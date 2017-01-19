GNW-News: RoodMicrotec-Optionsscheine ISIN NL0011556972 zum Bezugspreis von 0,21 EUR ausübbar von 2. bis 6. Oktober 2017

RoodMicrotec-Optionsscheine ISIN NL0011556972 zum Bezugspreis von 0,21 EUR ausübbar von 2. bis 6. Oktober 2017

Zwolle - 27. September 2017

Die Optionsscheine der RoodMicrotec N.V. mit der ISIN-Nummer NL0011556972 und

einem Bezugspreis von 0,21 Euro sind bis zum 31. Dezember 2018 jeweils in der

ersten Woche eines jeden neuen Quartals ausübbar.

Der nächste Ausübungszeitraum startet am Montag, den 2. Oktober 2017 und läuft

bis einschließlich Freitag, den 6. Oktober 2017.

Bitte beachten Sie, dass bei Ihrer Bank oder Ihrem Wertpapierhaus aufgrund des

Administrationsprozesses kürzere Fristen gelten können. Bitte senden Sie das

beigefügte Formular an Ihre Bank oder Ihr Wertpapierhaus.

Über RoodMicrotec

Mit mehr als 45 Jahren Erfahrung als unabhängiger Value-Added-Dienstleister für

die Mikro- und Optoelektronik. bietet RoodMicrotec ein "Alles aus einer Hand"-

Angebot für Fabless-Firmen. OEMs und anderen Geschäftspartnern an. RoodMicrotec

hat sich mit seinen powerful solutions eine starke Position in Europa aufgebaut.

Unsere Dienstleistungen erfüllen die höchsten Industrie- und

Qualitätsanforderungen. wie sie in den Bereichen Luft- und Raumfahrt. Automobil.

Telekommunikation. Medizin. IT und Elektronik gefordert werden.

'Certified by RoodMicrotec' bedeutet Prüfen von Produkten unter anderem gemäß

dem strengen ISO/TS 16949-Standard für Zulieferer der Automobilindustrie. Die

Firma besitzt akkreditierte Labors für Test und Qualifikation gemäß der Norm

ISO/IEC 17025.

Die Value-Added Dienstleistungen umfassen (eXtended) Supply Chain Management,

Fehler- & Technologieanalysen, Qualifikationen und messenden Burn-In, Test- &

Produkt-Engineering, Produktionstest (einschließlich Bauelemente-programmierung

und End-of-Line-Dienstleistungen), ESD/ESDFOS Evaluation & Training, Qualitäts-

und Zuverlässigkeits-Beratung und den kompletten Herstellprozess mit Partnern.

RoodMicrotec besitzt Niederlassungen in Deutschland (Dresden. Nördlingen.

Stuttgart). in Großbritannien (Bath) und in den Niederlanden (Zwolle).

Für mehr Informationen besuchen Sie unsere Webseite http://www.roodmicrotec.com

Diese Pressemitteilung wird in Englisch, Niederländisch und Deutsch publiziert.

Sollten Unterschiede in den Versionen bestehen, dann hat die Englische Fassung

Gültigkeit.

Anhang

Schedule 2 - Exercise Notice Warrants RoodMicrotec N.V.

(ISIN of the Warrants: NL0011556972)

To : NIBC Markets N.V.

E-mail : corporate.actions@nibc.com

Telephone number : +31 20 550 8748

:

The undersigned

Admitted Institution( 1) :..........................

Street :..........................

Postal code/City :..........................

Contact person :..........................

Telephone No. :..........................

E-mail :..........................

EGSP account number :..........................

Name corresponding Bank :..........................

Account number with corresponding Bank

:..........................

Please fill out in clear writing

Hereby exercises under the conditions of the Warrants on behalf of:

................................ custody clients

exercising......................................................... Warrants

To subscribe for:

......................... Ordinary Shares, against payment of

EUR......................................................

The undersigned hereby declares that they have the warrants which are being

exercised in their administration and guarantees that the warrants are being

exercised in compliance with the restrictions and conditions as set out in the

Plan.

The undersigned hereby undertakes to transfer the Warrants to the ENL Agent free

of payment to EGSP 29159, NDC 106 prior to the Exercise Closing Time. The

undersigned hereby undertakes that the aggregate shares being subscribed for

will be paid for in accordance with the instructions as received by the ENL

Agent. The undersigned hereby declares to amend the relevant securities account

in which such Warrants are held in respect of all of the Warrants exercised.

....................(Place)

....................(Date)

By: :...............................

Name: :...............................

Title: :...............................

____________

1) Warrants can only be exercised by Admitted Institutions on behalf

of their custody clients

RoodMicrotec_Warrants ISIN NL0011556972_D:

http://hugin.info/130789/R/2137158/817917.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via GlobeNewswire

http://www.roodmicrotec.com/