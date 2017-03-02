Graham Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Graham
Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures
and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power
and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors, at its
regular meeting, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common
share.
The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2017 to stockholders of record
at the close of business on June 12, 2017.
