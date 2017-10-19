Groupe PSA Expands Its Used-Car Offering with Carventura.Com

Regulatory News:
Used cars are a mobility solution for many customers, and Groupe PSA
(Paris:UG) is expanding its presence in the market to achieve the
ambition of becoming its customers preferred mobility supplier, as laid
out in the Push
to Pass strategic plan.
With more than 3.8 million used cars sold in France every year, the
peer-to-peer market is the countrys largest but also its least secure.
Carventura.com
has taken up the challenge of peer-to-peer used-car sales, offering
services and security to buyers and sellers alike, from online ad
placement to payment, with:
-
Carventura Advisor, a solution that appraises the value of the
vehicle for sale in line with the reality of the market, based on a
"benchmark vehicle and a rating, ensuring the vehicle is sold as
quickly as possible and at the best price.
-
Inspection of all vehicles by an independent expert, with a
200-point check including a full road test. The ad will not be
published if the vehicle does not meet all quality standards.
-
Secure transactions in terms of the sellers and the buyers
identity and of payment thanks to a 100% online anti-fraud solution.
-
A six-month mechanical breakdown warranty.
-
Paperwork management, delivery in metropolitan France and the
carseeker solution to find vehicles that meet customers needs.
In the coming months, Carventura.com will begin offering new services
such as vehicle trade-ins and financing as well as insurance,
maintenance and reconditioning.
Frédéric Lecroart, Chairman of Carventura.com, said: "Carventura.com is
a young, agile and rigorous start-up with an unrivalled offering.
Carventura.com
is the only platform in the world to provide such a wide range of
personalised services for buying and selling used cars in total security
and at the best price.
Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Marc Lechantre, Vice-President of Groupe PSAs Used-Car Business Unit,
said: "Groupe PSA is continuing its offensive in the used-car market
with the creation of Carventura.com, which will help meet the needs of
new customers.
Our strategy is to support all customers in their
car-related mobility project, through our brand networks, multi-brand
e-commerce platforms and now peer-to-peer marketplaces.
