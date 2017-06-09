GNW-News: Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson

Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the transaction with Johnson & Johnson

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Actelion announces changes to its executive team upon completion of the

transaction with Johnson & Johnson

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 14 June 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today

announced changes to its executive team that will take effect upon the

settlement of the public tender offer by Johnson & Johnson's Swiss subsidiary,

Janssen Holding GmbH, for all publicly held shares of Actelion which is expected

to occur on 16 June 2017 (Settlement).

As previously announced, Jane Griffiths will assume the position as Actelion's

Global Head and Otto Schwarz will retire from his position as Chief Operating

Officer upon Settlement. Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO, André C. Muller, CFO, and Guy

Braunstein, Head of Global Clinical Development, will leave Actelion's executive

committee, which will be dissolved as of Settlement, and move to Idorsia Ltd on

16 June 2017. Jane Griffiths will be supported in her top executive role at

Actelion by a newly formed leadership team. Nicholas Franco, who has been the

Chief Business Development Officer, will be a member of this leadership team

going forward.

Actelion Ltd.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.

Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides in patients with cutaneous T-cell

lymphoma.

Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,600 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including the US, Japan, China, Russia and Mexico,

Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland.

Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN). All

trademarks are legally protected.

For further information please contact:

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

