31.05.2017 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Graham Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors, at its regular meeting, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2017.

ABOUT Graham CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Companys equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Grahams global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Grahams equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Grahams reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Graham Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.05.17
Graham says Russia probe seems to be a criminal investigation (EN, Market Watch)
11.05.17
If Benjamin Graham Were Alive, What Value Stocks Would He Find? (EN, Forbes)
04.05.17
Graham Holdings Sees Earnings Sink (EN, MotleyFool)
04.05.17
Graham Holdings Sees Earnings Sink (FOX Business)
04.04.17
South Ayawilca drilling could reveal a 'world class discovery', says Tinka resources' Graham Carman (Proactiveinvestors)
31.03.17
Benjamin Graham Investing: 3 Stocks to Buy for the Intelligent Energy Sector Investor (EN, MotleyFool)
21.03.17
Graham Partners Sells Chelsea Building Products (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
02.03.17
Key Words: Lindsey Graham on the Sessions-Russia furor: May need special prosecutor (EN, MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Graham News
RSS Feed
Graham zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Graham Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Graham News

04.05.17Graham Holdings Sees Earnings Sink
18.05.17Graham says Russia probe seems to be a criminal investigation
04.05.17Graham Holdings Sees Earnings Sink
11.05.17If Benjamin Graham Were Alive. What Value Stocks Would He Find?
Weitere Graham News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Mit Sparanlagen ist noch niemand reich geworden
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DAX bald bei 15.000 Punkten! Diese Argumente sprechen dafür!
DZ BANK  Salzgitter: Q1 besser als erwartet, Anhebung der Unternehmensprognose
UBS: Commerzbank AG: Konsolidierung innerhalb des intakten Aufwärtstrends
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® - Kommt jetzt die Sommerflaute?
Vontobel: Aareal Bank - Harte Kernkapitalquote im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
 "FoodBevPack" und "fsg" im Fokus Einstieg nach einem Kurseinbruch
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Graham-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Graham Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hauptsache, das Geld ist aus China raus
Für Immobilieneigentümer gibt es drei Risiken
Ist die Inflation schon wieder vorbei?
Das steckt hinter Trumps Wut auf Deutschland
Politische Sorgen halten Anleger in Atem

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Diese vier Chemie-Aktien empfiehlt die Deutsche Bank
DAX: Warum die Luft raus ist
Daimler-Aktie: Warum das Papier mit dem Stern auf eine Trendwende zusteuert
Deutsche Bank-Aktie an Dax-Ende: Negativer Ausblick auf die Branche

News von

Eine Studie zeigt eine Wahrheit über das bedingungslose Grundeinkommen, die viele nicht hören wollen
Experten warnen, dass der Tesla-Traum sehr bald platzen wird
Der wertvollste Vermögenswert ist weder eine Immobilie noch das Ersparte - ein Finanzplaner erklärt, warum
Milliardenmarkt: Elon Musks neuester Geniestreich ist schon bis 2018 ausverkauft
Ein US-Unternehmen könnte die Lösung für eines der größten Probleme von Elektro-Autos gefunden haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus

Exxon-Aktionäre fordern Klarheit zu Klimawandel. UBS sieht Commerzbank als großen Profiteur steigender Zinsen. PPG Industries muss sich mit Milliarden-Offerte für Akzo Nobel sputen. Vapiano-Aktie: Restaurantkette will noch dieses Jahr an die Börse. LafargeHolcim startet Aktienrückkauf für bis zu eine Milliarde Franken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
KW 21: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 21: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
CEO des Jahres
Das sind die besten CEOs in Deutschland
Qualitätsstandards
Diese Länder haben den höchsten Qualitätsstandard
EU-Vergleich der Arbeitskosten 2016
So viel kostet eine Stunde Arbeit in Europa
Investmentbanken mit den höchsten Einnahmen
Diese Geldhäuser wissen, wie man Geld verdient
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Dow Jones am Ende leichter -- Uniper-Aktie auf Höhenflug - Offenbar Kaufinteresse von Fortum -- Geringere Verluste bei Rocket Internet -- METRO, Glencore im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Ford-Aktie: Wer mit dem Ford fort fährt...
Aktie im Fokus
22:50 Uhr
Uniper-Aktie schießt hoch - Finnischer Versorger Fortum will Uniper übernehmen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
UniperUNSE01
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon.com Inc.906866
AURELIUSA0JK2A
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100