Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Name Old Navy One of the 2017 Best Workplaces in Retail

Old
Navy® is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best
Workplaces in Retail by research and consulting firm Great Place to
Work® and FORTUNE.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006120/en/
Old Navy cultivates a community of playful personalities that thrive in a fast-paced environment where employees can be their most authentic selves. (Photo: Business Wire)
The ranking considered survey responses from 38,000 employees in the
sector, taking into account more than 50 factors that shape their
experience at work. Old Navy claimed the No.
13 spot on the list.
"Fun, fashion, family and value are at the heart of our brand its
what inspires our products and most importantly, our people every day,
said Sonia Syngal, President & CEO, Old Navy. "We are as focused on
building an engaging employee culture as we are committed to making
quality fashion accessible to everyone. Radical transparency about our
path forward, growing great careers, and having fun along the way, are
critical to achieving the growth Old Navy is capable of.
The Best Workplaces in Retail inspire loyalty in shoppers and employees
alike. At the winning companies, 90 percent of co-workers said customers
would rate their service as excellent. Nine in ten also said they're
proud to tell others where they work, building valuable word of mouth.
"Its exciting to have Old Navy recognized as one of the Best Places to
Work in Retail, said Brent Hyder, EVP, Global Talent and Sustainability
for Gap Inc. "Old Navy is a place that truly embodies everything that
the brand stands for and we are looking to harness the best practices at
Old Navy across all of our brands at Gap Inc.
The Best Workplaces in Retail is one of a series
of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee
feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Old Navy
also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work
and FORTUNE.
Want to know what its like to work for Old Navy? Learn more about
careers at Old Navy on LinkedIn
and the Old
Navy Careers Blog, and visit the Old
Navy YouTube channel.
About Old Navy
Old
Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current
American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the
brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully
optimistic, affordable and high-quality product.
A division of
San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun,
energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,000
stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.
About the Best Workplaces in Retail
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses from
more than 38,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified
organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and
recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust,
high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification
programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace
cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work
For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials,
Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and,
internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture
consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great
workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue
growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.
Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com
and on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
Facebook
and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006120/en/