Groupe PSA Expands Its Used-Car Offering with Carventura.Com

Used cars are a mobility solution for many customers, and Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is expanding its presence in the market to achieve the ambition of becoming its customers preferred mobility supplier, as laid out in the Push to Pass strategic plan.

With more than 3.8 million used cars sold in France every year, the peer-to-peer market is the countrys largest but also its least secure.

Carventura.com has taken up the challenge of peer-to-peer used-car sales, offering services and security to buyers and sellers alike, from online ad placement to payment, with:

Carventura Advisor , a solution that appraises the value of the vehicle for sale in line with the reality of the market, based on a "benchmark vehicle and a rating, ensuring the vehicle is sold as quickly as possible and at the best price.

, a solution that appraises the value of the vehicle for sale in line with the reality of the market, based on a "benchmark vehicle and a rating, ensuring the vehicle is sold as quickly as possible and at the best price. Inspection of all vehicles by an independent expert, with a 200-point check including a full road test. The ad will not be published if the vehicle does not meet all quality standards.

by an independent expert, with a 200-point check including a full road test. The ad will not be published if the vehicle does not meet all quality standards. Secure transactions in terms of the sellers and the buyers identity and of payment thanks to a 100% online anti-fraud solution.

in terms of the sellers and the buyers identity and of payment thanks to a 100% online anti-fraud solution. A six-month mechanical breakdown warranty.

Paperwork management, delivery in metropolitan France and the carseeker solution to find vehicles that meet customers needs.

In the coming months, Carventura.com will begin offering new services such as vehicle trade-ins and financing as well as insurance, maintenance and reconditioning.

Frédéric Lecroart, Chairman of Carventura.com, said: "Carventura.com is a young, agile and rigorous start-up with an unrivalled offering. Carventura.com is the only platform in the world to provide such a wide range of personalised services for buying and selling used cars in total security and at the best price. Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

Marc Lechantre, Vice-President of Groupe PSAs Used-Car Business Unit, said: "Groupe PSA is continuing its offensive in the used-car market with the creation of Carventura.com, which will help meet the needs of new customers. Our strategy is to support all customers in their car-related mobility project, through our brand networks, multi-brand e-commerce platforms and now peer-to-peer marketplaces.

