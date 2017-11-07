Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Name Old Navy One of the 2017 Best Workplaces in Retail

Old Navy® is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Retail by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

The ranking considered survey responses from 38,000 employees in the sector, taking into account more than 50 factors that shape their experience at work. Old Navy claimed the No. 13 spot on the list.

"Fun, fashion, family and value are at the heart of our brand  its what inspires our products and most importantly, our people every day, said Sonia Syngal, President & CEO, Old Navy. "We are as focused on building an engaging employee culture as we are committed to making quality fashion accessible to everyone. Radical transparency about our path forward, growing great careers, and having fun along the way, are critical to achieving the growth Old Navy is capable of.

The Best Workplaces in Retail inspire loyalty in shoppers and employees alike. At the winning companies, 90 percent of co-workers said customers would rate their service as excellent. Nine in ten also said they're proud to tell others where they work, building valuable word of mouth.

"Its exciting to have Old Navy recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Retail, said Brent Hyder, EVP, Global Talent and Sustainability for Gap Inc. "Old Navy is a place that truly embodies everything that the brand stands for and we are looking to harness the best practices at Old Navy across all of our brands at Gap Inc.

The Best Workplaces in Retail is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Old Navy also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality product. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,000 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 38,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

