Groupe PSA Expands Its Used-Car Offering with Carventura.Com

Used cars are a mobility solution for many customers, and Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is expanding its presence in the market to achieve the ambition of becoming its customers preferred mobility supplier, as laid out in the Push to Pass strategic plan.

With more than 3.8 million used cars sold in France every year, the peer-to-peer market is the countrys largest but also its least secure.

Carventura.com has taken up the challenge of peer-to-peer used-car sales, offering services and security to buyers and sellers alike, from online ad placement to payment, with:

  • Carventura Advisor, a solution that appraises the value of the vehicle for sale in line with the reality of the market, based on a "benchmark vehicle and a rating, ensuring the vehicle is sold as quickly as possible and at the best price.
  • Inspection of all vehicles by an independent expert, with a 200-point check including a full road test. The ad will not be published if the vehicle does not meet all quality standards.
  • Secure transactions in terms of the sellers and the buyers identity and of payment thanks to a 100% online anti-fraud solution.
  • A six-month mechanical breakdown warranty.
  • Paperwork management, delivery in metropolitan France and the carseeker solution to find vehicles that meet customers needs.

In the coming months, Carventura.com will begin offering new services such as vehicle trade-ins and financing as well as insurance, maintenance and reconditioning.

Frédéric Lecroart, Chairman of Carventura.com, said: "Carventura.com is a young, agile and rigorous start-up with an unrivalled offering. Carventura.com is the only platform in the world to provide such a wide range of personalised services for buying and selling used cars in total security and at the best price. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

Marc Lechantre, Vice-President of Groupe PSAs Used-Car Business Unit, said: "Groupe PSA is continuing its offensive in the used-car market with the creation of Carventura.com, which will help meet the needs of new customers. Our strategy is to support all customers in their car-related mobility project, through our brand networks, multi-brand e-commerce platforms and now peer-to-peer marketplaces.

Useful link: Video Groupe PSA  Carventura.com

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great carmaker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA

