Gold Reserve Provides September Venezuela Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve or the
"Company) is pleased to provide an update on current and ongoing
activities in Venezuela with respect to the Siembra Minera
gold/copper/silver project (owned 45% by the Company and 55% by the
Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela) located in southeastern Venezuela.
Engineering activities focused both on the early works saprolite gold
plant and the primary gold/copper/silver plant are continuing with the
completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA) in accordance
with National Instrument 43-101 expected in late October. In addition,
Siembra Minera has held a number of recent meetings in the local area
and at the mine site with the local and indigenous communities and small
miners who have reacted positively to the project. New offices in
Caracas and Puerto Ordaz are expected to be established in the coming
weeks, as well as initial facilities at the project site. Siembra Minera
expects to host project meetings in Caracas and Puerto Ordaz, as well as
at the project site near Las Claritas in Bolivar State, in the coming
weeks.
Onsite malaria abatement and treatment programs are continuing and are
expected to be intensified in the coming months. Several permitting
applications were submitted to various government agencies in August.
Once issued, these permits will allow for early works related to the
primary project as well as the fast tracking of the early works
saprolite mill.
The Companys annual meeting of shareholders was held on August 29, 2017
and all management proposals were passed. The Company has also reported
second quarter 2017 after-tax profit of US$56.3 million (US$0.55 per
share) versus a US$4.6 million loss (US$0.06 per share) for the first
six months of 2016. Revenues were US$99.0 million versus no revenues in
the same period of 2016.
The Company also announces that it has received the scheduled September
installment payment of US$29.5 million from the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela ("Venezuela) pursuant to the Settlement Agreement between the
Company and Venezuela.
Doug Belanger, President, stated, "We are pleased with the progress to
date on the Siembra Minera Project and look forward to its presentation
to the financial community when the 43-101 PEA is completed. The Company
has received now over US$128 million from Venezuela as part of the
settlement and we are very optimistic about our new partnership on the
project.
Further information regarding the Company can be located at www.goldreserveinc.com,
www.sec.gov,
and www.sedar.com.
