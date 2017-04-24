+++ Montag ist Harry-Tag. Die traditionelle Trading-Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" von BNP Paribas und Harald Weygand heute wieder um 19 Uhr. +++
15.05.2017 17:59
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

GNW-News: Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the

transaction with Johnson & Johnson

. Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Source: Globenewswire

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 15 May 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today

announced changes to its executive team that would only take effect upon closing

of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson expected towards the end of the second

quarter 2017.

Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as the Global Head of Actelion,

to take effect upon closing of the transaction.

Dr. Griffiths, PhD has served as the Company Group Chairman, Janssen EMEA, since

January 2011. Prior to leading Janssen EMEA, she was responsible for the EMEA

Market Access unit. She has also served as International Vice President for

Janssen-Cilag Northern Europe; Vice President, EMEA Biopharmaceuticals; and

Managing Director, Ortho Biotech UK & Ireland.

Otto Schwarz, PhD, will retire from his position as Chief Operating Officer,

upon close of the transaction. He will work closely with Jane Griffiths as

senior advisor for the 12 months following the completion of the transaction on

the smooth integration of Actelion into Janssen/Johnson & Johnson  and the

seamless execution of Actelion's commercial strategies to maintain the strong

momentum.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to thank

Otto for his very significant contributions to the success of Actelion in the

almost 9 years since he joined the company. Under his leadership Tracleer was

built into a global brand with almost 1.7 billion Swiss francs in peak sales. He

also led and managed the highly successful launches of Opsumit, Uptravi and

Veletri, thus replacing the leading drug in the category with a diversified,

outcome-based portfolio, which has a strong long-term growth potential to

achieve leading positions in shaping the treatment paradigms in PAH, an

achievement which is a rare feat  in our industry."

###

NOTES TO EDITORS

Actelion Ltd.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides in patients with cutaneous T-cell

lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,600 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico,

Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland.

Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN). All

trademarks are legally protected.

For further information please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating

to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates",  "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks",  "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions.  Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment

and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

Medienmitteilung PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2104828/798821.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via GlobeNewswire

http://www.actelion.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Actelion Ltd.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17:59 Uhr
GNW-News: Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson (dpa-afx)
28.04.17
Adieu Actelion: Welche Titel sich als Alternative anbieten (Handelszeitung)
27.04.17
GlobeNewswire/Publication of the definitive -2- (Dow Jones)
27.04.17
GlobeNewswire/Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (Dow Jones)
27.04.17
Press Release: Publication of the definitive -2- (Dow Jones)
27.04.17
Press Release: Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (Dow Jones)
27.04.17
GNW-News: Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer (dpa-afx)
24.04.17
Lonza ersetzt Actelion im SMI (Handelszeitung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Actelion NewsRSS Feed
Actelion zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Actelion Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
21.12.2012Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
19.12.2012Actelion outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
18.12.2012Actelion buySarasin Research
15.02.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
08.01.2013Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
21.12.2012Actelion kaufenVontobel Research
19.12.2012Actelion outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
18.12.2012Actelion buySarasin Research
03.05.2012Actelion equal-weightMorgan Stanley
02.05.2012Actelion neutralCitigroup Corp.
19.04.2012Actelion neutralSarasin Research
15.02.2012Actelion neutralNomura
14.02.2012Actelion neutralSarasin Research
29.09.2009Actelion sellUBS AG
17.04.2009Actelion sellCitigroup Corp.
02.04.2009Actelion ausgestopptDer Aktionär
03.03.2008Actelion sellCitigroup Corp.
22.12.2005Actelion kein NeueinstiegDer Aktionär

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Actelion Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Actelion News

24.04.17GNW-News: Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
28.04.17Adieu Actelion: Welche Titel sich als Alternative anbieten
27.04.17GNW-News: Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
27.04.17GlobeNewswire/Publication of the definitive -2-
27.04.17GlobeNewswire/Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
24.04.17GlobeNewswire/Publication of the provisional -2-
27.04.17Press Release: Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
27.04.17Press Release: Publication of the definitive -2-
24.04.17Press Release: Publication of the provisional -2-
24.04.17Press Release: Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
Weitere Actelion News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 13. Mai bis 19. Mai 2017
Nach Kursexplosion: Levermann-Anhänger kauft Nvidia-Aktie
UBS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Neues Mehrjahreshoch greifbar
Das ist der Grund für den plötzlichen Ölpreisanstieg!
Société Générale: Neue Discount-Zertifikate auf volatile Aktien
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
HSBC: Merck KGaA (Weekly) - Mit neuem Rekordhoch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

SAP - Digitalisierung ist eine Goldgrube!

Das Softwarehaus aus Walldorf dominiert den globalen Markt für Unternehmenssoftware. Selbst das innovative Silicon Valley kann den Deutschen nicht das Wasser reichen. Das hat mittlerweile auch die Wall Street erkannt. Der DAX-Titel befindet sich auf Rekordjagd. Immer mehr US-Investoren springen auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, wie die Digitalisierung die Aktie antreibt und warum SAP für Trader und Investoren interessant ist.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Actelion-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Actelion Peer Group News

14.05.17Better Buy: Gilead Sciences. Inc. vs. Amgen Inc.
07.05.17Better Buy: Amgen Inc. vs. Johnson & Johnson
07.05.17Better Buy: Amgen Inc. vs. Johnson & Johnson
03.05.17Lonza - der Schweizer Gipfelstürmer
02.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Berichtsaison läutet Ende der Konsolidierung ein
02.05.17DAX erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch und überspringt 12.500 Punkte
02.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Athen mit Gläubiger-Einigung sehr fest
02.05.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX scheitert zunächst am Allzeithoch
29.04.17Amgen: The Bear Case From a Bull
27.04.17MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street ohne Schwung - Technologiewerte vorn

News von

Die FDP hat die glücklichsten Wähler
So grillt man heute
Der SPD droht das gleiche Schicksal wie der T-Aktie
Ärger mit dem Bauträger - was Sie jetzt tun sollten
Das ist das Ende des Preisrutsches im Mobilfunk

News von

Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Diese fünf deutschen Nebenwerte haben Überflieger-Qualitäten
Goldpreis: Die Profis sind pessimistisch
K+S-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Ob die Rallye weitergeht - Was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot

News von

Eine Deutsche gründete ohne Investoren mehrere erfolgreiche Unternehmen - ihre Methode ist simpel und effektiv
Eine Personalerin rät: So antwortet man am besten auf die Frage "Warum sollten wir Sie einstellen?"
Ein kleines deutsches Startup hat adidas mit einer bahnbrechenden Idee überzeugt
Apple arbeitet nicht an einem Auto, sondern an etwas viel größerem
44 der härtesten Fragen, die euch Apple im Vorstellungsgespräch stellt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt nach neuem Rekordhoch fester -- RWE macht weniger Umsatz und Gewinn -- Tesla verliert nach Analystenabstufung kräftig -- Neuer K+S-Chef sucht Großaktionär -- Rocket Internet im Fokus

E.ON platziert Anleihen von insgesamt 2 Milliarden Euro. iPhone 8 soll Apple auf neuen Rekord-Börsenwert treiben. Diese verpasste Investment-Chance bereut Warren Buffett. JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Analystenlob verleiht JENOPTIK neue Kraft. TUI weitet operativen Verlust aus. Infineon-Aktie auf 15-Jahreshoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
KW 19: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 19: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Metropolen der Superreichen
In diesen Städten leben die meisten Milliardäre
Utopische Summen
Die teuersten Fußballtransfers der Saison 2016/17
Länder mit den meisten Aktionären
Hier handeln die Menschen am liebsten
Aktion Frühjahrsputz: Die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Das Geld hinter der Entwicklung
So viel Budget haben die Formel 1-Teams 2017
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Vom Cyber-Angriff vom Wochenende waren mehr als 200.000 Ziele in über 150 Länder betroffen. Waren auch Sie Ziel dieser Attacke?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
K+S AGKSAG88
BMW AG519000
Infineon AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T