer described in this communication is being made for the registered shares of Actelion, a Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States of America (U.S.). The Offer is being made in the U.S. pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the U.S. Exchange Act), subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 and Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act and any exemptions from such requirements granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws. U.S. holders of registered shares of Actelion (Actelion Shares) are encouraged to consult with their legal, financial and tax advisors regarding the Offer.

The shareholders of Actelion should review the offer prospectus (the Offer Prospectus) and all other Offer documents carefully.

According to the laws of Switzerland, Actelion Shares tendered into the Offer may generally not be withdrawn after they are tendered except under certain circumstances, in particular if a competing offer for the Actelion Shares is launched. (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 24, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-24-17

-2 of 2- 24 Apr 2017 05:00:00 UTC  DJ GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional -2-
In accordance with the laws of Switzerland and subject to applicable regulatory requirements, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries and affiliates or their respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents for Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries or affiliates) may from time to time after the date of the Offer Prospectus, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase Actelion Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Actelion Shares from shareholders of Actelion who are willing to sell their Actelion Shares outside the Offer from time to time, including purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices, and shall comply with applicable laws and regulations in Switzerland and applicable U.S. securities regulation and pursuant to exemptive relief granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act. Any such purchases will not be made at prices higher than the offer price or on terms more favorable than those offered pursuant to the Offer unless the offer price is increased accordingly. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase will be publicly disclosed in the U.S. on Johnson & Johnson's website to the extent that such information is made public in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of Switzerland. In addition, the financial advisor to Actelion and, subject to applicable Swiss and U.S. regulation and pursuant to exemptive relief granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the financial advisor to Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Actelion, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.

It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of U.S. securities laws, since the Offeror and Actelion are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a U.S. or non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. holder of Actelion Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. In addition, the receipt of shares of Idorsia Ltd pursuant to the demerger distribution by a U.S. holder of Actelion Shares may be taxable as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each shareholder of Actelion is urged to consult his or her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of an acceptance of the Offer. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer, (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer, or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.

AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are aware that there are "unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt Programs concerning Actelion Shares. The Offer is not being made for American Depositary Shares representing Actelion Shares (ADSs), nor for American Depositary Receipts evidencing such ADSs (ADRs). However, the Offer is being made for the Actelion Shares that are represented by the ADSs. Holders of ADSs and ADRs are encouraged to consult with the appropriate depositary regarding the tender of Actelion Shares that are represented by ADSs. Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are unaware of whether any respective depositary will make arrangements to tender the underlying Actelion Shares into the Offer on behalf of holders of ADSs or ADRs.

Holders of ADSs may present their ADSs to the appropriate depositary for cancellation and (upon compliance with the terms of the deposit agreements relating to the "unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt Program concerning Actelion Shares, including payment of the depositary's fees and any applicable transfer fees, taxes and governmental charges) delivery of Actelion Shares to them, in order to become shareholders of Actelion. The Offer may then be accepted in accordance with its terms for the Actelion Shares delivered to holders of ADSs upon such cancellation. Holders of ADSs should be aware, however, that in order to tender in this manner, they may need to have an account in Switzerland into which the Actelion Shares can be delivered.

Press release PDF: http://hugin.info/131801/R/2097882/794442.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via Globenewswire

--- Ende der Mitteilung ---

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gewerbestrasse 16 Allschwil Schweiz

ISIN: CH0010532478;

http://www.actelion.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   April 24, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-24-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Actelion Ltd.

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:30 Uhr
GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional -2- (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
Press Release: Publication of the provisional -2- (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
Press Release: Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (Dow Jones)
07:00 Uhr
GNW-News: Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (dpa-afx)
20.04.17
Schweizer Leitindex: Actelion droht aus SMI zu fliegen (Handelsblatt)
20.04.17
Actelion feiert im April Börsen-Dernière (Handelszeitung)
18.04.17
Johnson & Johnson: Help Me Actelion, You?re My Only Hope (EN, Barrons)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Actelion NewsRSS Feed
Actelion zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Actelion Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
21.12.2012Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
19.12.2012Actelion outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
18.12.2012Actelion buySarasin Research
15.02.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
21.12.2012Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
19.12.2012Actelion outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
18.12.2012Actelion buySarasin Research
03.05.2012Actelion equal-weightMorgan Stanley
02.05.2012Actelion neutralCitigroup Corp.
19.04.2012Actelion neutralSarasin Research
15.02.2012Actelion neutralNomura
14.02.2012Actelion neutralSarasin Research
29.09.2009Actelion sellUBS AG
17.04.2009Actelion sellCitigroup Corp.
02.04.2009Actelion ausgestopptDer Aktionär
03.03.2008Actelion sellCitigroup Corp.
22.12.2005Actelion kein NeueinstiegDer Aktionär

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Actelion Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Actelion News

10.04.17GlobeNewswire/Actelion ändert Finanzberichterstattung
10.04.17GNW-News: Actelion ändert Finanzberichterstattung
10.04.17Press Release: Actelion amends its financial reporting schedule
05.04.17GlobeNewswire/Ordentliche Generalversammlung 2017 von Actelion
05.04.17GNW-News: Ordentliche Generalversammlung 2017 von Actelion
31.03.17Press Release: Johnson & Johnson publishes -2-
05.04.17Press Release: Actelion's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2017
31.03.17Press Release: Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
05.04.17Pharma: Actelion-Aktionäre segnen Übernahmepläne ab
31.03.17Actelion-Aktie: J&J bringt Übernahme unter Dach und Fach
Weitere Actelion News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Neuwahlen in Großbritannien
Société Générale: In der Zeichnung: 1,50% Bonitätsabhängige Schuldverschreibung auf Metro AG
Breaking News und Analysen direkt aus dem Handelsraum per WhatsApp aufs Handy!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 24. April bis 30. April 2017
HSBC: US-Automarkt bremst und Tesla gibt Vollgas?
UBS: Siemens AG: Kräftige Erholung eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Aufschrei der Anleger: Zalando im Fokus
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Actelion-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Actelion Peer Group News

23.04.17BB Biotech: Wichtige News zu den größten Beteiligungen Incyte und Ionis
21.04.17BB Biotech: Neuer Wert im Portfolio. bei Novo-Nordisk aufgestockt
21.04.17BB Biotech: Hoher Gewinn im ersten Quartal. hohe Dividendenrendite
21.04.17DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech meldet erfreuliches Quartalsergebnis
21.04.17DGAP-Ad hoc: BB BIOTECH AG
21.04.17DGAP-Ad hoc: BB BIOTECH AG
20.04.17BB-Biotech-Beteiligung Tesaro: Jetzt wird Geld verdient – 60 Prozent Upside-Potenzial?
20.04.17BB Biotech: Präsident ist kein Problem
20.04.17Gerard Hoetmer. Formerly at Unilever and Corbion. Proposed to Succeed Sir Tom McKillop as Evolva Chairman
18.04.17BB Biotech-Beteiligung Incyte unter Druck: Vom Highflyer zum Ballasttank?

News von

Frankreichs Wähler retten Euro vor dem Horrorszenario
Die Tricks der Autovermieter bei der Leihwagen-Rückgabe
Das schreckliche Ende der goldenen Regentin
An der Discounterkasse trifft mich der Rabatt-Schock
Wo Autofahrer in Deutschland am günstigsten tanken

News von

Frankreich Wahl Ticker +++ Erleichterung an Finanzmärkten - Gold dreht nach starken Verluste ins Plus
22 Prozent Luft nach oben: Fünf deutsche Aktien-Favoriten für das zweite Quartal
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Top-Aktien mit hoher Ausschüttung und viel Potenzial
Duell um Europa: Macron und Le Pen kämpfen um Einzug in Élyséepalast
Aareal Bank-Aktie, Hannover Rück und Co.: Die günstigsten Aktien der Welt

News von

Ein Experte empfiehlt Immobilienanlegern: Keine Angst vor Konservatismus
Dieses Land will mit einem ungewöhnlichen Experiment das Münzgeld komplett abschaffen
Warum die Geldautomaten-Gebühr den Sparkassen mehr schadet, als sie ihnen bringt
Frankreich-Wahl: Was die Kandidaten für Deutschland bedeuten
So sagt die Deutsche Telekom den US-Riesen Google und Amazon den Kampf an

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen überwiegend schwächer -- Frankreich-Wahl: Macron und Le Pen Gewinner -- Becton Dickinson schluckt C.R. Bard: Milliarden-Übernahme in Medizintechnik-Branche

SNB: Könnten gegen Franken-Aufwertung nach Frankreich-Wahl vorgehen. EZB-Ratsmitglied Nowotny: Wenn nötig ELA-Mittel für französische Banken. Venezuela will Gold-Deal: Oppositions-Appell an Deutsche Bank.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
KW 16: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Tops und Flops
So entwickelten sich die Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2017
Tops und Flops
So performten die DAX-Unternehmen im ersten Quartal 2017
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress
Diese relaxten Berufe werden gut bezahlt
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
Das machen Ex-Spitzensportler nach ihrer Karriere
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Anleger sind besorgt um Wahlausgang in Frankreich. Erwarten Sie einen Sieg der Euro-Kritiker?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
adidas AGA1EWWW
Siemens AG723610
BayerBAY001