Groupe PSA and ChangAn Automobile Reinforce Their Cooperation to Strengthen CAPSA JV Operation

Regulatory News:
On June 7th ChangAn Motor and Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) signed an
in-depth strategic cooperation agreement to further deepen their
cooperation started 6 years ago to establish DS premium brand in China.
Boost DS brand in China and Asia Pacific
CAPSA will benefit from the DS ambitious product planning which will
consist in launching one new DS product to the Chinese market each year
from 2018 onwards. In addition, state of the art technologies will be
available for DS product range including PHEV1 and a first BEV2,
expected to be launched in 2019.
Groupe PSA will set-up in Shenzhen its DS brand Headquarter for China,
Asia Pacific in order to develop synergies on a daily basis with CAPSA
in the management of operations in China and to develop exports in the
region.
Strengthen CAPSA operations and explore further cooperation
Both partners have decided to enhance global production at Shenzhen
plant to leverage its excellent quality and raise the utilization rate
beyond DS line-up, and will execute the alignment between Presidents to
have on the short term more SUV and Sedan vehicles produced in Shenzhen
plant.
The agreement will also enable both parent companies to strengthen
cooperation on joint development of vehicle platform, new energy
vehicles, traditional powertrains, intelligent connectivity, overseas
operations. Both partners will execute the decision concerning LCV3
cooperation, with a "pick-up in the short term.
Shared investment between CAPSA shareholders
This ambitious development Plan of CAPSA will be supported by a strong
equally shared investment in equity of both ChangAn and Groupe PSA
amounting to 3.6 BRMB ( 500 m) over 2017.
"This agreement will give a new impetus to the DS brand in China and in
Asia pacific and is a clear demonstration of the willingness to
strengthen cooperation between the two companies in a constructive
spirit said Mr. Denis Martin, EVP China and ASEAN region of Groupe PSA.
Mr. Wang Kun, the vice president of ChangAn Automobile commented:
"ChangAn Automobile will work together with Groupe PSA to strengthen the
resource investment to CAPSA, unswervingly develop DS as a premium
brand, speed up the product launch and set the position of CAPSA as the
center of DS in Asia Pacific.
About Groupe PSA
With sales and revenue of 54 billion in 2016, the Groupe PSA designs
unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that
provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group
has three car brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array
of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, to meet the
evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The
automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms
of CO2 emissions, with average emissions of
102.4 grams per kilometre in 2016, and an early innovator in the field
of autonomous and connected cars, with 2.3 million such vehicles
worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque
PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.
Media library: https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/
/ Twitter: @GroupePSA
1 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
2 Battery
Electric Vehicle
3 Light Commercial Vehicles
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006504/en/