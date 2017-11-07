07.11.2017 16:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Name Old Navy One of the 2017 Best Workplaces in Retail

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Old Navy® is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Retail by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006120/en/

Old Navy cultivates a community of playful personalities that thrive in a fast-paced environment whe ...

Old Navy cultivates a community of playful personalities that thrive in a fast-paced environment where employees can be their most authentic selves. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ranking considered survey responses from 38,000 employees in the sector, taking into account more than 50 factors that shape their experience at work. Old Navy claimed the No. 13 spot on the list.

"Fun, fashion, family and value are at the heart of our brand  its what inspires our products and most importantly, our people every day, said Sonia Syngal, President & CEO, Old Navy. "We are as focused on building an engaging employee culture as we are committed to making quality fashion accessible to everyone. Radical transparency about our path forward, growing great careers, and having fun along the way, are critical to achieving the growth Old Navy is capable of.

The Best Workplaces in Retail inspire loyalty in shoppers and employees alike. At the winning companies, 90 percent of co-workers said customers would rate their service as excellent. Nine in ten also said they're proud to tell others where they work, building valuable word of mouth.

"Its exciting to have Old Navy recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Retail, said Brent Hyder, EVP, Global Talent and Sustainability for Gap Inc. "Old Navy is a place that truly embodies everything that the brand stands for and we are looking to harness the best practices at Old Navy across all of our brands at Gap Inc.

The Best Workplaces in Retail is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Old Navy also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

Want to know what its like to work for Old Navy? Learn more about careers at Old Navy on LinkedIn and the Old Navy Careers Blog, and visit the Old Navy YouTube channel.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality product. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,000 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 38,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.11.17
Women earn less than men in EU, but gender pay gap narrows (Portfolio.hu)
03.11.17
We won't succeed in Closing the Gap until we do our homework (The Sydney Morning Herald)
03.11.17
Lex analysis: UK's resilient gender wage gap (Financial Times)
03.11.17
Asset managers battle to fix endemic gender pay gap (Financial Times)
02.11.17
Australia moves up to 35th in World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report (The Sydney Morning Herald)
02.11.17
Global gender gap will take 100 years to close, says WEF study (Financial Times)
31.10.17
UN: 'Catastrophic' Gap Between Pledged and Needed Climate Action (Novinite)
28.10.17
Theresa May in renewed effort to close gender pay gap (EN, BBC)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gap News
RSS Feed
Gap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gap Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.09.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
19.09.2017Gap Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2017Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.02.2017Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.02.2017Gap NeutralMizuho
20.09.2017Gap OverweightBarclays Capital
19.09.2017Gap Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
07.06.2016Gap BuyStandpoint Research
20.05.2016Gap HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
20.05.2016Gap Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2017Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.02.2017Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
07.02.2017Gap NeutralMizuho
02.12.2016Gap NeutralMizuho
18.11.2016Gap NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformWolfe Research
10.05.2016Gap UnderperformMizuho
20.11.2015Gap SellUBS AG
20.11.2015Gap UnderperformMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gap Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gap News

21.10.17Nike: The Startling Gap Between Predictions and Reality
11.10.17Past experiences dampen Latvia’s appetite to patch looming labour gap
26.10.17The Gap Between Wal-Mart and Amazon Is Still Getting Bigger
16.10.17Financial services suffer from widest gender pay gap in UK
17.10.17Australian TV Host’s Departure Raises Questions on Gender Pay Gap
17.10.17Should Gap Just Kill the Banana Republic Brand?
19.10.17Medill News Service: The wage gap will always trump immigration barriers. World Bank official says
19.10.17Medill News Service: The wage gap will always trump immigration barriers. World Bank official says
19.10.17athenahealth Drives Financial Results Across Community Hospital Market; Cloud-Based Service Fills Traditional Software Market Gap
22.10.17Krypto Labs opens incubator to bridge gap between innovators and investors
Weitere Gap News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Pfizer - Platz bis zur Pullbacklinie. Tendenz: Seitwärts
HSBC: Lufthansa  jetzt 7,25 % p.a. sichern!
Ölpreise weiter auf Höhenflug: Anstieg stark spekulativ getrieben!
UBS: Fresenius: Auf bestem Weg zu einem weiteren Rekordjahr
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Irrationales Verhalten bei der Geldanlage: ist Automatisierung die Lösung?
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneutes Luftholen vor dem nächsten Impuls?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Gap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Gap Peer Group News

26.10.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
26.10.17DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
25.10.17QIX Dividenden Europa: Vinci vermeldet erneut für alle Geschäftsbereiche starke Zahlen
19.10.17Inditex-Aktie. Ericsson und Co.: Fünf Top-Aktien fürs vierte Quartal
17.10.17WDH/ROUNDUP/Primark-Chef: 'Ich hab keinen Sinn für Wegwerfmentalität'
17.10.17ROUNDUP/Primark-Chef: 'Ich hab keine Sinn für Wegwerfmentalität'
13.10.17Tom Tailor: Modeaktie vor Kaufsignal - Analysten sehen über 40% Potenzial
12.10.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: GERRY WEBER AG
12.10.17DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: GERRY WEBER AG
12.10.17DGAP-Stimmrechte: Gerry Weber International AG

News von

Die glorreichen Fünf machen den Dax so stark
Ölpreis hält sich trotz Stabilitätssorgen auf Zweijahreshoch
Mit diesen zehn Wegen entgehen Sie der Langeweile
So fallen Sie bei jeder Besichtigung durch
Privat versichert? Nur so vermeiden Sie den Prämienschock

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax sieht ziemlich gut aus
Voltabox-Aktie mit einem 2018er KGV von 250: Das riecht nach Korrektur
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien

News von

Eine bislang geheime Mail könnte Apples fragwürdige Geschäftspraktiken enthüllen
Samsung macht sich in seiner neuen Werbung über Apple lustig
Ein neuer Trend am Immobilienmarkt treibt die Mietpreise weiter hoch
Der Kreml hat über einen russischen Bekannten von Kushner "Hunderte Millionen" in Facebook und Twitter investiert
Investoren-Legende hat eine Warnung an alle, die in Bitcoin investieren wollen

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Allzeithoch um Nulllinie -- Dow mit kleinem Plus -- BMW mit Gewinnrückgang aber viel Optimismus -- Dialog Semiconductor mit Rekord-Sommerquartal -- Apple, Tesla, Zalando, im Fokus

OPEC rechnet mit steigendem Ölbedarf. Auslandstöchter schieben HOCHTIEF-Gewinn kräftig an. Intesa Sanpaolo bleibt auf Kurs nach Krisenbanken-Übernahme. So viel kostet das iPhone X in der Herstellung. EZB-Chef Draghi mahnt zu Abbau von Problemkrediten. Drägerwerk-Aktien setzen Erholung nach HSBC-Hochstufung fort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:10 Uhr
DAX nach Allzeithoch um Nulllinie -- Dow mit kleinem Plus -- BMW mit Gewinnrückgang aber viel Optimismus -- Dialog Semiconductor mit Rekord-Sommerquartal -- Apple, Tesla, Zalando, im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:51 Uhr
Apple, Netflix & Co.: Diese Aktien haben im November Potenzial
Sonstiges
15:04 Uhr
Gold: Ausgebremst durch Dollarstärke
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GeelyA0CACX
Amazon906866
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100